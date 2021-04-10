Cory Bonini's 2021 NFL mock draft 3.0

Here’s my third 2021 NFL mock draft. I tend not to project trades, but there was one deal that makes too much sense for both parties.

2021 NFL Mock Draft notables

I project a trade between the Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons, sending a package of draft picks from the Windy City, including Chicago’s No. 18 pick to the Falcons for No. 4. Reports say there had been separation between the new head coach and general manager in Atlanta as to what should be done with the pick, until they came to a recent agreement. Atlanta is in a tough spot at No. 4 in terms of balancing current needs with available players that aren’t a reach. I can see this team staying put and drafting a cornerback, wide receiver or quarterback. The relationship between general managers Ryan Pace and Atlanta’s Terry Fontenot could help facilitate this trade.

Several situations that appear to be obvious directions for teams to turn don’t necessarily compute for me. I’m not saying New Orleans, New England and/or Washington won’t add a quarterback in Round 1, but I’m not seeing the scenarios playing out favorably.

Pick Team Pos Player School 1 Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Clemson 2 New York Jets QB Zach Wilson BYU 3 San Francisco 49ers (via MIA>HOU) QB Justin Fields Ohio State 4 Chicago Bears (via ATL)* QB Trey Lance North Dakota State 5 Cincinnati Bengals OT Penei Sewell Oregon 6 Miami Dolphins (via PHI) WR Ja’Marr Chase LSU 7 Detroit Lions WR Jaylen Waddle Alabama 8 Carolina Panthers TE Kyle Pitts Florida 9 Denver Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II Alabama 10 Dallas Cowboys CB Caleb Farley Virginia Tech 11 New York Giants LB Micah Parsons Penn State 12 Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA>SF) WR DeVonta Smith Alabama 13 Los Angeles Chargers OT Christian Darrisaw Virginia Tech 14 Minnesota Vikings OT Rashawn Slater Northwestern 15 New England Patriots EDGE Jaelen Phillips Miami (Fla.) 16 Arizona Cardinals LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Notre Dame 17 Las Vegas Raiders EDGE Kwity Paye Michigan 18 Miami Dolphins RB Najee Harris Alabama 19 Washington Football Team WR Kadarius Toney Florida 20 Atlanta Falcons (via CHI)* EDGE Gregory Rosseau Miami (Fla.) 21 Indianapolis Colts OL Teven Jenkins Oklahoma State 22 Tennessee Titans CB Jaycee Horn South Carolina 23 New York Jets (via SEA) RB Travis Etienne Clemson 24 Pittsburgh Steelers OG/OT Alijah Vera-Tucker USC 25 Jacksonville Jaguars (via LAR) S Trevon Moehrig TCU 26 Cleveland Browns EDGE Zaven Collins Tulsa 27 Baltimore Ravens EDGE Azeez Ojulari Georgia 28 New Orleans Saints CB Greg Newsome II Northwestern 29 Green Bay Packers OT Jalen Mayfield Michigan 30 Buffalo Bills CB Kelvin Joseph Kentucky 31 Kansas City Chiefs OG/C Landon Dickerson Alabama 32 Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Nick Bolton Missouri

*projected trade