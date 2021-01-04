Tunnel vision final for 2020

2020 IR/Major injuries

SUNDAY SALUTES Quarterbacks Pass / Rush TD Cam Newton 242 – 79 4 Kirk Cousins 405 – 1 4 Justin Herbert 302 – 9 4 Tom Brady 399 – 3 4 Ryan Tannehill 216 – 38 3 Running Backs Yards TD Jonathan Taylor 30-253

1-1 2 Derrick Henry 34-250 2 Darwin Thompson 14-45

7-65 2 Alexander Mattison 21-95

3-50 2 David Montgomery 22-69

9-63 1 Wide Receivers Yards TD Brandin Cooks 11-166 2 Marvin Jones 8-180 2 Antonio Brown 11-138 2 Sterling Shepard 8-112

2-24 2 Isaiah McKenzie 6-65 3 Tight Ends Yards TD Darren Waller 9-117 1 Chris Herndon 7-63 1 Pharoah Brown 5-48 1 Jared Cook 4-43 1 Dalton Schultz 7-70 0 Placekickers XP FG Ryan Succop 5 3 Ka’imi Fairbairn 2 4 Greg Zuerlein 1 4 Brandon McManus 2 3 Cairo Santos 1 3 Defense Sck/TO TD Rams 4-1 1 Bills 1-4 2 Saints 3-5 0 Broncos 3-4 0 Colts 6-1 0

QUARTERBACK

Drew Brees

Sam Darnold

Joe Burrow

Mitchell Trubisy

Gardner Minshew

Jimmy Garoppolo

Dak Prescott

Carson Wentz

RUNNING BACK

Christian McCaffery

Joe Mixon

Austin Ekeler

Chris Carson

David Johnson

Miles Sanders

James Conner

Raheem Mostert

Damien Harris

Marlon Mack

Saquon Barkley

TIGHT END

George Kittle

Dallas Goedert

Zach Ertz

O.J. Howard

WIDE RECEIVER

Will Fuller (suspended, but still)

Julio Jones

Brandon Aiyuk

Deebo Samuel

Kenny Golladay

Odell Beckham

Michael Thomas

Alan Lazard

Courtland Sutton

John Brown

Julian Edelman

DeSean Jackson

The Huddle Awards

Draft slots were taken from the Average Draft at MyFantasyLeague. Standard performance scoring with reception points were considered.

QUARTERBACK

Best Player – Josh Allen

His development from 2019 to 2020 was astounding as a passer with 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns while still running for 421 yards and eight more scores. He edged out Kyler Murray with a monster Week 17 game that he didn’t really need to do.

Runner-up: Kyle Murray

Best Draft Pick – Josh Allen, No. 14 QB Drafted

This was Lamar Jackson from 2018 to 2019. Allen did well as a runner, less as a passer and he was devalued in fantasy drafts because of it. But while Jackson threw a lot of touchdowns in 2019, he never threw for the yardage that Allen did this year.

Runner-up: Aaron Rodgers, No. 12 QB Drafted

Best Rookie – Justin Herbert

He should be the Offensive Rookie of the Year and he just set the new all-time rookie record with 36 touchdowns in his rookie season (31 passing, five rushing), surpassing Cam Newton’s 35 from 2011. And he did not start until Week 2.

Runner-up: Joe Burrow

Worst Draft Pick – Dak Prescott, No. 5 QB drafted

Prescott was a top quarterback through Week 5 but his gruesome ankle fracture lost him for the season. By Week 6, there were no up-and-comers still left on most waiver wires so many fantasy owners went from top quarterback points each week to scraping to get by.

Runner-up: Carson Wentz

Best Free Agent – Justin Herbert

Herbert was not a starter in Week 1 – Tyron Taylor was (remember?). The consensus was that Herbert might take over later in the season, but he was drafted in very few redraft leagues or contests. He threw for over 300 yards in each of his first two starts and never saw the waiver wire again.

