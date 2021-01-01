Vegas odds chart for daily fantasy football play: Week 17

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (daily fantasy sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds around Week 17.
These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.
NFL Odds: Week 17
|Day
|Time
|Away Team
|Home Team
|Away odds
|Home odds
|Total points (O/U)
|Sunday
|1:00 PM
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Indianapolis Colts
|+14
|-14
|49.5
|Sunday
|1:00 PM
|Dallas Cowboys
|New York Giants
|-1.5
|+1.5
|44.5
|Sunday
|1:00 PM
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Cleveland Browns
|+8.5
|-8.5
|41.5
|Sunday
|1:00 PM
|New Orleans Saints
|Carolina Panthers
|-7
|+7
|47.5
|Sunday
|1:00 PM
|New York Jets
|New England Patriots
|+3
|-3
|39.5
|Sunday
|1:00 PM
|Minnesota Vikings
|Detroit Lions
|-7
|+7
|54.5
|Sunday
|1:00 PM
|Atlanta Falcons
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+6.5
|-6.5
|50.5
|Sunday
|1:00 PM
|Baltimore Ravens
|Cincinnati Bengals
|-13
|+13
|43.5
|Sunday
|1:00 PM
|Miami Dolphins
|Buffalo Bills
|+3
|-3
|43.5
|Sunday
|1:00 PM
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Kansas City Chiefs
|-3.5
|+3.5
|43.5
|Sunday
|4:25 PM
|Green Bay Packers
|Chicago Bears
|-4.5
|+4.5
|51.5
|Sunday
|4:25 PM
|Tennessee Titans
|Houston Texans
|-7.5
|+7.5
|55.5
|Sunday
|4:25 PM
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Denver Broncos
|-2.5
|+2.5
|50.5
|Sunday
|4:25 PM
|Arizona Cardinals
|Los Angeles Rams
|-3
|+3
|40.5
|Sunday
|4:25 PM
|Seattle Seahawks
|San Francisco 49ers
|-6.5
|+6.5
|45.5
|Sunday
|8:20 PM
|Washington Football Team
|Philadelphia Eagles
|-2.5
|+2.5
|43.5
OFF = No odds currently listed.
Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.