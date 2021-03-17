2021 fantasy football player movement tracker

USA Today Sports

QUARTERBACKS RUNNING BACKS WIDE RECEIVERS TIGHT ENDS
ARI New:
Gone:
ATL New:
Gone:
BAL New:
Gone: Mark Ingram Chris Moore
BUF New: Emmanuel Sanders
Gone: John Brown
CAR New:
CHI New: Andy Dalton
Gone:
CIN New:
Gone: John Ross
CLE New:
Gone:
DAL New:
Gone: Andy Dalton
DEN New:
Gone:
DET New: Jared Goff Jamaal Williams Tyrell Williams
Gone: Matt Stafford Marvin Jones
GB New:
Gone: Jamaal Williams
HOU New: Tyrod Taylor Mark Ingram Chris Moore
Gone: Duke Johnson
IND New: Carson Wentz
Gone: Philip Rivers (ret.)
Jacoby Brissett
JAC New: Carlos Hyde Phillip Dorsett
Marvin Jones
Gone:
KC New:
Gone:
LAC New:
Gone: Tyrod Taylor Hunter Henry
LAR New: Matt Stafford
Gone: Jared Goff Malcolm Brown  Tyrell Williams Jason Witten (ret.)
LVR New: John Brown
Gone: Devontae Booker Tyrell Williams
Nelson Agholor
MIA New: Jacoby Brissett Malcolm Brown
Gone: Ryan Fitzpatrick
MIN New:
Gone: Kyle Rudolph
NE New: Kendrick Bourne
Nelson Agholor		 Jonnu Smith
Hunter Henry
Gone:
NO New:
Gone: Drew Brees (ret) Emmanuel Sanders Josh Hill
Jared Cook
NYG New: Devontae Booker John Ross
Gone: Golden Tate
NYJ New: Corey Davis
Gone:
PHI New:
Gone: Carson Wentz Alshon Jeffery
DeSean Jackson
PIT New:
Gone: Vance McDonald (ret.)
SEA New:
Gone: Carlos Hyde Phillip Dorsett Greg Olsen (ret)
SF New:
Gone: Kendrick Bourne
TB New:
Gone:
TEN New:
Gone: Adam Humphries
Corey Davis		 Jonnu Smith
WAS New: Ryan Fitzpatrick
Gone: Alex Smith

 

