Here’s my first 2021 NFL mock draft. I tend not to project trades, and this year is no different — at least for now. The draft process is quite different this year, most notably without a scouting combine, so collegiate pro days will be more valuable than in recent years. Also valuable, in-game data retrieved from chips embedded into equipment.

we'll be unveiling more mock drafts than ever before this year

2021 NFL Mock Draft: Round 1

The New York Jets’ No. 2 pick … I’m not convinced they’re done with Sam Darnold, and putting more weapons around him will help see what he can bring to the table. He’s only 23, and Zach Wilson is far from a sure thing. I can envision Wilson being the pick and Darnold remaining on the roster, but for a few reasons (durability questions, level of competition, overrated QB class), I’m not nearly as high on Wilson as others. This pick is extremely fluid.

A trade is absolutely in play, and Carolina jumps out as one of the most viable partners. The Panthers could secure Wilson, while New York then moves back just a handful of spots and picks up multiple picks. It would then allow the Jets to spend a more palatable No. 8 overall pick on a receiver and build around Darnold.

That being said, it makes the Miami pick at No. 3 all that much harder to project. I’m not sold on DeVonta Smith being the second-best receiver, let alone the second one chosen, and this pick almost certainly becomes Ja’Marr Chase if Wilson is the Jets’ No. 2 overall selection.

Several situations that appear to be obvious directions for teams to turn don’t necessarily compute for me. I’m not saying Chicago, New Orleans, New England and/or Washington won’t add a quarterback in Round 1, but I’m not seeing the scenarios playing out favorably.

Free agency opens March 17, and the player movement will undoubtedly create cause for an update after some of the dust settles.

