2021 fantasy football player movement tracker

|ARI
|New:
|A.J. Green
|Gone:
|Kenyan Drake
|ATL
|New:
|Mike Davis
|Gone:
|BAL
|New:
|Sammy Watkins
|Gone:
|Mark Ingram
|Chris Moore
|BUF
|New:
|Mitchell Trubisky
|Matt Breida
|Emmanuel Sanders
|Gone:
|John Brown
|CAR
|New:
|David Moore
|Mike Davis
|Curtis Samuel
|CHI
|New:
|Andy Dalton
|Damien Williams
|Gone:
|Mitchell Trubisky
|CIN
|New:
|Gone:
|John Ross
A.J. Green
|CLE
|New:
|Gone:
|DAL
|New:
|Gone:
|Andy Dalton
|DEN
|New:
|Gone:
|Phillip Lindsay
|Nick Vannett
|DET
|New:
|Jared Goff
|Jamaal Williams
|Tyrell Williams
Breshad Perriman
Kalif Raymond
|Gone:
|Matt Stafford
|Marvin Jones
Kenny Golladay
|GB
|New:
|Gone:
|Jamaal Williams
|HOU
|New:
|Tyrod Taylor
|Mark Ingram
Phillip Lindsay
|Chris Moore
Chris Conley
|Gone:
|Duke Johnson
|IND
|New:
|Carson Wentz
|Gone:
|Philip Rivers (ret.)
Jacoby Brissett
|JAC
|New:
|C.J. Beathard
|Carlos Hyde
|Phillip Dorsett
Marvin Jones
|Gone:
|Keelan Cole
Chris Conley
|KC
|New:
|Gone:
|Damien Williams
|Sammy Watkins
|LAC
|New:
|Jared Cook
|Gone:
|Tyrod Taylor
|Hunter Henry
|LAR
|New:
|Matt Stafford
|DeSean Jackson
|Gone:
|Jared Goff
|Malcolm Brown
|Josh Reynolds
|Gerald Everett
|LVR
|New:
|Kenyan Drake
|John Brown
|Gone:
|Devontae Booker
|Tyrell Williams
Nelson Agholor
|Jason Witten (ret.)
|MIA
|New:
|Jacoby Brissett
|Malcolm Brown
|Gone:
|Ryan Fitzpatrick
|Matt Breida
|MIN
|New:
|Gone:
|Kyle Rudolph
|NE
|New:
|Kendrick Bourne
Nelson Agholor
|Jonnu Smith
Hunter Henry
|Gone:
|NO
|New:
|Nick Vannett
|Gone:
|Drew Brees (ret)
|Emmanuel Sanders
|Josh Hill
Jared Cook
|NYG
|New:
|Devontae Booker
|John Ross
Kenny Golladay
|Kyle Rudolph
|Gone:
|Golden Tate
|NYJ
|New:
|Tevin Coleman
|Corey Davis
Keelan Cole
|Gone:
|Joe Flacco
|Breshad Perriman
|PHI
|New:
|Joe Flacco
|Gone:
|Carson Wentz
|Alshon Jeffery
DeSean Jackson
|PIT
|New:
|Gone:
|Vance McDonald (ret.)
|SEA
|New:
|Gerald Everett
|Gone:
|Carlos Hyde
|Phillip Dorsett
David Moore
|Greg Olsen (ret)
|SF
|New:
|Gone:
|C.J. Beathard
|Tevin Coleman
|Kendrick Bourne
|TB
|New:
|Gone:
|TEN
|New:
|Josh Reynolds
|Gone:
|Adam Humphries
Corey Davis
Kalif Raymond
|Jonnu Smith
|WAS
|New:
|Ryan Fitzpatrick
|Curtis Samuel
Adam Humphries
|Gone:
|Alex Smith
THE LATEST
2hr
NFL free agents and fantasy football impact 2hr ago
Fantasy football free agency roundup
NFL free agency will drastically help reshape the fantasy football landscape as the new league year begins.
3hr
Fantasy football player movement 3hr ago
2021 NFL top free-agent tracker
2020 NFL off-season free-agent tracker.
8hr
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 8hr ago
Rookie Rundown: RB Jaret Patterson, Buffalo
Patterson leaves Buffalo after three 1,000-yard seasons
1d
Fantasy Football Rookie Analysis 1d ago
Rookie Rundown: WR Seth Williams, Auburn
Williams profiles as a possession receiver in the NFL, but he comes with considerable downside.
2d
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 2d ago
Rookie Rundown: RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Oklahoma
Sooner RB Rhamondre Stevenson moves to the NFL
3d
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 3d ago
Can Mike Davis carry the Atlanta Falcons' ground game?
After an admirable 2020 season in Carolina, veteran RB Mike Davis heads to the Falcons.
4d
NFL Draft 4d ago
2021 NFL mock draft: David Dorey
The Huddle’s David Dorey releases his first NFL mock draft of 2021.
6d
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 6d ago
Giants sign prized free-agent Kenny Golladay
Golladay upgrades the Giants receiver corps
2w
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 2w ago
Will Fuller agrees to become a Miami Dolphin
What does the move do for Fuller’s fantasy football worth?
2w
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 2w ago
Kenyan Drake joins Josh Jacobs in Las Vegas backfield
Drake signs a two-year contract for $11M to split the Raiders’ backfield