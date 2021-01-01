Vegas odds chart for daily fantasy football play: Week 17

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (daily fantasy sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds around Week 17.

These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

NFL Odds: Week 17

Day Time Away Team Home Team Away odds Home odds Total points (O/U) Sunday 1:00 PM Jacksonville Jaguars Indianapolis Colts +14 -14 49.5 Sunday 1:00 PM Dallas Cowboys New York Giants -1.5 +1.5 44.5 Sunday 1:00 PM Pittsburgh Steelers Cleveland Browns +8.5 -8.5 41.5 Sunday 1:00 PM New Orleans Saints Carolina Panthers -7 +7 47.5 Sunday 1:00 PM New York Jets New England Patriots +3 -3 39.5 Sunday 1:00 PM Minnesota Vikings Detroit Lions -7 +7 54.5 Sunday 1:00 PM Atlanta Falcons Tampa Bay Buccaneers +6.5 -6.5 50.5 Sunday 1:00 PM Baltimore Ravens Cincinnati Bengals -13 +13 43.5 Sunday 1:00 PM Miami Dolphins Buffalo Bills +3 -3 43.5 Sunday 1:00 PM Los Angeles Chargers Kansas City Chiefs -3.5 +3.5 43.5 Sunday 4:25 PM Green Bay Packers Chicago Bears -4.5 +4.5 51.5 Sunday 4:25 PM Tennessee Titans Houston Texans -7.5 +7.5 55.5 Sunday 4:25 PM Las Vegas Raiders Denver Broncos -2.5 +2.5 50.5 Sunday 4:25 PM Arizona Cardinals Los Angeles Rams -3 +3 40.5 Sunday 4:25 PM Seattle Seahawks San Francisco 49ers -6.5 +6.5 45.5 Sunday 8:20 PM Washington Football Team Philadelphia Eagles -2.5 +2.5 43.5

OFF = No odds currently listed.

