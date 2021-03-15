USA Today Sports

2021 fantasy football player movement tracker

QUARTERBACKS RUNNING BACKS WIDE RECEIVERS TIGHT ENDS
ARI New:
Gone:
ATL New:
Gone:
BAL New:
Gone: Mark Ingram
BUF New:
Gone: John Brown
CAR New:
CHI New:
Gone:
CIN New:
Gone:
CLE New:
Gone:
DAL New:
Gone:
DEN New:
Gone:
DET New: Jared Goff Tyrell Williams
Gone: Matt Stafford
GB New:
Gone:
HOU New: Mark Ingram
Gone: Duke Johnson
IND New: Carson Wentz
Gone: Philip Rivers (ret.)
JAC New:
Gone:
KC New:
Gone:
LAC New:
Gone:
LAR New: Matt Stafford
Gone: Jared Goff Tyrell Williams Jason Witten (ret.)
LVR New:
Gone: Tyrell Williams
MIA New:
Gone:
MIN New:
Gone: Kyle Rudolph
NE New: Jonnu Smith
Gone:
NO New:
Gone: Drew Brees (ret) Emmanuel Sanders Josh Hill
Jared Cook
NYG New:
Gone: Golden Tate
NYJ New:
Gone:
PHI New:
Gone: Carson Wentz Alshon Jeffery
DeSean Jackson
PIT New:
Gone: Vance McDonald (ret.)
SEA New:
Gone: Greg Olsen (ret)
SF New:
Gone:
TB New:
Gone:
TEN New:
Gone: Adam Humphries Jonnu Smith
WAS New:
Gone: Alex Smith

 

