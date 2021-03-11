2021 NFL Draft order: Round 7

The 2021 NFL Draft will be held from Thursday, April 29, through Saturday, May 1. All of the picks have been ordered beginning worst-to-best record from the 2020 NFL season, including traded picks.

Note: The remainder of the draft will be added after compensatory picks are announced.

Round 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7

Round 7 229 Jacksonville Jaguars 230 San Francisco 49ers (via NYJ) 231 Houston Texans 232 Chicago Bears (via ATL>MIA) 233 Cincinnati Bengals 234 Philadelphia Eagles 235 Carolina Panthers 236 Seattle Seahawks (via DET) 237 Denver Broncos 238 Denver Broncos (via NYG) 239 San Francisco 49ers 240 Dallas Cowboys 241 Los Angeles Chargers 242 Minnesota Vikings 243 New England Patriots 244 Arizona Cardinals 245 Washington Football Team (via LV) 246 Pittsburgh Steelers (via MIA) 247 Washington Football Team 248 Las Vegas Raiders (via CHI) 249 Indianapolis Colts 250 Jacksonville Jaguars (via TEN) 251 New York Jets (via SEA)+ 252 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via PIT) 253 Los Angeles Rams 254 Denver Broncos (via CLE) 255 Pittsburgh Steelers (via BAL) 256 New Orleans Saints (forfeited) 257 Green Bay Packers 258 Cleveland Browns (via BUF) 259 Kansas City Chiefs 260 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

