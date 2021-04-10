Cory Bonini's 2021 NFL mock draft 3.0

Here’s my third 2021 NFL mock draft. I tend not to project trades, but there was one deal that makes too much sense for both parties.
2021 NFL Mock Draft notables
- I project a trade between the Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons, sending a package of draft picks from the Windy City, including Chicago’s No. 18 pick to the Falcons for No. 4. Reports say there had been separation between the new head coach and general manager in Atlanta as to what should be done with the pick, until they came to a recent agreement. Atlanta is in a tough spot at No. 4 in terms of balancing current needs with available players that aren’t a reach. I can see this team staying put and drafting a cornerback, wide receiver or quarterback. The relationship between general managers Ryan Pace and Atlanta’s Terry Fontenot could help facilitate this trade.
- Several situations that appear to be obvious directions for teams to turn don’t necessarily compute for me. I’m not saying New Orleans, New England and/or Washington won’t add a quarterback in Round 1, but I’m not seeing the scenarios playing out favorably.
|
Pick
|
Team
|
Pos
|
Player
|
School
|
1
|
Jacksonville Jaguars
|
QB
|
Trevor Lawrence
|
Clemson
|
2
|
New York Jets
|
QB
|
Zach Wilson
|
BYU
|
3
|
San Francisco 49ers (via MIA>HOU)
|
QB
|
Justin Fields
|
Ohio State
|
4
|
Chicago Bears (via ATL)*
|
QB
|
Trey Lance
|
North Dakota State
|
5
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|
OT
|
Penei Sewell
|
Oregon
|
6
|
Miami Dolphins (via PHI)
|
WR
|
Ja’Marr Chase
|
LSU
|
7
|
Detroit Lions
|
WR
|
Jaylen Waddle
|
Alabama
|
8
|
Carolina Panthers
|
TE
|
Kyle Pitts
|Florida
|
9
|
Denver Broncos
|
CB
|
Patrick Surtain II
|
Alabama
|
10
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
CB
|
Caleb Farley
|
Virginia Tech
|
11
|
New York Giants
|
LB
|
Micah Parsons
|
Penn State
|
12
|
Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA>SF)
|
WR
|
DeVonta Smith
|
Alabama
|
13
|
Los Angeles Chargers
|
OT
|
Christian Darrisaw
|
Virginia Tech
|
14
|
Minnesota Vikings
|
OT
|
Rashawn Slater
|
Northwestern
|
15
|
New England Patriots
|
EDGE
|
Jaelen Phillips
|
Miami (Fla.)
|
16
|
Arizona Cardinals
|
LB
|
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|
Notre Dame
|
17
|
Las Vegas Raiders
|
EDGE
|
Kwity Paye
|
Michigan
|
18
|
Miami Dolphins
|
RB
|
Najee Harris
|
Alabama
|
19
|
Washington Football Team
|
WR
|
Kadarius Toney
|
Florida
|
20
|
Atlanta Falcons (via CHI)*
|
EDGE
|
Gregory Rosseau
|
Miami (Fla.)
|
21
|
Indianapolis Colts
|
OL
|
Teven Jenkins
|
Oklahoma State
|
22
|
Tennessee Titans
|
CB
|
Jaycee Horn
|
South Carolina
|
23
|
New York Jets (via SEA)
|
RB
|
Travis Etienne
|
Clemson
|
24
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
OG/OT
|
Alijah Vera-Tucker
|
USC
|
25
|
Jacksonville Jaguars (via LAR)
|
S
|
Trevon Moehrig
|
TCU
|
26
|
Cleveland Browns
|
EDGE
|
Zaven Collins
|
Tulsa
|
27
|
Baltimore Ravens
|
EDGE
|
Azeez Ojulari
|
Georgia
|
28
|
New Orleans Saints
|
CB
|
Greg Newsome II
|
Northwestern
|
29
|
Green Bay Packers
|
OT
|
Jalen Mayfield
|
Michigan
|
30
|
Buffalo Bills
|
CB
|
Kelvin Joseph
|
Kentucky
|
31
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
OG/C
|
Landon Dickerson
|
Alabama
|
32
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
LB
|
Nick Bolton
|
Missouri
*projected trade