Cory Bonini's 2021 NFL mock draft 3.0

By April 10, 2021 3:18 pm

Here’s my third 2021 NFL mock draft. I tend not to project trades, but there was one deal that makes too much sense for both parties.

2021 NFL Mock Draft notables

  • I project a trade between the Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons, sending a package of draft picks from the Windy City, including Chicago’s No. 18 pick to the Falcons for No. 4. Reports say there had been separation between the new head coach and general manager in Atlanta as to what should be done with the pick, until they came to a recent agreement. Atlanta is in a tough spot at No. 4 in terms of balancing current needs with available players that aren’t a reach. I can see this team staying put and drafting a cornerback, wide receiver or quarterback. The relationship between general managers Ryan Pace and Atlanta’s Terry Fontenot could help facilitate this trade.
  • Several situations that appear to be obvious directions for teams to turn don’t necessarily compute for me. I’m not saying New Orleans, New England and/or Washington won’t add a quarterback in Round 1, but I’m not seeing the scenarios playing out favorably.
Pick
Team
Pos
Player
School
1
Jacksonville Jaguars
QB
Trevor Lawrence
Clemson
2
New York Jets
QB
Zach Wilson
BYU
3
San Francisco 49ers (via MIA>HOU)
QB
Justin Fields
Ohio State
4
Chicago Bears (via ATL)*
QB
Trey Lance
North Dakota State
5
Cincinnati Bengals
OT
Penei Sewell
Oregon
6
Miami Dolphins (via PHI)
WR
Ja’Marr Chase
LSU
7
Detroit Lions
WR
Jaylen Waddle
Alabama
8
Carolina Panthers
TE
Kyle Pitts
 Florida
9
Denver Broncos
CB
Patrick Surtain II
Alabama
10
Dallas Cowboys
CB
Caleb Farley
Virginia Tech
11
New York Giants
LB
Micah Parsons
Penn State
12
Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA>SF)
WR
DeVonta Smith
Alabama
13
Los Angeles Chargers
OT
Christian Darrisaw
Virginia Tech
14
Minnesota Vikings
OT
Rashawn Slater
Northwestern
15
New England Patriots
EDGE
Jaelen Phillips
Miami (Fla.)
16
Arizona Cardinals
LB
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Notre Dame
17
Las Vegas Raiders
EDGE
Kwity Paye
Michigan
18
Miami Dolphins
RB
Najee Harris
Alabama
19
Washington Football Team
WR
Kadarius Toney
Florida
20
Atlanta Falcons (via CHI)*
EDGE
Gregory Rosseau
Miami (Fla.)
21
Indianapolis Colts
OL
Teven Jenkins
Oklahoma State
22
Tennessee Titans
CB
Jaycee Horn
South Carolina
23
New York Jets (via SEA)
RB
Travis Etienne
Clemson
24
Pittsburgh Steelers
OG/OT
Alijah Vera-Tucker
USC
25
Jacksonville Jaguars (via LAR)
S
Trevon Moehrig
TCU
26
Cleveland Browns
EDGE
Zaven Collins
Tulsa
27
Baltimore Ravens
EDGE
Azeez Ojulari
Georgia
28
New Orleans Saints
CB
Greg Newsome II
Northwestern
29
Green Bay Packers
OT
Jalen Mayfield
Michigan
30
Buffalo Bills
CB
Kelvin Joseph
Kentucky
31
Kansas City Chiefs
OG/C
Landon Dickerson
Alabama
32
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LB
Nick Bolton
Missouri

*projected trade

