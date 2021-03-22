2021 fantasy football player movement tracker

|QUARTERBACKS
|RUNNING BACKS
|WIDE RECEIVERS
|TIGHT ENDS
|ARI
|New:
|A.J. Green
|Gone:
|Kenyan Drake
|ATL
|New:
|Gone:
|BAL
|New:
|Gone:
|Mark Ingram
|Chris Moore
|BUF
|New:
|Mitchell Trubisky
|Emmanuel Sanders
|Gone:
|John Brown
|CAR
|New:
|David Moore
|Curtis Samuel
|CHI
|New:
|Andy Dalton
|Gone:
|Mitchell Trubisky
|CIN
|New:
|Gone:
|John Ross
A.J. Green
|CLE
|New:
|Gone:
|DAL
|New:
|Gone:
|Andy Dalton
|DEN
|New:
|Gone:
|Phillip Lindsay
|DET
|New:
|Jared Goff
|Jamaal Williams
|Tyrell Williams
Breshad Perriman
|Gone:
|Matt Stafford
|Marvin Jones
Kenny Golladay
|GB
|New:
|Gone:
|Jamaal Williams
|HOU
|New:
|Tyrod Taylor
|Mark Ingram
Phillip Lindsay
|Chris Moore
Chris Conley
|Gone:
|Duke Johnson
|IND
|New:
|Carson Wentz
|Gone:
|Philip Rivers (ret.)
Jacoby Brissett
|JAC
|New:
|Carlos Hyde
|Phillip Dorsett
Marvin Jones
|Gone:
|Keelan Cole
Chris Conley
|KC
|New:
|Gone:
|LAC
|New:
|Jared Cook
|Gone:
|Tyrod Taylor
|Hunter Henry
|LAR
|New:
|Matt Stafford
|DeSean Jackson
|Gone:
|Jared Goff
|Malcolm Brown
|Josh Reynolds
|Gerald Everett
|LVR
|New:
|Kenyan Drake
|John Brown
|Gone:
|Devontae Booker
|Tyrell Williams
Nelson Agholor
|Jason Witten (ret.)
|MIA
|New:
|Jacoby Brissett
|Malcolm Brown
|Gone:
|Ryan Fitzpatrick
|MIN
|New:
|Gone:
|Kyle Rudolph
|NE
|New:
|Kendrick Bourne
Nelson Agholor
|Jonnu Smith
Hunter Henry
|Gone:
|NO
|New:
|Gone:
|Drew Brees (ret)
|Emmanuel Sanders
|Josh Hill
Jared Cook
|NYG
|New:
|Devontae Booker
|John Ross
Kenny Golladay
|Kyle Rudolph
|Gone:
|Golden Tate
|NYJ
|New:
|Corey Davis
Keelan Cole
|Gone:
|Breshad Perriman
|PHI
|New:
|Gone:
|Carson Wentz
|Alshon Jeffery
DeSean Jackson
|PIT
|New:
|Gone:
|Vance McDonald (ret.)
|SEA
|New:
|Gerald Everett
|Gone:
|Carlos Hyde
|Phillip Dorsett
David Moore
|Greg Olsen (ret)
|SF
|New:
|Gone:
|Kendrick Bourne
|TB
|New:
|Gone:
|TEN
|New:
|Josh Reynolds
|Gone:
|Adam Humphries
Corey Davis
|Jonnu Smith
|WAS
|New:
|Ryan Fitzpatrick
|Curtis Samuel
|Gone:
|Alex Smith