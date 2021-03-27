Cory Bonini's 2021 NFL mock draft 2.0

Here’s my second 2021 NFL mock draft. I tend not to project trades, and this year is no different — at least for now. The draft process is quite different this year, most notably without a scouting combine, so collegiate pro days will be more valuable than in recent years. Also important, in-game data retrieved from chips embedded into equipment, which is something we’ll see teams utilize more frequently and rely less on watching how a player performs without pads.

Anyway, we’ll be unveiling more mock drafts than ever before this year, so be sure to check back with our 2021 NFL Draft Central page to keep track of all of our offerings.

2021 NFL Mock Draft notables

The New York Jets’ No. 2 pick … I previously mocked WR Ja’Marr Chase here, because I wasn’t convinced the Jets were done with Sam Darnold. It was looking to be the case right up until the San Francisco 49ers traded the farm to move into the No. 3 spot, which convinced me the Jets didn’t want to get out of the second slot for fear of losing their new franchise quarterback.

San Francisco could go with Trey Lance or Justin Fields … my lean is Fields, because I see more upside there to fit what Kyle Shanahan wants to do on offense, and there’s a little greater trust factor coming from a powerhouse school.

Back to Chase for a moment … Do the Atlanta Falcons need another wide receiver? No, probably not, but Chase’s potential is too great to pass with Julio Jones in the twilight (and probably final year) of his career with the Falcons. Furthermore, the franchise is locked into Matt Ryan for at least 2021 and probably 2022, barring a contract restructuring to spread the dead cap hits. If the team feels it can upgrade elsewhere just enough to be competitive, Chase could be a dynamic pick.

Denver is in a strange position following the two draft trades. The Broncos can stick with Drew Lock one more year and see if he develops once he has more cohesion around him and what should be a traditional offseason to develop his promising skills. He lost his top receiver last year, and the right tackle Ja’Wuan James opted out. James, 28, is expected to return, but the team has an out after this year if he’s not playing well. This team could go QB, LB, CB, OT … it’s rather wide open.

Several situations that appear to be obvious directions for teams to turn don’t necessarily compute for me. I’m not saying Chicago, New Orleans, New England and/or Washington won’t add a quarterback in Round 1, but I’m not seeing the scenarios playing out favorably.