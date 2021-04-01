Rookie Rundown: WR Rondale Moore, Purdue

Undoubtedly, multiple NFL offensive coordinators are drooling over the conjuring concepts for how they’d utilize Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore. Despite being among the smallest receivers to enter the NFL, his dynamic style of play will give Moore a real shot at making a name for himself at the next level.

Moore will primarily play out of the slot in the NFL, and his initial release off the line will embarrass more than one defensive back on Sundays. In the 2021 NFL Draft, Moore probably finds himself chosen in the third round or as an early Day 3 selection.

Height: 5-foot-7

Weight: 180 pounds

40 time: 4.29 seconds (unofficial)

He was a high school standout as the Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year in 2017. The momentum carried over as Moore exploded onto the college football scene as a true freshman.

In 2018, he landed 114 passes for 1,258 yards and scored 12 times as a receiver, adding a pair on the ground. The do-all weapon averaged greater than 10 yards per touch of the ball that season. Moore’s performance earned him recognition as the nation’s most versatile player, BCS Freshman of the Year, Big Ten Wide Receiver of the Year, consensus All-American, and first-team All-Big Ten.

Table: Rondale Moore NCAA stats (2018-20)

Year School Class Pos Gm* Receiving Rushing Rec Yds Avg TD Att Yds Avg TD 2018 Purdue FR WR 13 114 1,258 11.0 12 21 213 10.1 2 2019 Purdue SO WR 4 29 387 13.3 2 3 3 1.0 0 2020 Purdue SO WR 3 35 270 7.7 0 6 32 5.3 1 Career 178 1,915 10.8 14 30 248 8.3 3

*includes postseason/bowl games

A rather quick start to his 2019 encore showed promise before a hamstring injury cost him the rest of the year. The ailment allowed him to utilize a red-shirt sophomore year. Moore would go to play only three of six games in 2020’s abbreviated season after rescinding his decision to opt-out due to COVID-19 concerns.

Pros

Devastating release if not jammed — quick to accelerate to full speed (sub-4.3 speed)

Sells route fakes and consistently baits defenders into guessing wrong

Will chew up cushion in zone coverage holes

Difficult to corral in the open field

Sees lanes in traffic before they develop

Experienced with jet sweeps, screens, pitches, and reverses

He returned 59 kicks and punts prior to none in 2020

Strong leadership traits and character — will immediately upgrade a locker room

Extremely competitive over the middle

More powerful than his size suggests he should be

Incredible leaping ability (42 1/2-inch vertical)

Cons

Wild swings in on-field production before and after the hamstring injury

Size will turn off some teams

Likely limited in his career as a primary slot receiver or WR4 in expanded packages

Needs to improve timing in jump-ball situations, — sometimes masked by having incredible vertical jump

Limited ability as a blocker

Fantasy football outlook

In all likelihood, Moore will be a specialty player in the pros. That doesn’t mean he cannot produce fantasy-relevant stats some weeks, though it will require consistently high efficiency to truly deliver with a reduced snap count.

His skill set and ability will fit too many teams to list with any clarity toward his eventual drafting franchise. Moore profiles similarly to several NFL players, including Jakeem Grant, Tarik Cohen, De’Anthony Thomas and Tyler Lockett.

The smaller stature is what obviously stands out with examining comparable guys. The more important aspect will be fit in the right system. A spread offense with a focus on option routes will suit Moore the best, yet he has the chops to take over a WR1 role from the slot, similarly to Lockett or Julian Edelman.

Depending upon where he winds up in the draft, Moore’s 2021 value is probably capped at fantasy football depth material. He’ll have more consistent appeal in daily fantasy action as a low-cost flier than a reliable flex choice in traditional formats. Over the long haul, Moore has potential to develop into a borderline No. 1 fantasy receiver, similar to Lockett.