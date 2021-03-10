2021 fantasy football player movement tracker

|QUARTERBACKS
|RUNNING BACKS
|WIDE RECEIVERS
|TIGHT ENDS
|ARI
|New:
|Gone:
|ATL
|New:
|Gone:
|BAL
|New:
|Gone:
|BUF
|New:
|Gone:
|John Brown
|CAR
|New:
|CHI
|New:
|Gone:
|CIN
|New:
|Gone:
|CLE
|New:
|Gone:
|DAL
|New:
|Gone:
|DEN
|New:
|Gone:
|DET
|New:
|Jared Goff
|Tyrell Williams
|Gone:
|Matt Stafford
|GB
|New:
|Gone:
|HOU
|New:
|Gone:
|Duke Johnson
|IND
|New:
|Carson Wentz
|Gone:
|Philip Rivers (ret.)
|JAC
|New:
|Gone:
|KC
|New:
|Gone:
|LAC
|New:
|Gone:
|LAR
|New:
|Matt Stafford
|Gone:
|Jared Goff
|Tyrell Williams
|Jason Witten (ret.)
|LVR
|New:
|Gone:
|Tyrell Williams
|MIA
|New:
|Gone:
|MIN
|New:
|Gone:
|Kyle Rudolph
|NE
|New:
|Gone:
|NO
|New:
|Gone:
|Emmanuel Sanders
|Josh Hill
Jared Cook
|NYG
|New:
|Gone:
|Golden Tate
|NYJ
|New:
|Gone:
|PHI
|New:
|Gone:
|Carson Wentz
|Alshon Jeffery
DeSean Jackson
|PIT
|New:
|Gone:
|Vance McDonald (ret.)
|SEA
|New:
|Gone:
|Greg Olsen (ret)
|SF
|New:
|Gone:
|TB
|New:
|Gone:
|TEN
|New:
|Gone:
|Adam Humphries
|WAS
|New:
|Gone:
|Alex Smith