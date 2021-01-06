NFL Picks: Office pool pick'em: final results

The Huddle staff makes its weekly NFL game picks every Thursday. NFL picks are provided for straight up (money line) and against the spread (ATS) NFL pick pools. Below you’ll find the final results from the 2020 regular season.

NFL Picks Leaderboard: Money line picks

Straight Up DMD SG KP RD HS CC CJB HCG 2020 to date 161-94-1 161-94-1 165-90-1 161-94-1 164-91-1 174-81-1 166-89-1 172-83-1 2019 Record 162-93-1 156-99-1 161-94-1 160-95-1 161-94-1 164-91-1 157-98-1 163-92-1 2018 Record 167-87-2 158-96-2 179-75-2 159-95-2 153-101-2 165-89-2 157-97-2 n/a 2017 Record 168-88 161-95 171-85 160-96 165-91 180-76 160-96 n/a 2016 Record 157-97-2 149-105-2 156-98-2 161-93-2 152-102-2 156-98-2 139-115-2 n/a 2015 Record 154-102 137-119 156-100 151-105 155-101 165-91 n/a n/a 2014 Record 166-89-1 158-97-1 164-91-1 173-82-1 163-92-1 177-78-1 n/a n/a 2013 Record 163-92-1 160-95-1 170-85-1 162-93-1 153-102-1 n/a n/a n/a

NFL Picks Leaderboard: Against the spread picks



Against the Spread DMD SG KP RD HS CC CJB HCG 2020 to date 118-138 122-134 123-133 120-136 129-127 130-126 143-113 130-126 2019 Record 121-135 133-123 133-123 n/a 139-117 121-135 137-119 139-117 2018 Record 132-124 131-125 145-111 n/a 133-123 132-124 130-126 n/a 2017 Record 129-127 136-120 135-121 n/a 132-124 136-120 131-125 n/a 2016 Record 110-146 125-131 127-129 n/a 124-132 132-124 127-129 n/a 2015 Record 125-131 121-135 126-130 n/a 123-133 141-115 n/a n/a 2014 Record 122-134 124-132 143-113 n/a 132-124 123-133 n/a n/a 2013 Record 115-136-5 119-132-5 117-134-5 n/a 117-134-5 n/a n/a n/a

DMD – David Dorey, SG – Steve Gallo, KP – Ken Pomponio, RD – Ryan Dodson, HS – Harley Schultz, CC – Cletis Cutts, CB – Cory Bonini, HCG – HC Green

