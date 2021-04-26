Cory Bonini's 2021 NFL mock draft 4.0

Here’s my final 2021 NFL mock draft. I’ve projected a pair of trades inside of the top 10, each denoted with an asterisk.
2021 NFL Mock Draft notables
- In the last release, a projected Chicago-Atlanta trade gave the Bears their quarterback of the future. In recent weeks, I’ve come around to the idea of the Falcons taking Florida TE Kyle Pitts here. The offense will find ways to get him involved early on, and new head coach Arthur Smith is a former tight ends coach, so you know he’ll be excited to see what he can do with the phenom.
- That doesn’t mean the Bears won’t make a deal to get into the top 10 for a passer. Carolina lessened its need for a cornerback after signing veteran A.J. Bouye, and I don’t see quarterback being a realistic option after the Sam Darnold trade — if for no reason other than politics. There is still a need for receiver help and a tight end upgrade, but both can wait. The Panthers and Bears swap No. 1 picks, in addition to Carolina picking up future choices for going down to No. 20, which enables Chicago to land North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance to learn in the short term behind Andy Dalton. Provided the GM and coaching staff survives, here’s their chance to get it right after whiffing on Mitchell Trubisky.\
- I have the New England Patriots mocked for a trade with the Detroit Lions to get into the No. 7 spot to select Justin Fields, leapfrogging other quarterback-needy franchises that may be looking at dealing with Carolina for the eighth pick. Fields can learn for a year behind Cam Newton and then take over in 2022. Josh McDaniels’ system is notoriously complex, and there’s no need to throw Fields to the wolves in the upcoming season’s opening few weeks. If Newton struggles or gets hurt, then all bet are off as to when we’ll see the Ohio State product. I believe McDaniels will indeed replace Bill Belichick one day, and the current OC will have a say in which player he prefers to mold his playbook around.
- The trade sends Detroit down to 15, where they can still land the best receiver remaining. It could be DeVonta Smith, if the Philadelphia Eagles find Jaylen Waddle to be a better fit for their plans. Waddle could “fall” a few spots and give Detroit the playmaker it likely would have chosen at No. 7.
Pick
|Team
|
Pos
|Player
|School
|
1
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|
QB
|Trevor Lawrence
|Clemson
|
2
|New York Jets
|
QB
|Zach Wilson
|BYU
|
3
|San Francisco 49ers (via MIA>HOU)
|
QB
|Mac Jones
|Alabama
|
4
|Atlanta Falcons
|
TE
|Kyle Pitts
|Florida
|
5
|Cincinnati Bengals
|
OT
|Penei Sewell
|Oregon
|
6
|Miami Dolphins (via PHI)
|
WR
|Ja’Marr Chase
|LSU
|
7
|New England Patriots* (via DET)
|
QB
|Justin Fields
|Ohio State
|
8
|Chicago Bears* (via CAR)
|
QB
|Trey Lance
|North Dakota State
|
9
|Denver Broncos
|
LB
|Micah Parsons
|Penn State
|
10
|Dallas Cowboys
|
CB
|Patrick Surtain II
|Alabama
|
11
|New York Giants
|
EDGE
|Jaelen Phillips
|Miami (Fla.)
|
12
|Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA>SF)
|
WR
|DeVonta Smith
|Alabama
|
13
|Los Angeles Chargers
|
OT
|Christian Darrisaw
|Virginia Tech
|
14
|Minnesota Vikings
|
OT
|Rashawn Slater
|Northwestern
|
15
|Detroit Lions* (via NE)
|
WR
|Jaylen Waddle
|Alabama
|
16
|Arizona Cardinals
|
EDGE
|Kwity Paye
|Michigan
|
17
|Las Vegas Raiders
|
LB
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|Notre Dame
|
18
|Miami Dolphins
|
RB
|Najee Harris
|Alabama
|
19
|Washington Football Team
|
CB
|Caleb Farley
|Virginia Tech
|
20
|Carolina Panthers* (via CHI)
|
OT
|Dillon Radunz
|North Dakota State
|
21
|Indianapolis Colts
|
DE
|Gregory Rousseau
|Miami (Fla.)
|
22
|Tennessee Titans
|
CB
|Jaycee Horn
|South Carolina
|
23
|New York Jets (via SEA)
|
RB
|Travis Etienne
|Clemson
|
24
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|
OG/OT
|Alijah Vera-Tucker
|USC
|
25
|Jacksonville Jaguars (via LAR)
|
S
|Trevon Moehrig
|TCU
|
26
|Cleveland Browns
|
WR
|Kadarius Toney
|Florida
|
27
|Baltimore Ravens
|
EDGE
|Zaven Collins
|Tulsa
|
28
|New Orleans Saints
|
CB
|Greg Newsome II
|Northwestern
|
29
|Green Bay Packers
|
OT
|Jalen Mayfield
|Michigan
|
30
|Buffalo Bills
|
EDGE
|Azeez Ojulari
|Georgia
|
31
|Kansas City Chiefs
|
OG/C
|Landon Dickerson
|Alabama
|
32
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
LB
|Nick Bolton
|Missouri
*projected trade