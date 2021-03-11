USA Today Sports

2021 NFL Draft order: Round 6

The 2021 NFL Draft will be held from Thursday, April 29, through Saturday, May 1. All of the picks have been ordered beginning worst-to-best record from the 2020 NFL season, including traded picks.

Note: The remainder of the draft will be added after compensatory picks are announced.

Round 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

Round 6
185
 Tennessee Titans (via JAC)
186
 New York Jets
187
 Atlanta Falcons
188
 Houston Texans
189
 Philadelphia Eagles
190
 Cincinnati Bengals
191
 Denver Broncos
192
 Dallas Cowboys (via DET)
193
 Carolina Panthers
194
 San Francisco 49ers
195
 New England Patriots (via DAL)
196
 New York Giants
197
 New England Patriots
198
 Los Angeles Chargers
199
 Minnesota Vikings
200
 Las Vegas Raiders (forfeited)
201
 New York Giants (via ARI)
202
 Houston Texans (via MIA)
203
 Miami Dolphins (via WAS>LV)
204
 Chicago Bears
205
 Los Angeles Chargers (via TEN)
206
 Indianapolis Colts
207
 Miami Dolphins (via PIT)
208
 Miami Dolphins (via SEA)
209
 Los Angeles Rams
210
 Baltimore Ravens
211
 Cleveland Browns
212
 Houston Texans (via NO)
213
 Buffalo Bills
214
 Green Bay Packers
215
 Tennessee Titans (via KC)
216
 Pittsburgh Steelers (via TB)
217*
 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
218*
 New Orleans Saints
219*
 Atlanta Falcons
220*
 Green Bay Packers
221*
 Chicago Bears
222*
 Carolina Panthers
223*
 Minnesota Vikings
224*
 Philadelphia Eagles
225*
 Philadelphia Eagles
226*
 Carolina Panthers
227*
 Dallas Cowboys
228*
 Chicago Bears

Round 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

