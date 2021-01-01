Fantasy football injury report: Week 17 Friday walkthrough

Team-by-team review of any key fantasy player and their prospects for playing based on this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s final official injury report will be addressed unless the situation warrants.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and are not included.

ARIZONA CARDINALS

RB Chase Edmonds (hip) and WR Larry Fitzgerald (groin) are questionable for Week 17. Neither practiced Friday. QB Kyler Murray (leg) and WR DeAndre Hopkins (hip) practiced Friday and are good to go.

ATLANTA FALCONS

WR Julio Jones (hamstring) will miss the season finale.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

RB Gus Edwards (back), RB Mark Ingram (illness) and WR Willie Snead (ankle) are all questionable. Snead didn’t practice Friday. Edwards was limited, and Ingram was a full participant.

BUFFALO BILLS

WR Cole Beasley (knee) has been ruled out. WR John Brown (illness) is fresh off the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will play.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

RB Mike Davis (ankle) and RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh) are both doubtful after neither practiced all week. WR Robby Anderson (groin) practiced fully and is off the report.

CHICAGO BEARS

WR Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) is questionable but practiced fully Friday. WR Allen Robinson (hamstring) was limited Friday but doesn’t carry an injury designation.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

RB Joe Mixon (foot) remains on Injured Reserve. WR Tyler Boyd (concussion) and WR Tee Higgins (hamstring) logged full practices Friday and are off the report.



CLEVELAND BROWNS

WR Jarvis Landry (hip) practiced fully Friday and is off the report.

DALLAS COWBOYS

No fantasy injuries of note.

DENVER BRONCOS

RB Phillip Lindsay (hip, knee) ends his injury-riddled season on IR. WR K.J. Hamler (concussion) will also have a seat on the sidelines.

DETROIT LIONS

WR Kenny Golladay (hip) will end his season in a familiar spot on the inactive list. QB Matthew Stafford (thumb, rib) is questionable after he was limited all week.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

WR Allen Lazard (abdomen, wrist) was limited Friday, and RB Jamaal Williams (quadriceps) was a full-go. Both are off the report.

HOUSTON TEXANS

RB Duke Johnson (neck) is questionable after he was limited Friday. WR Randall Cobb (toe) remains on Injured Reserve. WR Keke Coutee (foot) practiced Friday and is off the report.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

QB Philip Rivers (toe) practiced Friday and will play in what could be his final NFL game. WR Michael Pittman (concussion) is questionable but practiced fully Friday.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

WR D.J. Chark (shin), WR Collin Johnson (hamstring) and RB James Robinson (ankle) will all grab some pine this weekend.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle), WR Tyreek Hill (hamstring) and WR Sammy Watkins (calf) will all sit out this week. RB Le’Veon Bell (knee) was limited all week, but he’s off the report.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

WR Hunter Renfrow (ankle) practiced Friday and is good to go.



LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

TE Hunter Henry (illness) and WR Keenan Allen (illness) are expected to miss the season finale on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

RB Darrell Henderson (ankle) landed on IR with an ankle injury. QB Jared Goff (thumb) is out this week after thumb surgery. RB Cam Akers (ankle) is questionable. RB Malcolm Brown (shoulder) was limited earlier in the week, but he doesn’t have an injury designation.



MIAMI DOLPHINS

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick (illness) will not provide any “Fitz Magic” this week as he’ll miss the season finale on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. WR Jakeem Grant (hamstring) and WR DeVante Parker (hamstring) are questionable after they were limited all week. TE Mike Gesicki (shoulder) is off the report.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

TE Kyle Rudolph’s (foot) season ends on Injured Reserve with a foot injury. RB Dalvin Cook (personal) will also miss the finale due to a personal matter. PK Dan Bailey (back) is questionable after he was limited Friday. RB Alexander Mattison (concussion) was a full-go Friday and should see a ton of work in place of Cook.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

WR Julian Edelman (knee) will end the season on Injured Reserve. RB Damien Harris (ankle) was ruled out.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

WR Michael Thomas (ankle) remains on IR. RB Alvin Kamara (illness) was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will be out. RB Latavius Murray (quadriceps) got a full practice in Friday and is off the report. Expect to see a lot of him in place of Kamara.

NEW YORK GIANTS

WR Golden Tate (calf) didn’t practice all week, and he’s listed as doubtful. TE Evan Engram (calf) and WR Sterling Shepard (rib) were limited all week, but they, along with QB Daniel Jones (hamstring, ankle) are off the report.

NEW YORK JETS

RB Frank Gore’s (lung) season ends on Injured Reserve with a lung contusion. WR Jeff Smith (shoulder) is questionable after being limited all week. RB Ty Johnson (hip) practiced fully Friday and should serve as the lead back after RB La’Michal Perine (illness) was put on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

TE Dallas Goedert (calf), WR DeSean Jackson (ankle), TE Richard Rodgers (ankle) and RB Miles Sanders (knee) will all be spectators this week.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

QB Ben Roethlisberger (non-injury related) and PK Chris Boswell (groin) will sit out in Week 17. WR Diontae Johnson (illness) didn’t practice Friday but doesn’t have an injury designation.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) remains on Injured Reserve. QB Nick Mullens (elbow) and RB Raheem Mostert (ankle) joined him on IR last week. WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) and WR Brandon Aiyuk (ankle) will also sit out.



SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

RB Carlos Hyde (illness) and TE Greg Olsen (foot) are questionable. RB Chris Carson (foot) was limited in practice, as usual, but he’s off the report.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

RB Leonard Fournette (abdomen) and RB Ronald Jones (finger) practiced Friday as the Bucs enter Week 17 pretty healthy.

TENNESSEE TITANS

WR Adam Humphries (concussion) remains on Injured Reserve after an unsuccessful return from a concussion.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

RB Antonio Gibson (toe), WR Terry McLaurin (ankle) and QB Alex Smith (calf) are all questionable. Smith was limited Friday, but the other two didn’t practice all week.