Cory Bonini's 2021 NFL mock draft 4.0

Here's my final 2021 NFL mock draft. I've projected a pair of trades inside of the top 10, each denoted with an asterisk.

2021 NFL Mock Draft notables

In the last release, a projected Chicago-Atlanta trade gave the Bears their quarterback of the future. In recent weeks, I’ve come around to the idea of the Falcons taking Florida TE Kyle Pitts here. The offense will find ways to get him involved early on, and new head coach Arthur Smith is a former tight ends coach, so you know he’ll be excited to see what he can do with the phenom.

That doesn’t mean the Bears won’t make a deal to get into the top 10 for a passer. Carolina lessened its need for a cornerback after signing veteran A.J. Bouye, and I don’t see quarterback being a realistic option after the Sam Darnold trade — if for no reason other than politics. There is still a need for receiver help and a tight end upgrade, but both can wait. The Panthers and Bears swap No. 1 picks, in addition to Carolina picking up future choices for going down to No. 20, which enables Chicago to land North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance to learn in the short term behind Andy Dalton. Provided the GM and coaching staff survives, here’s their chance to get it right after whiffing on Mitchell Trubisky.\

I have the New England Patriots mocked for a trade with the Detroit Lions to get into the No. 7 spot to select Justin Fields, leapfrogging other quarterback-needy franchises that may be looking at dealing with Carolina for the eighth pick. Fields can learn for a year behind Cam Newton and then take over in 2022. Josh McDaniels’ system is notoriously complex, and there’s no need to throw Fields to the wolves in the upcoming season’s opening few weeks. If Newton struggles or gets hurt, then all bet are off as to when we’ll see the Ohio State product. I believe McDaniels will indeed replace Bill Belichick one day, and the current OC will have a say in which player he prefers to mold his playbook around.

The trade sends Detroit down to 15, where they can still land the best receiver remaining. It could be DeVonta Smith, if the Philadelphia Eagles find Jaylen Waddle to be a better fit for their plans. Waddle could “fall” a few spots and give Detroit the playmaker it likely would have chosen at No. 7.

Pick Team Pos Player School 1 Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Clemson 2 New York Jets QB Zach Wilson BYU 3 San Francisco 49ers (via MIA>HOU) QB Mac Jones Alabama 4 Atlanta Falcons TE Kyle Pitts Florida 5 Cincinnati Bengals OT Penei Sewell Oregon 6 Miami Dolphins (via PHI) WR Ja’Marr Chase LSU 7 New England Patriots* (via DET) QB Justin Fields Ohio State 8 Chicago Bears* (via CAR) QB Trey Lance North Dakota State 9 Denver Broncos LB Micah Parsons Penn State 10 Dallas Cowboys CB Patrick Surtain II Alabama 11 New York Giants EDGE Jaelen Phillips Miami (Fla.) 12 Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA>SF) WR DeVonta Smith Alabama 13 Los Angeles Chargers OT Christian Darrisaw Virginia Tech 14 Minnesota Vikings OT Rashawn Slater Northwestern 15 Detroit Lions* (via NE) WR Jaylen Waddle Alabama 16 Arizona Cardinals EDGE Kwity Paye Michigan 17 Las Vegas Raiders LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Notre Dame 18 Miami Dolphins RB Najee Harris Alabama 19 Washington Football Team CB Caleb Farley Virginia Tech 20 Carolina Panthers* (via CHI) OT Dillon Radunz North Dakota State 21 Indianapolis Colts DE Gregory Rousseau Miami (Fla.) 22 Tennessee Titans CB Jaycee Horn South Carolina 23 New York Jets (via SEA) RB Travis Etienne Clemson 24 Pittsburgh Steelers OG/OT Alijah Vera-Tucker USC 25 Jacksonville Jaguars (via LAR) S Trevon Moehrig TCU 26 Cleveland Browns WR Kadarius Toney Florida 27 Baltimore Ravens EDGE Zaven Collins Tulsa 28 New Orleans Saints CB Greg Newsome II Northwestern 29 Green Bay Packers OT Jalen Mayfield Michigan 30 Buffalo Bills EDGE Azeez Ojulari Georgia 31 Kansas City Chiefs OG/C Landon Dickerson Alabama 32 Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Nick Bolton Missouri

*projected trade