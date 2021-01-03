Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 17

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

Week 17 gameday inactives, weather and notes

TODAY’S KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early games: WR DeVante Parker, QB Matthew Stafford

Afternoon games: RB Le’Veon Bell, WR Larry Fitzgerald, RB Cam Akers, RB Duke Johnson

Sunday night: RB Antonio Gibson, WR Terry McLaurin

Sunday, Jan. 3

Miami at Buffalo (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 34 degrees, light snow possible



Miami

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Ryan Fitzpatrick (illness) will not provide any “Fitz Magic” this week as he’ll miss the season finale on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. WR Jakeem Grant (hamstring) and WR DeVante Parker (hamstring) are questionable after they were limited all week. TE Mike Gesicki (shoulder) is off the report.

Buffalo

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Cole Beasley (knee) has been ruled out. WR John Brown (illness) is fresh off the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will play.

Baltimore at Cincinnati (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 39 degrees, overcast



Baltimore

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Gus Edwards (back), RB Mark Ingram (illness) and WR Willie Snead (ankle) are all questionable. Snead didn’t practice Friday. Edwards was limited, and Ingram was a full participant.

Cincinnati

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Joe Mixon (foot) remains on Injured Reserve. WR Tyler Boyd (concussion) and WR Tee Higgins (hamstring) logged full practices Friday and are off the report.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 38 degrees, overcast



Pittsburgh

Inactives:



Lineup notes: QB Ben Roethlisberger (non-injury related) and PK Chris Boswell (groin) will sit out in Week 17. WR Diontae Johnson (illness) didn’t practice Friday but doesn’t have an injury designation. TE Eric Ebron will not play after being put on the COVID-19 list.

cleveland

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Jarvis Landry (hip) practiced fully Friday and is off the report.

Minnesota at Detroit (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Minnesota

Inactives:



Lineup notes: TE Kyle Rudolph’s (foot) season ends on Injured Reserve with a foot injury. RB Dalvin Cook (personal) will also miss the finale due to a personal matter. PK Dan Bailey (back) is questionable after he was limited Friday. RB Alexander Mattison (concussion) was a full-go Friday and should see a ton of work in place of Cook.

Detroit

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Kenny Golladay (hip) will end his season in a familiar spot on the inactive list. QB Matthew Stafford (thumb, rib) is questionable after he was limited all week.

New York Jets at New England (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 38 degrees, overcast



New York

Inactives:



Lineup notes:

RB Frank Gore‘s season ends on Injured Reserve with a lung contusion. RB Ty Johnson (hip) practiced fully Friday and should serve as the lead back after RB La’Mical Perine (illness) was put on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

New England

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Julian Edelman (knee) will end the season on Injured Reserve. RB Damien Harris (ankle) was placed on IR, so expect to see more from RBs Sony Michel and J.J. Taylor.

Dallas at New York Giants (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 35 degrees, rain



Dallas

Inactives:



Lineup notes: No fantasy injuries of note.

new york

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Golden Tate (calf) didn’t practice all week, and he’s listed as doubtful. TE Evan Engram (calf) and WR Sterling Shepard (rib) were limited all week, but they, along with QB Daniel Jones (hamstring, ankle) are off the report.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 66 degrees, overcast



Atlanta

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Julio Jones (hamstring) will miss the season finale.

Tampa Bay

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Leonard Fournette (abdomen) and RB Ronald Jones (finger) practiced Friday as the Bucs enter Week 17 pretty healthy. Jones was activated from the COVID-19 list.

Green Bay at Chicago (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 31 degrees, mostly cloudy



Green Bay

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Allen Lazard (abdomen, wrist) was limited Friday, and RB Jamaal Williams (quadriceps) was a full-go. Both are off the report.

Chicago

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) is questionable but practiced fully Friday. WR Allen Robinson (hamstring) was limited Friday but doesn’t carry an injury designation.

Las Vegas at Denver (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 47 degrees, partly cloudy



Las Vegas

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Hunter Renfrow (ankle) practiced Friday and is good to go.



Denver

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Phillip Lindsay (hip, knee) ends his injury-riddled season on IR. WR K.J. Hamler (concussion) will also have a seat on the sidelines.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Jacksonville

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR D.J. Chark (shin), WR Collin Johnson (hamstring) and RB James Robinson (ankle) will all grab some pine this weekend.

Indianapolis

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Philip Rivers (toe) practiced Friday and will play in what could be his final NFL game. WR Michael Pittman (concussion) is questionable but practiced fully Friday.

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 37 degrees, foggy



Los Angeles

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Hunter Henry (illness) and WR Keenan Allen (illness) are expected to miss the season finale on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Kansas City

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle), WR Tyreek Hill (hamstring) and WR Sammy Watkins (calf) will all sit out this week. RB Le’Veon Bell (knee) was limited all week, and he’s questionable.

Arizona at Los Angeles Rams (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 60 degrees, clear (open-air dome stadium)



Arizona

Inactives:



Lineup notes: RB Chase Edmonds (hip) and WR Larry Fitzgerald (groin) are questionable for Week 17. Neither practiced Friday. QB Kyler Murray (leg) and WR DeAndre Hopkins (hip) practiced Friday and are good to go. WR Christian Kirk was put on the COVID list and won’t play.

Los Angeles

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Darrell Henderson (ankle) landed on IR with an ankle injury. QB Jared Goff (thumb) is out this week after thumb surgery. RB Cam Akers (ankle) is questionable. RB Malcolm Brown (shoulder) was limited earlier in the week, but he doesn’t have an injury designation.

Seattle at San Francisco* (4:25 p.m. EST *in Arizona)

Kickoff Weather: 62 degrees, partly cloudy (retractable-roof dome stadium)



Seattle

Inactives:



Lineup notes: RB Carlos Hyde (illness) has been ruled out. TE Greg Olsen (foot) is questionable. RB Chris Carson (foot) was limited in practice, as usual, but he’s off the report.

San Francisco

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) remains on Injured Reserve. QB Nick Mullens (elbow) and RB Raheem Mostert (ankle) joined him on IR last week. WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) and WR Brandon Aiyuk (ankle) will also sit out.



New Orleans at Carolina (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 54 degrees, mostly cloudy



New Orleans

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Michael Thomas (ankle) remains on IR. RB Alvin Kamara (illness) was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will be out. RB Latavius Murray (quadriceps) got a full practice in Friday and is off the report. However, he was put on the COVID list as a close contact, and he will be joined by third-string RB Dwayne Washington. RB Ty Montgomery is expected to start.

Carolina

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Mike Davis (ankle) and RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh) are both doubtful after neither practiced all week. WR Robby Anderson (groin) practiced fully and is off the report.

Tennessee at Houston (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 64 degrees, clear (retractable-roof dome stadium)



Tennessee

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Adam Humphries (concussion) remains on Injured Reserve after an unsuccessful return from a concussion.

Houston

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Duke Johnson (neck) is questionable after he was limited Friday. WR Randall Cobb (toe) remains on Injured Reserve. WR Keke Coutee (foot) practiced Friday and is off the report.

Washington at Philadelphia (8:20 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 40 degrees, light rain



Washington

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Antonio Gibson (toe), WR Terry McLaurin (ankle) and QB Alex Smith (calf) are all questionable. Gibson is expected to play, and McLaurin is a true game-time decision. Smith was limited Friday, but the other two didn’t practice all week.

Philadelphia

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Dallas Goedert (calf), WR DeSean Jackson (ankle), TE Richard Rodgers (ankle) and RB Miles Sanders (knee) will all be spectators this week.