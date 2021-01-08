DFS Fantasy Football: Favorite Pro Plays - Wild Card Weekend

Top-ranked daily fantasy sports pro Jason Mezrahi, founder and CEO of WinDailySports.com, breaks down his favorite DFS plays at various salary ranges for Week 6 of the NFL season. We have officially made it to the playoffs and are out of 2020. It was a long year for us all but I hope I helped you make it a profitable one. Our projection model at WinDailySports.com has been firing on all cylinders to this season so its time to crank out some playoff lineups. What I will do in this article is list some of our highest projected players based off raw points and our highest point per dollar plays based on DraftKings.com pricing. Special Huddle Member Discount: If you would like to give our membership at Win Daily a try, take advantage of a FREE 2 week promotion where you will gain an all access gold pass to our DFS & SportsBetting package. Use promo code “thehuddle” at checkout for 2 weeks FREE for both our DFS & SportsBetting Packages. Sign up now. These are some of the players Jason will be locking in his lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel for this weekend’s slate.

QUARTERBACKS

JOSH ALLEN, BUF

$7,500 DRAFTKINGS, $9,300 FANDUEL

I could make a case for Josh Allen to be the MVP. The steps he took this year officially landed him in the elite category for me. He has been a fantasy darling for season long and DFS and carried me to a championship in one of my leagues. Averaging 27.3 DraftKings points per game establishes him as one of the safest plays on the slate. The Bills really don’t have a running game and it all relies on Allen, which is great for fantasy purposes. The matchup is one of the best on the board as well with the Colts ranking 26th against defending Quarterbacks. Lock him into cash and tournaments and hopefully the Bills win this week so we can play him again next week.

LAMAR JACKSON, BAL

$7,800 DRAFTKINGS, $9,000 FANDUEL

Let Lamar cook! Russell Wilson has officially stopped his chef status and its time for Lamar to shine. It looks like the 2019 Lamar is back. In 4 of his last 5 games he ran for over 80 yards, which provides such a nice floor for fantasy. This Tennessee defense really struggles all across the field and is coming off a shootout where Deshaun Watson just torched them. We can expect the same here from Lamar in what should be one of the higher scoring games of the slate. Lamar’s rushing floor combined with a weak defense on the other side of the ball should provide safety for cash games and upside for tournaments.

RUNNING BACKS

ALVIN KAMARA, NO

$8,500 DRAFTKINGS, $9,000 FANDUEL It will be very scary to fade Derrick Henry and I will have to watch that game with one eye open. I will not fade Henry in all lineups and will have some exposure to him, but I am currently leaning on a pivot to Kamara in my main lineup on DraftKings if I can’t find a way to play both. We will need some savings and especially on DraftKings the full point PPR opens a door where I can see Kamara outscoring Henry. Playing Henry on FanDuel and Kamara on DraftKings is also a great option to hedge your plays. The matchup may not look so great on paper but I still like the upside with Kamara being so heavily involved in the offense with Michael Thomas out.

CAM AKERS, LAR

$5,100 DRAFTKINGS, $6,100 FANDUEL

We need to save money somewhere and Akers seems like the safest spot to land at the running back position. The play on Akers is slightly dependent on whether or not Goff plays in this one. If Goff plays I feel more comfortable about the Rams moving the ball. It looks like Kupp will be back and the offense may be at full strength. If that holds true when the ball is kicked off Akers should be a solid value with some touchdown equity at a very fair price. We will need to take some chances in order to land the elite plays in our lineup and I believe Akers is that guy in Wild Card Weekend.

WIDE RECEIVERS

STEFON DIGGS, BUF

$7,700 DRAFTKINGS, $8,700 FANDUEL

What more can we say about Stefon Diggs? He was criticized prior to the season similarly to Josh Allen, and all he did was come out and put up one of the best wide receiver seasons and hushed all the haters. The upside is massive, the targets are consistent, and the fantasy production follows almost every week. All we need is for Philip Rivers and the Colts to be able to hang in this game long enough in order to get four quarters of Diggs. The Colts rank 21st at defending wide receivers so this should be another 100 yard day for Diggs. Feel confident playing him in both cash games and tournaments.

ALLEN ROBINSON, CHI



$6,600 DRAFTKINGS, $7,200 FANDUEL

I will try my best to get at least two stud receivers in my lineups this week and Robinson will be the second. I want target monsters with a safe floor in the playoffs, along with the proper upside. Robinson caught 6 of 7 passes for 87 yards and one touchdown in a matchup against the Saints in Week 8. A solid rapport with Trubisky can bolster that stat line and the fact that this game is in a dome gives me extra confidence that the game conditions will help provide safety as well. I can see the Bears covering the spread, winning this game outright, and I believe Robinson will be a major factor in making that happen.

TIGHT ENDS

MARK ANDREWS, BAL

$5,200 DRAFTKINGS, $7,000 FANDUEL

If you have the salary, pay up for tight end and lock in Andrews as he should be the safest on the slate with an elite matchup. He torched the Titans in Week 11 for 5 receptions, 96 yards and 1 touchdown. This game has a real opportunity of shooting out and Andrews should be able to take advantage of it. Tennessee ranks 17th against defending tight ends and are currently allowing 287 passing yards per game. If you’re playing Lamar make sure you pair him with Andrews this weekend.

LOGAN THOMAS, WAS

$4,900 DRAFTKINGS, $6,400 FANDUEL

Logan has put up numbers almost every single week within a below average passing offense. Quarterback play has been average at best and that has not stopped Thomas. Thomas has put up double-digit points in the past 6 weeks and that should continue against Tampa Bay. Tampa ranks 15th against defending tight ends and are allowing 269 passing yards per game. Game script should be in Logan’s favor as Washington should be trailing and passing most of the second half. Thomas is one of the safest tight ends on the board and I will try to lock him into 50% of my lineups this weekend.

DEFENSES

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

$3,400 DRAFTKINGS, $4,300 FANDUEL

The Washington Football team is struggling on offense. When you can’t score at will against the Eagles you will struggle heavily versus Tampa. As much as I respect the comeback of Alex Smith, he is still hobbling out there and I think Tampa brings the pressure and sacks him at least 4 times on the day. The Bucs are the play this weekend if you can afford paying up.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

$2,700 DRAFTKINGS, $3,600 FANDUEL

This Seahawks team has transformed from the start to the end of the season. This defense was terrible and league worst while this offense was elite and putting up points by the dozen. A tail of two seasons and with the addition of Dunlap and a healthy Adams this defense has changed. If Goff is out this week I slide them ahead of the Buccaneers. If Goff plays I still like this defense as I don’t believe in Goff regardless.

Jason Mezrahi has been a professional, top-ranked Daily Fantasy Player on FanDuel and DraftKings for more than eight years. He has won FanDuel’s $155,555 King of the Diamond competition and placed second in DraftKings’ Fantasy Basketball World Championship, earning him $300,000. He owns and operates WinDailySports.com, which supports the DFS and Sports Betting community with resources such as tools, projection models, expert chat, in-depth written analysis and podcasts, plus much more.