NFL Picks: Office pool pick'em: final results

The Huddle staff makes its weekly NFL game picks every Thursday. NFL picks are provided for straight up (money line) and against the spread (ATS) NFL pick pools. Below you’ll find the final results from the 2020 regular season.
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
NFL Picks Leaderboard: Money line picks
|Straight Up
|
DMD
|
SG
|
KP
|
RD
|
HS
|
CC
|
CJB
|
HCG
|2020 to date
|
161-94-1
|
161-94-1
|
165-90-1
|
161-94-1
|
164-91-1
|
174-81-1
|
166-89-1
|
172-83-1
|2019 Record
|
162-93-1
|
156-99-1
|
161-94-1
|
160-95-1
|
161-94-1
|
164-91-1
|
157-98-1
|
163-92-1
|2018 Record
|
167-87-2
|
158-96-2
|
179-75-2
|
159-95-2
|
153-101-2
|
165-89-2
|
157-97-2
|
n/a
|2017 Record
|
168-88
|
161-95
|
171-85
|
160-96
|
165-91
|
180-76
|
160-96
|
n/a
|2016 Record
|
157-97-2
|
149-105-2
|
156-98-2
|
161-93-2
|
152-102-2
|
156-98-2
|
139-115-2
|
n/a
|2015 Record
|
154-102
|
137-119
|
156-100
|
151-105
|
155-101
|
165-91
|
n/a
|
n/a
|2014 Record
|
166-89-1
|
158-97-1
|
164-91-1
|
173-82-1
|
163-92-1
|
177-78-1
|
n/a
|
n/a
|2013 Record
|
163-92-1
|
160-95-1
|
170-85-1
|
162-93-1
|
153-102-1
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
NFL Picks Leaderboard: Against the spread picks
|Against the Spread
|
DMD
|
SG
|
KP
|
RD
|
HS
|
CC
|
CJB
|
HCG
|2020 to date
|
118-138
|
122-134
|
123-133
|
120-136
|
129-127
|
130-126
|
143-113
|
130-126
|2019 Record
|
121-135
|
133-123
|
133-123
|
n/a
|
139-117
|
121-135
|
137-119
|
139-117
|2018 Record
|
132-124
|
131-125
|
145-111
|
n/a
|
133-123
|
132-124
|
130-126
|
n/a
|2017 Record
|
129-127
|
136-120
|
135-121
|
n/a
|
132-124
|
136-120
|
131-125
|
n/a
|2016 Record
|
110-146
|
125-131
|
127-129
|
n/a
|
124-132
|
132-124
|
127-129
|
n/a
|2015 Record
|
125-131
|
121-135
|
126-130
|
n/a
|
123-133
|
141-115
|
n/a
|
n/a
|2014 Record
|
122-134
|
124-132
|
143-113
|
n/a
|
132-124
|
123-133
|
n/a
|
n/a
|2013 Record
|
115-136-5
|
119-132-5
|
117-134-5
|
n/a
|
117-134-5
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|DMD – David Dorey, SG – Steve Gallo, KP – Ken Pomponio, RD – Ryan Dodson, HS – Harley Schultz, CC – Cletis Cutts, CB – Cory Bonini, HCG – HC Green
