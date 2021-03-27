USA Today Sports

Cory Bonini's 2021 NFL mock draft 2.0

NFL Draft

March 27, 2021

Here’s my second 2021 NFL mock draft. I tend not to project trades, and this year is no different — at least for now. The draft process is quite different this year, most notably without a scouting combine, so collegiate pro days will be more valuable than in recent years. Also important, in-game data retrieved from chips embedded into equipment, which is something we’ll see teams utilize more frequently and rely less on watching how a player performs without pads.

Anyway, we’ll be unveiling more mock drafts than ever before this year, so be sure to check back with our 2021 NFL Draft Central page to keep track of all of our offerings.

2021 NFL Mock Draft notables

  • The New York Jets’ No. 2 pick … I previously mocked WR Ja’Marr Chase here, because I wasn’t convinced the Jets were done with Sam Darnold. It was looking to be the case right up until the San Francisco 49ers traded the farm to move into the No. 3 spot, which convinced me the Jets didn’t want to get out of the second slot for fear of losing their new franchise quarterback.
  • San Francisco could go with Trey Lance or Justin Fields … my lean is Fields, because I see more upside there to fit what Kyle Shanahan wants to do on offense, and there’s a little greater trust factor coming from a powerhouse school.
  • Back to Chase for a moment … Do the Atlanta Falcons need another wide receiver? No, probably not, but Chase’s potential is too great to pass with Julio Jones in the twilight (and probably final year) of his career with the Falcons. Furthermore, the franchise is locked into Matt Ryan for at least 2021 and probably 2022, barring a contract restructuring to spread the dead cap hits. If the team feels it can upgrade elsewhere just enough to be competitive, Chase could be a dynamic pick.
  • Denver is in a strange position following the two draft trades. The Broncos can stick with Drew Lock one more year and see if he develops once he has more cohesion around him and what should be a traditional offseason to develop his promising skills. He lost his top receiver last year, and the right tackle Ja’Wuan James opted out. James, 28, is expected to return, but the team has an out after this year if he’s not playing well. This team could go QB, LB, CB, OT … it’s rather wide open.
  • Several situations that appear to be obvious directions for teams to turn don’t necessarily compute for me. I’m not saying Chicago, New Orleans, New England and/or Washington won’t add a quarterback in Round 1, but I’m not seeing the scenarios playing out favorably.
Pick
 Team
Pos
 Player School
1
 Jacksonville Jaguars
QB
 Trevor Lawrence Clemson
2
 New York Jets
QB
 Zach Wilson BYU
3
 San Francisco 49ers (via MIA>HOU)
QB
 Justin Fields Ohio State
4
 Atlanta Falcons
WR
 Ja’Marr Chase LSU
5
 Cincinnati Bengals
OT
 Penei Sewell Oregon
6
 Miami Dolphins (via PHI)
TE
 Kyle Pitts Florida
7
 Detroit Lions
WR
 Jaylen Waddle Alabama
8
 Carolina Panthers
QB
 Trey Lance North Dakota State
9
 Denver Broncos
CB
 Patrick Surtain II Alabama
10
 Dallas Cowboys
CB
 Caleb Farley Virginia Tech
11
 New York Giants
EDGE
 Gregory Rosseau Miami (Fla.)
12
 Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA>SF)
LB
 Micah Parsons Penn State
13
 Los Angeles Chargers
OT
 Christian Darrisaw Virginia Tech
14
 Minnesota Vikings
OT
 Rashawn Slater Northwestern
15
 New England Patriots
WR
 DeVonta Smith Alabama
16
 Arizona Cardinals
LB
 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Notre Dame
17
 Las Vegas Raiders
EDGE
 Jaelen Phillips Miami (Fla.)
18
 Miami Dolphins
RB
 Najee Harris Alabama
19
 Washington Football Team
WR
 Kadarius Toney Florida
20
 Chicago Bears
OL
 Teven Jenkins Oklahoma State
21
 Indianapolis Colts
OT
 Jalen Mayfield Michigan
22
 Tennessee Titans
CB
 Jaycee Horn South Carolina
23
 New York Jets (via SEA)
RB
 Travis Etienne Clemson
24
 Pittsburgh Steelers
OG/OT
 Alijah Vera-Tucker USC
25
 Jacksonville Jaguars (via LAR)
S
 Trevon Moehrig TCU
26
 Cleveland Browns
EDGE
 Zaven Collins Tulsa
27
 Baltimore Ravens
EDGE
 Kwity Paye Michigan
28
 New Orleans Saints
CB
 Greg Newsome II Northwestern
29
 Green Bay Packers
DT
 Levi Onwuzurike Washington
30
 Buffalo Bills
EDGE
 Azeez Ojulari Georgia
31
 Kansas City Chiefs
OG/C
 Landon Dickerson Alabama
32
 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LB
 Nick Bolton Missouri

