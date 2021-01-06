USA Today Sports

NFL Picks: Office pool pick'em: final results

NFL Picks: Office pool pick'em: final results

NFL Betting Odds and Lines

NFL Picks: Office pool pick'em: final results

By January 6, 2021 7:09 pm

By |

The Huddle staff makes its weekly NFL game picks every Thursday. NFL picks are provided for straight up (money line) and against the spread (ATS) NFL pick pools. Below you’ll find the final results from the 2020 regular season.

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Place your legal, online football bets in CO, IN, NJ, TN and WV at BetMGM Sportsbook. Risk-free first bet for new customers, terms and conditions apply. Bet now!

NFL Picks Leaderboard: Money line picks

Straight Up
DMD
SG
KP
RD
HS
CC
CJB
HCG
2020 to date
161-94-1
161-94-1
165-90-1
161-94-1
164-91-1
174-81-1
166-89-1
172-83-1
2019 Record
162-93-1
156-99-1
161-94-1
160-95-1
161-94-1
164-91-1
157-98-1
163-92-1
2018 Record
167-87-2
158-96-2
179-75-2
159-95-2
153-101-2
165-89-2
157-97-2
n/a
2017 Record
168-88
161-95
171-85
160-96
165-91
180-76
160-96
n/a
2016 Record
157-97-2
149-105-2
156-98-2
161-93-2
152-102-2
156-98-2
139-115-2
n/a
2015 Record
154-102
137-119
156-100
151-105
155-101
165-91
n/a
n/a
2014 Record
166-89-1
158-97-1
164-91-1
173-82-1
163-92-1
177-78-1
n/a
n/a
2013 Record
163-92-1
160-95-1
170-85-1
162-93-1
153-102-1
n/a
n/a
n/a

NFL Picks Leaderboard: Against the spread picks

Against the Spread
DMD
SG
KP
RD
HS
CC
CJB
HCG
2020 to date
118-138
122-134
123-133
120-136
129-127
130-126
143-113
130-126
2019 Record
121-135
133-123
133-123
n/a
139-117
121-135
137-119
139-117
2018 Record
132-124
131-125
145-111
n/a
133-123
132-124
130-126
n/a
2017 Record
129-127
136-120
135-121
n/a
132-124
136-120
131-125
n/a
2016 Record
110-146
125-131
127-129
n/a
124-132
132-124
127-129
n/a
2015 Record
125-131
121-135
126-130
n/a
123-133
141-115
n/a
n/a
2014 Record
122-134
124-132
143-113
n/a
132-124
123-133
n/a
n/a
2013 Record
115-136-5
119-132-5
117-134-5
n/a
117-134-5
n/a
n/a
n/a
DMD – David Dorey, SG – Steve Gallo, KP – Ken Pomponio, RD – Ryan Dodson, HS – Harley Schultz, CC – Cletis Cutts, CB – Cory Bonini, HCG – HC Green

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

, , , NFL Betting Odds and Lines, NFL Game Picks

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home