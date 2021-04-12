USA Today Sports

2021 fantasy football player movement tracker

2021 fantasy football player movement tracker

Fantasy football player movement

2021 fantasy football player movement tracker

By April 12, 2021 7:39 am

By |

Updated: Wednesday, April 12, at 4:49 p.m. EDT

QUARTERBACKS RUNNING BACKS WIDE RECEIVERS TIGHT ENDS
ARI New: A.J. Green
Gone: Kenyan Drake
ATL New: Mike Davis
Gone:
BAL New: Sammy Watkins
Gone: Mark Ingram Chris Moore
Willie Snead
BUF New: Mitchell Trubisky Matt Breida Emmanuel Sanders
Gone: John Brown
CAR New: Sam Darnold David Moore
Mike Davis Curtis Samuel
CHI New: Andy Dalton Damien Williams
Gone: Mitchell Trubisky
CIN New:
Gone: Giovani Bernard John Ross
A.J. Green
CLE New:
Gone:
DAL New:
Gone: Andy Dalton
DEN New:
Gone: Phillip Lindsay Nick Vannett
DET New: Jared Goff Jamaal Williams Tyrell Williams
Breshad Perriman
Kalif Raymond
Gone: Matt Stafford Marvin Jones
Kenny Golladay
Mohamed Sanu
GB New:
Gone: Jamaal Williams
HOU New: Tyrod Taylor Mark Ingram
Phillip Lindsay		 Chris Moore
Chris Conley
Gone: Duke Johnson
IND New: Carson Wentz
Gone: Philip Rivers (ret.)
Jacoby Brissett
JAC New: C.J. Beathard Carlos Hyde Phillip Dorsett
Marvin Jones
Gone: Keelan Cole
Chris Conley
KC New:
Gone: Damien Williams Sammy Watkins
LAC New: Jared Cook
Gone: Tyrod Taylor Kalen Ballage Hunter Henry
LAR New: Matt Stafford DeSean Jackson
Gone: Jared Goff Malcolm Brown  Josh Reynolds
 Gerald Everett
LVR New: Kenyan Drake John Brown
Willie Snead
Gone: Devontae Booker Tyrell Williams
Nelson Agholor		 Jason Witten (ret.)
MIA New: Jacoby Brissett Malcolm Brown
Gone: Ryan Fitzpatrick Matt Breida
MIN New:
Gone: Kyle Rudolph
NE New: Kendrick Bourne
Nelson Agholor		 Jonnu Smith
Hunter Henry
Gone: Julian Edelman (ret.)
NO New: Nick Vannett
Gone: Drew Brees (ret) Emmanuel Sanders Josh Hill
Jared Cook
NYG New: Devontae Booker John Ross
Kenny Golladay		 Kyle Rudolph
Gone: Golden Tate
NYJ New: Tevin Coleman Corey Davis
Keelan Cole
Gone: Sam Darnold
Joe Flacco		 Breshad Perriman
PHI New: Joe Flacco
Gone: Carson Wentz Alshon Jeffery
DeSean Jackson
PIT New: Kalen Ballage
Gone: Vance McDonald (ret.)
SEA New: Gerald Everett
Gone: Carlos Hyde Phillip Dorsett
David Moore		 Greg Olsen (ret)
SF New: Mohamed Sanu
Gone: C.J. Beathard Tevin Coleman Kendrick Bourne
TB New: Giovani Bernard
Gone:
TEN New: Josh Reynolds
Gone: Adam Humphries
Corey Davis
Kalif Raymond
 Jonnu Smith
WAS New: Ryan Fitzpatrick Curtis Samuel
Adam Humphries
Gone: Alex Smith

 

, , , Fantasy football player movement

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home