Runner-up: Derek Carr

Best Game – Dak Prescott, Week 2 vs. ATL

46.3 FF Pts. – Rush: 5-18, 3 TD Pass: 47-34-450, 1 TD

Runner-up: 43.9 FF Pts. – Patrick Mahomes, Week 3 vs. BAL

RUNNING BACK

Best Player – Alvin Kamara

This is a painful point for everyone that drafted him in 2019 expecting what he did in 2020. He was already a top back all-year but rushing for 155 yards and six touchdowns in Week 16 will be spoken of in the Halls of Fantasy Football Valhalla forever. Kamara ended with 932 rushing yards, 83 catches for 756 yards and 21 total touchdowns. He could have been even higher had Tasom Hill thrown to him like Brees does.

Runner-up: Dalvin Cook

Best Draft Pick – Derrick Henry, No. 10 RB Drafted

He could be in the argument for the best running back, of course, after rushing for 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns. Granted, he only caught 19 passes this year but he ran for 100 yards in ten games and over 200 yards three times.

Runner-up: David Montgomery, No. 27 RB Drafted

Best Rookie – James Robinson

It’s not enough that Robinson was a top fantasy back all year, and ended with 1,070 rushing yards, 49 catches for 344 yards and a total of 10 touchdowns. It was that he was an undrafted free agent and the surprise replacement for Leonard Fournette who was released about a week before the season started. He wasn’t even known to be the No. 2 back until right at the end of August.

Runner-up: Jonathan Taylor

Worst Draft Pick – Christian McCaffery, No. 1 RB Drafted

He’s not the first No. 1 draft pick to crash and burn, but he was the most recent and since he came off a dominating performance in 2019, far too many owners did not have his backup since he never needed it last year. And since he was injured in Week 2, you had to consider burning up almost all your free agent dollars to get Mike Davis, or worse yet, see another team grab him with a higher waiver wire ranking.

Runner-up: Saquon Barkley

Best Free Agent – James Robinson

He wasn’t drafted in most leagues and in many, became a Week 1 pickup since fantasy drafts were over and free agency had not begun when Fournette was released. He ran for 62 yards in Week 1, so no one really knew what they were getting when they acquired him.

Runner-up: Mike Davis

Best Game – Alvin Kamara, Week 15 vs. MIN

56.2 FF Pts. – Rush 22-155, 6 TD, Receive 3-17

Runner-up: 48.6 FF Pts. – Dalvin Cook, Week 8 vs. GB

WIDE RECEIVER

Best Player – Davante Adams

He was as close to a machine for a wideout as there is. He was like 2019 Michael Thomas, only with double the touchdowns. He was hurt during Week 2 and missed two games. But he turned in over 100 yards in half of his games and caught an NFL-best 18 touchdowns while totaling 115 receptions for 1,374 yards. In just 14 games.

Runner-up: Tyreek Hill

Best Draft Pick – DK Metcalf, No. 22 WR Drafted

His rookie season produced 58 catches for 900 yards and seven scores but Metcalf blew up in his second season with 83 receptions for 1,303 yards and ten touchdowns. He slowed down in the last month but was a difference-maker in most of the year.

Runner-up: Justin Jefferson, No. 46 WR Drafted

Best Rookie – Justin Jefferson

He replaced Stefon Diggs and all he did was break the all-time rookie record for yardage (1,400 yards) previously held by Anquan Boldin (1,379 yards). In a position that usually takes a year to learn, Jefferson ended as the No. 7 fantasy wideout with 88 catches and seven touchdowns.

Runner-up: Tee Higgins

Worst Draft Pick – Michael Thomas, No. 1 WR Drafted

Not a good trend when the best running back and wideout from 2019 both crash and burn. After posting 149 catches for 1,725 yards and nine scores last season, Thomas only played in seven games this year with 40 catches for 428 yards and zero touchdowns. That’s dropping from No. 1 to No. 93 among wideouts.

Runner-up: Kenny Golladay

Best Free Agent – Curtis Samuel

To be an undrafted wideout in most fantasy leagues means you were not in the Top-50 wideouts if not 60 or 70. Samuel was not drafted in most leagues after three ho-hum seasons despite being a second-round pick in 2017. He finished with career marks in 2020 with 70 receptions for 733 yards and 38 rushes for 197 yards with a total of five touchdowns to rank as the No. 23 fantasy wideout.

