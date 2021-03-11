2021 NFL Draft order: Round 7

USA Today Sports

The 2021 NFL Draft will be held from Thursday, April 29, through Saturday, May 1. All of the picks have been ordered beginning worst-to-best record from the 2020 NFL season, including traded picks.

Note: The remainder of the draft will be added after compensatory picks are announced.

Round 7
229
 Jacksonville Jaguars
230
 San Francisco 49ers (via NYJ)
231
 Houston Texans
232
 Chicago Bears (via ATL>MIA)
233
 Cincinnati Bengals
234
 Philadelphia Eagles
235
 Carolina Panthers
236
 Seattle Seahawks (via DET)
237
 Denver Broncos
238
 Denver Broncos (via NYG)
239
 San Francisco 49ers
240
 Dallas Cowboys
241
 Los Angeles Chargers
242
 Minnesota Vikings
243
 New England Patriots
244
 Arizona Cardinals
245
 Washington Football Team (via LV)
246
 Pittsburgh Steelers (via MIA)
247
 Washington Football Team
248
 Las Vegas Raiders (via CHI)
249
 Indianapolis Colts
250
 Jacksonville Jaguars (via TEN)
251
 New York Jets (via SEA)+
252
 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via PIT)
253
 Los Angeles Rams
254
 Denver Broncos (via CLE)
255
 Pittsburgh Steelers (via BAL)
256
 New Orleans Saints (forfeited)
257
 Green Bay Packers
258
 Cleveland Browns (via BUF)
259
 Kansas City Chiefs
260
 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

