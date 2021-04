2021 NFL top free-agent tracker

Below are the best free agents in their position. Adding in trades, this offseason projects to be one of the busiest years for players changing teams.

QUARTERBACKS AGE 2021 2020 GMS YARDS TDS STATUS Mitchell Trubisky 27 BUF CHI 10 2250 17 1-year

$2.5M Dak Prescott 28 DAL DAL 5 1949 12 4-year $160M Andy Dalton 34 CHI DAL 11 2283 14 1-year

$10M Jacoby Brissett 29 MIA IND 11 36 3 1-year $5M Tyrod Taylor 32 HOU LAC 2 215 0 1-year

tbd Ryan Fitzpatrick 39 WAS MIA 9 2242 15 1-year

$10M Cam Newton 32 NE NE 15 3249 20 1-year

$7M Jameis Winston 27 NO NO 4 69 0 1-year, $12M Joe Flacco 36 PHI NYJ 5 886 6 1-year, $3.5M

RUNNING BACKS AGE 2021 2020 GMS YARDS TDS STATUS Kenyan Drake 27 LV ARI 15 1092 10 2-year

$11M Todd Gurley 27 ATL 15 842 9 UFA Gus Edwards 26 BAL BAL 16 852 6 1-year, $3.384 Mark Ingram 32 HOU BAL 11 349 2 1-year $3M Mike Davis 28 ATL CAR 15 1015 8 2-year, $5.5M Phillip Lindsay 27 HOU DEN 11 530 1 1-year

$3.25M Adrian Peterson 36 DET 16 705 7 UFA Aaron Jones 27 GB GB 14 1459 11 4-year

$48M Jamaal Williams 26 DET GB 14 741 3 2-year, $6M Chris Thompson 31 JAC 8 166 1 UFA Le’Veon Bell 29 KC 11 466 2 UFA Kalen Ballage 26 PIT LAC 11 469 3 1-year, $920k Malcolm Brown 28 LAR 16 581 5 UFA Matt Breida 26 BUF MIA 12 350 0 1-year, TBD James White 29 NE NE 14 496 3 1-year, $2.5M Rex Burkhead 31 NE 10 466 6 UFA Frank Gore 38 NYJ 15 742 2 UFA Boston Scott 26 PHI PHI 16 586 2 1-year

$920k James Conner 26 ARI PIT 13 936 6 1-year

tbd Chris Carson 27 SEA SEA 12 968 9 2-year

$10.245 Carlos Hyde 31 JAC SEA 10 449 4 2-year

$6M Jerick McKinnon 29 SF 16 572 6 UFA Jeff Wilson 26 SF SF 11 733 10 1-year

$2.05M Tevin Coleman 28 NYJ SF 8 87 0 1-year, $2M Leonard Fournette 26 TB TB 13 600 6 1-year, $3.25M LeSean McCoy 33 TB 10 132 0 UFA Lamar Miller 30 WAS WAS 1 6 0 1-year, $1.21M