Consistency Rankings - Quarterbacks

Below is each quarterback who played at least eight games. The fantasy scoring used was 1 point per 20 pass yards and four-point touchdowns. Rushing scores were six points and with one point per rushing yard.

HOW OFTEN A QB SCORED AT LEAST 20 FANTASY POINTS

This shows why you can wait on a quarterback. The Top-10 turned in solid games most of the time. Patrick Mahomes remains a top scorer but otherwise the most consistent fantasy quarterbacks were rather different from 2019. Aaron Rodgers had an unexpected resurgence and youth was well represented with Josh Allen, Kyler Murray, Justin Herbert, and Joe Burrow were all difference makers when they played.

There were some impacts from COVID-19 in both quarterbacks and his receivers. But the reality is that you almost have to try not to find a quarterback that can score 20 fantasy points or more in at least two of every three games.

BEST IN CATEGORIES

The biggest surprise was how well Aaron Rodgers played in a season where the Packers drafted his replacement and he never found great success with more than just Davante Adams. Deshaun Watson benefitted from always playing from behind so he led in 300-yard games. The position shifted in which players were the best. The league has never produced so many high-scoring quarterbacks only in their first few years, if not their rookie season.

BEST Over the last Three years

No real surprises here other than Carson Wentz seems better than he played last year. This yields an interesting view of the progress (or not) that quarterbacks had over the last three seasons. Deshaun Watson and Josh Allen both have improved each year.