Runner-up: Chase Claypool

Best Game – Tyreek Hill, Week 12 at TB

57.9 FF Pts. – 13-269, 3 TD

Runner-up: 53.0 FF Pts., Tyler Lockett, Week 7 at ARI

TIGHT END

Best Player – Travis Kelce

Not only did Kelce turn in his fifth-straight 1,000-yard season, he’s been the No. 1 fantasy tight end in each of the last three years. His 105 catches for 1,416 yards and 11 touchdowns were a career-high. He not only gained 32 more fantasy points than No. 2 Darren Waller (312.6 vs. 280.6), he was almost DOUBLE that of No. 3 Robert Tonyan (176.6).

Runner-up: Darren Waller

Best Draft Pick – Darren Waller, No. 6 TE drafted

I may not know you personally, but if you were the starting tight end for the Raiders, I would draft you on my fantasy team. Waller was the fifth tight end drafted in most leagues. He turned in a big 90 catches for 1,145 yards and three scores in his second season for the Raiders, but hey – they drafted Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards, plus brought in Nelson Agholor, so there wasn’t going to be nearly as many passes left over for the tight end in 2020. So all he did was end with an NFL-high 107 catches (among tight ends) for 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns.

Runner Up: T.J. Hockenson

Best Rookie – Harrison Bryant

It is rare that any rookie tight end does much and 2020 was not different. Bryant led the fantasy rookies with only 24 catches for 238 yards and three touchdowns. As the No. 40 tight end.

Runner-up: Cole Kmet

Worst Draft Pick – George Kittle, No. 2 TE drafted

After two seasons with over 1,000 yards, Kittle was usually the second tight end drafted last summer after posting 85 catches for 1,053 and five touchdowns in 2019. But Kittle was banged up much of the year and missed Week 9 through Week 15. He still logged three games with more than 90 yards but only scored twice.

Runner-up: Zach Ertz

Best Free Agent – Robert Tonyan

The Packers did not use tight ends as receivers for many years and there was no reason to expect the third-year Thomas to do much. He was an undrafted free agent originally with the Lions and then with the Packers for the last three years. As of 2019, his career-best season was ten catches for 100 yards and one touchdown. So when he came up with 52 catches for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns, it was a surprise. He ranked No. 3 for this season and tied with Travis Kelce for the tight-end lead with 11 scores.

Runner-up: Logan Thomas

Best Game – Darren Waller, Week 13 at NYJ

45 FF Pts, 13-200, 2 TD

Runner-up: George Kittle, Week 4 vs. PHI 40.1 FF Pts.

Huddle player of the year

Travis Kelce – Sure, plenty of top players. Josh Allen, Kyler Murray, Aaron Rodgers, Alvin Kamara, Dalvin Cook, Derrick Henry, Davante Adams. All major difference-makers. But Kelce not only scored about as much as any of them, he represented a huge difference within his position. Waller was big but Kelce was a monster and offered a difference that you could not possibly match with any other two tight ends combined. He was the equivalent of a Top-4 wide receiver only you could also have a top wideout. Three years in a row, Kelce is a singlular advantage in fantasy football.

Salute!

Drama 101 – Somebody has to laugh, somebody has to cry

Comedy Yards TDs Tragedy Yards TDs QB Cam Newton 242 – 79 4 QB Kyler Murray 87 – 3 0 RB Darwin Thompson 14-45

7-65 2 RB Dalvin Cook 0 0 RB Alexander Mattison 21-95

3-50 2 RB James Robinson 0 0 WR Sterling Shepard 8-112

2-24 2 WR Tyreek Hill 0 0 WR Isaiah McKenzie 6-65 3 WR Michael Thomas 0 0 WR Jerry Jeudy 5-140 1 WR Keenan Allen 0 0 TE Chris Herndon 7-63 1 TE Mark Andrews 4-27 0 PK Ryan Suvvop 5 XP 3 FG PK Mike Nugent 1 XP Huddle Fantasy Points = 218 Huddle Fantasy Points = 10

Playoff Schedule

Saturday, Jan. 9

Colts at Bills, 12:05 PM

Rams at Seahawks, 3:40 PM

Buccaneers at Washington, 7:15 PM

Sunday, Jan. 10

Ravens at Titans, 12:05 PM

Bears at Saints, 3:40 PM

Browns at Steelers, 7:15 PM

Byes: Chiefs, Packers

May your New Year be happy, healthy and prosperous.