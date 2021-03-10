USA Today Sports

Here’s my first 2021 NFL mock draft. I tend not to project trades, and this year is no different — at least for now. The draft process is quite different this year, most notably without a scouting combine, so collegiate pro days will be more valuable than in recent years. Also valuable, in-game data retrieved from chips embedded into equipment.

2021 NFL Mock Draft: Round 1

  • The New York Jets’ No. 2 pick … I’m not convinced they’re done with Sam Darnold, and putting more weapons around him will help see what he can bring to the table. He’s only 23, and Zach Wilson is far from a sure thing. I can envision Wilson being the pick and Darnold remaining on the roster, but for a few reasons (durability questions, level of competition, overrated QB class), I’m not nearly as high on Wilson as others. This pick is extremely fluid.
  • A trade is absolutely in play, and Carolina jumps out as one of the most viable partners. The Panthers could secure Wilson, while New York then moves back just a handful of spots and picks up multiple picks. It would then allow the Jets to spend a more palatable No. 8 overall pick on a receiver and build around Darnold.
  • That being said, it makes the Miami pick at No. 3 all that much harder to project. I’m not sold on DeVonta Smith being the second-best receiver, let alone the second one chosen, and this pick almost certainly becomes Ja’Marr Chase if Wilson is the Jets’ No. 2 overall selection.
  • Several situations that appear to be obvious directions for teams to turn don’t necessarily compute for me. I’m not saying Chicago, New Orleans, New England and/or Washington won’t add a quarterback in Round 1, but I’m not seeing the scenarios playing out favorably.
  • Free agency opens March 17, and the player movement will undoubtedly create cause for an update after some of the dust settles.
Pick
 Team
Pos
 Player School
1
 Jacksonville Jaguars
QB
 Trevor Lawrence Clemson
2
 New York Jets
WR
 Ja’Marr Chase LSU
3
 Miami Dolphins (from HOU)
WR
 DeVonta Smith Alabama
4
 Atlanta Falcons
QB
 Zach Wilson BYU
5
 Cincinnati Bengals
OT
 Penei Sewell Oregon
6
 Philadelphia Eagles
TE
 Kyle Pitts Florida
7
 Detroit Lions
WR
 Jaylen Waddle Alabama
8
 Carolina Panthers
QB
 Trey Lance North Dakota State
9
 Denver Broncos
QB
 Justin Fields Ohio State
10
 Dallas Cowboys
CB
 Caleb Farley Virginia Tech
11
 New York Giants
EDGE
 Gregory Rosseau Miami (Fla.)
12
 San Francisco 49ers
CB
 Patrick Surtain II Alabama
13
 Los Angeles Chargers
OT
 Rashawn Slater Northwestern
14
 Minnesota Vikings
OG
 Alijah Vera-Tucker USC
15
 New England Patriots
LB
 Micah Parsons Penn State
16
 Arizona Cardinals
LB
 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Notre Dame
17
 Las Vegas Raiders
EDGE
 Jaelen Phillips Miami (Fla.)
18
 Miami Dolphins
RB
 Najee Harris Alabama
19
 Washington Football Team
WR
 Kadarius Toney Florida
20
 Chicago Bears
OL
 Teven Jenkins Oklahoma State
21
 Indianapolis Colts
OT
 Christian Darrisaw Virginia Tech
22
 Tennessee Titans
EDGE
 Kwity Paye Michigan
23
 New York Jets (from SEA)
EDGE
 Zaven Collins Tulsa
24
 Pittsburgh Steelers
OT
 Jalen Mayfield Michigan
25
 Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR)
DE
 Christian Barmore Alabama
26
 Cleveland Browns
CB
 Jaycee Horn South Carolina
27
 Baltimore Ravens
EDGE
 Ronnie Perkins Oklahoma
28
 New Orleans Saints
EDGE
 Joe Tryon Washington
29
 Green Bay Packers
DL
 Levi Onwuzurike Washington
30
 Buffalo Bills
EDGE
 Azeez Ojulari Georgia
31
 Kansas City Chiefs
OG/C
 Landon Dickerson Alabama
32
 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LB
 Nick Bolton Missouri

