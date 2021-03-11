2021 NFL Draft order: Round 6

The 2021 NFL Draft will be held from Thursday, April 29, through Saturday, May 1. All of the picks have been ordered beginning worst-to-best record from the 2020 NFL season, including traded picks.

Note: The remainder of the draft will be added after compensatory picks are announced.

Round 6 185 Tennessee Titans (via JAC) 186 New York Jets 187 Atlanta Falcons 188 Houston Texans 189 Philadelphia Eagles 190 Cincinnati Bengals 191 Denver Broncos 192 Dallas Cowboys (via DET) 193 Carolina Panthers 194 San Francisco 49ers 195 New England Patriots (via DAL) 196 New York Giants 197 New England Patriots 198 Los Angeles Chargers 199 Minnesota Vikings 200 Las Vegas Raiders (forfeited) 201 New York Giants (via ARI) 202 Houston Texans (via MIA) 203 Miami Dolphins (via WAS>LV) 204 Chicago Bears 205 Los Angeles Chargers (via TEN) 206 Indianapolis Colts 207 Miami Dolphins (via PIT) 208 Miami Dolphins (via SEA) 209 Los Angeles Rams 210 Baltimore Ravens 211 Cleveland Browns 212 Houston Texans (via NO) 213 Buffalo Bills 214 Green Bay Packers 215 Tennessee Titans (via KC) 216 Pittsburgh Steelers (via TB) 217* Tampa Bay Buccaneers 218* New Orleans Saints 219* Atlanta Falcons 220* Green Bay Packers 221* Chicago Bears 222* Carolina Panthers 223* Minnesota Vikings 224* Philadelphia Eagles 225* Philadelphia Eagles 226* Carolina Panthers 227* Dallas Cowboys 228* Chicago Bears

