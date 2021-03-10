Here’s my first 2021 NFL mock draft. I tend not to project trades, and this year is no different — at least for now. The draft process is quite different this year, most notably without a scouting combine, so collegiate pro days will be more valuable than in recent years. Also valuable, in-game data retrieved from chips embedded into equipment.
Anyway, we’ll be unveiling more mock drafts than ever before this year, so be sure to check back with our 2021 NFL Draft Central page to keep track of all of our offerings.
2021 NFL Mock Draft: Round 1
- The New York Jets’ No. 2 pick … I’m not convinced they’re done with Sam Darnold, and putting more weapons around him will help see what he can bring to the table. He’s only 23, and Zach Wilson is far from a sure thing. I can envision Wilson being the pick and Darnold remaining on the roster, but for a few reasons (durability questions, level of competition, overrated QB class), I’m not nearly as high on Wilson as others. This pick is extremely fluid.
- A trade is absolutely in play, and Carolina jumps out as one of the most viable partners. The Panthers could secure Wilson, while New York then moves back just a handful of spots and picks up multiple picks. It would then allow the Jets to spend a more palatable No. 8 overall pick on a receiver and build around Darnold.
- That being said, it makes the Miami pick at No. 3 all that much harder to project. I’m not sold on DeVonta Smith being the second-best receiver, let alone the second one chosen, and this pick almost certainly becomes Ja’Marr Chase if Wilson is the Jets’ No. 2 overall selection.
- Several situations that appear to be obvious directions for teams to turn don’t necessarily compute for me. I’m not saying Chicago, New Orleans, New England and/or Washington won’t add a quarterback in Round 1, but I’m not seeing the scenarios playing out favorably.
- Free agency opens March 17, and the player movement will undoubtedly create cause for an update after some of the dust settles.
|
Pick
|Team
|
Pos
|Player
|School
|
1
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|
QB
|Trevor Lawrence
|Clemson
|
2
|New York Jets
|
WR
|Ja’Marr Chase
|LSU
|
3
|Miami Dolphins (from HOU)
|
WR
|DeVonta Smith
|Alabama
|
4
|Atlanta Falcons
|
QB
|Zach Wilson
|BYU
|
5
|Cincinnati Bengals
|
OT
|Penei Sewell
|Oregon
|
6
|Philadelphia Eagles
|
TE
|Kyle Pitts
|Florida
|
7
|Detroit Lions
|
WR
|Jaylen Waddle
|Alabama
|
8
|Carolina Panthers
|
QB
|Trey Lance
|North Dakota State
|
9
|Denver Broncos
|
QB
|Justin Fields
|Ohio State
|
10
|Dallas Cowboys
|
CB
|Caleb Farley
|Virginia Tech
|
11
|New York Giants
|
EDGE
|Gregory Rosseau
|Miami (Fla.)
|
12
|San Francisco 49ers
|
CB
|Patrick Surtain II
|Alabama
|
13
|Los Angeles Chargers
|
OT
|Rashawn Slater
|Northwestern
|
14
|Minnesota Vikings
|
OG
|Alijah Vera-Tucker
|USC
|
15
|New England Patriots
|
LB
|Micah Parsons
|Penn State
|
16
|Arizona Cardinals
|
LB
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|Notre Dame
|
17
|Las Vegas Raiders
|
EDGE
|Jaelen Phillips
|Miami (Fla.)
|
18
|Miami Dolphins
|
RB
|Najee Harris
|Alabama
|
19
|Washington Football Team
|
WR
|Kadarius Toney
|Florida
|
20
|Chicago Bears
|
OL
|Teven Jenkins
|Oklahoma State
|
21
|Indianapolis Colts
|
OT
|Christian Darrisaw
|Virginia Tech
|
22
|Tennessee Titans
|
EDGE
|Kwity Paye
|Michigan
|
23
|New York Jets (from SEA)
|
EDGE
|Zaven Collins
|Tulsa
|
24
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|
OT
|Jalen Mayfield
|Michigan
|
25
|Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR)
|
DE
|Christian Barmore
|Alabama
|
26
|Cleveland Browns
|
CB
|Jaycee Horn
|South Carolina
|
27
|Baltimore Ravens
|
EDGE
|Ronnie Perkins
|Oklahoma
|
28
|New Orleans Saints
|
EDGE
|Joe Tryon
|Washington
|
29
|Green Bay Packers
|
DL
|Levi Onwuzurike
|Washington
|
30
|Buffalo Bills
|
EDGE
|Azeez Ojulari
|Georgia
|
31
|Kansas City Chiefs
|
OG/C
|Landon Dickerson
|Alabama
|
32
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
LB
|Nick Bolton
|Missouri