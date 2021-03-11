2021 NFL Draft order: Round 6

The 2021 NFL Draft will be held from Thursday, April 29, through Saturday, May 1. All of the picks have been ordered beginning worst-to-best record from the 2020 NFL season, including traded picks.
Note: The remainder of the draft will be added after compensatory picks are announced.
Round 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7
|
Round 6
|
185
|Tennessee Titans (via JAC)
|
186
|New York Jets
|
187
|Atlanta Falcons
|
188
|Houston Texans
|
189
|Philadelphia Eagles
|
190
|Cincinnati Bengals
|
191
|Denver Broncos
|
192
|Dallas Cowboys (via DET)
|
193
|Carolina Panthers
|
194
|San Francisco 49ers
|
195
|New England Patriots (via DAL)
|
196
|New York Giants
|
197
|New England Patriots
|
198
|Los Angeles Chargers
|
199
|Minnesota Vikings
|
200
|Las Vegas Raiders (forfeited)
|
201
|New York Giants (via ARI)
|
202
|Houston Texans (via MIA)
|
203
|Miami Dolphins (via WAS>LV)
|
204
|Chicago Bears
|
205
|Los Angeles Chargers (via TEN)
|
206
|Indianapolis Colts
|
207
|Miami Dolphins (via PIT)
|
208
|Miami Dolphins (via SEA)
|
209
|Los Angeles Rams
|
210
|Baltimore Ravens
|
211
|Cleveland Browns
|
212
|Houston Texans (via NO)
|
213
|Buffalo Bills
|
214
|Green Bay Packers
|
215
|Tennessee Titans (via KC)
|
216
|Pittsburgh Steelers (via TB)
|
217*
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
218*
|New Orleans Saints
|
219*
|Atlanta Falcons
|
220*
|Green Bay Packers
|
221*
|Chicago Bears
|
222*
|Carolina Panthers
|
223*
|Minnesota Vikings
|
224*
|Philadelphia Eagles
|
225*
|Philadelphia Eagles
|
226*
|Carolina Panthers
|
227*
|Dallas Cowboys
|
228*
|Chicago Bears