Giants sign prized free-agent Kenny Golladay

The Giants’ passing game takes a major step up in potential with the signing of Kenny Golladay to a four-year, $72 million contract. The ex-Lion star looks to cash in after finishing his four-year rookie contract in Detroit that saw him top 1,000 yards in 2018 and 2019 before struggling through an injury-marred season.

The Lions are in a rebuild, though some of their recent additions would disagree. Golladay moves on after his career-best 2019 that saw him with 65 catches for 1,190 yards and 11 touchdowns when he was a Top-10 fantasy wide receiver. He led the league with those 11 scores as a wideout that year.

Golladay joins a Giants franchise that only ranked No. 29 in passing yardage (3,318 yards) and No. 31 in passing touchdowns (12). He’ll slide into the vacated spot left by Golden Tate across from Sterling Shepard. The Giants also added John Ross for depth but the passing scheme heavily favors just the two starting wideouts.

Golladay was the top free-agent wideout, and his $72 million deal included $40 in guaranteed money.

Fantasy football outlook

The Giants look to recover from a down year rebuilding the team during a pandemic. Daniel Jones showed promise as the 1.06 pick in 2019 when he threw for 3,306 yards and 26 touchdowns over 13 games. Golladay provides the field-stretching ability that will help him get back on track as the Giants enter their second season under HC Joe Judge and OC Jason Garrett.

Golladay fills the void that was left when Odell Beckham Jr. left and will be the first elite receiver that quarterback Daniel Jones gets to use. As the No. 1 target, he’ll continue to rate as a 1,000-yard receiver and could challenge the Top-10 yet again if the Giants can stay healthy and return to form. A returning Saquon Barkley will further help the Giants’ passing effort by providing more balance to the offense than they had last year.

This was a great signing for the Giants and can help propel Golladay higher into the elite ranks if they can continue to improve and maintain their health. Signing for four-years proves the commitment that the Giants have towards making him their top receiving weapon.