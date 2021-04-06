Rookie Rundown: RB Kenneth Gainwell, Memphis

Is there a better running back to represent Kenneth Gainwell’s surname than the Memphis wonder? Just about as explosive as they make ’em, Gainwell was among the nation’s most impressive dual-threat running backs in 2019 prior to opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns — more than understandable after losing four members of his family to the virus.

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 190 pounds

40 time: 4.42 seconds

Memphis has churned out several NFL backs in recent years, including Dallas’ Tony Pollard, Green Bay’s Patrick Taylor, and the Los Angeles Rams’ Darrell Henderson. All three backs were ahead of Gainwell as a true freshman in 2018, so he decided to settle on a redshirt year after 10 total touches — 10 really impressive touches (four carries, 91 yards, 1 TD, six catches, 52 yards).

Table: Kenneth Gainwell NCAA stats (2018-19)

Year School Class Gm* Rushing Receiving Att Yds Avg TD Rec Yds Avg TD 2018 Memphis FR 4 4 91 22.8 1 6 52 8.7 0 2019 Memphis rFR 14 231 1,459 6.3 13 51 610 12.0 3 Career 235 1,550 6.6 14 57 662 11.6 3

*includes postseason/bowl games

Gainwell earned first-team All-American Athletic Conference honors and was named AAC Rookie of the Year in 2019. His versatility and combustible nature will make for an interesting weapon in the NFL, but finding the right home is a must.

Pros

Dangerous threat to score every time he touches the ball

Super productive in his one season of meaningful work

Enough strength to run through arm tackles

Effective spin move and contact balance to collect himself for more yardage

Experienced out of the backfield running more complex routes

Naturally gifted receiver, understanding techniques to better position his body and allow him to catch on the run

Seamlessly flexes out wide and into the slot

Great fit for a zone-blocking system that allows him to utilize his vision and cutback ability — patiently plays off of his blocks with unpredictable fluidity

Recognizes how to manipulate a defender’s momentum to work in Gainwell’s favor

Gives an earnest effort in blitz pickup

Not much dancing behind the line — has a north-south mentality not often seen in backs of his stature

Cons

For as explosive as he is, it’s tough to find much tape with a second gear — hits the hole fast and rarely shows the ability to kick it up a notch

Limited creativity in the open field — quite a bit of film of his skills behind the line and in the heart of the trenches, but second- and third-level moves tend to be basic

Gravitates toward contact — admirable trait, but it’s more often than not a career-killer for a back of his size

A one-year wonder?

System-dependent — most of his carries and catches came from manufactured plays in a spread, wide-zone concept

Lacks physical strength to be more than a “get in the way” blocker

Fantasy football outlook

While it isn’t a perfect comparison by any means, Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines comes to mind when evaluating Gainwell. Both have the speed, hands, and route-running skills to thrive in the correct role.

Due to his limitations and a depressed need for the position, Gainwell figures to be a third-round pick. He could move into the late second, and there’s not going to be much shock if he falls into Round 4, but he’s bound to be selected in the first five rounds.

Teams in need of a back with similar traits: Jacksonville, Atlanta, Denver, San Francisco, Arizona and Tennessee. Arizona sort of has that in Chase Edmonds, but he’s not an every-down guy. Tennessee doesn’t like taking Derrick Henry off of the field, but improved depth is a must.

The best fits for immediate impact would be the Jaguars, Broncos and 49ers. San Fran would be fun to see, due to creativity and a need, but fantasy football owners could become frustrated by erratic involvement from week to week. Gainwell deserves attention for roster depth in 2021 single-year drafts, and he has weekly flex potential in long-term PPR formats.