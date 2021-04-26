Cory Bonini's 2021 NFL mock draft 4.0

USA Today Sports

Here’s my final 2021 NFL mock draft. I’ve projected a pair of trades inside of the top 10, each denoted with an asterisk.

We published more mock drafts and player profiles than ever before this year, so be sure to check our 2021 NFL Draft Central page to keep track of all of the offerings.

2021 NFL Mock Draft notables

  • In the last release, a projected Chicago-Atlanta trade gave the Bears their quarterback of the future. In recent weeks, I’ve come around to the idea of the Falcons taking Florida TE Kyle Pitts here. The offense will find ways to get him involved early on, and new head coach Arthur Smith is a former tight ends coach, so you know he’ll be excited to see what he can do with the phenom.
  • That doesn’t mean the Bears won’t make a deal to get into the top 10 for a passer. Carolina lessened its need for a cornerback after signing veteran A.J. Bouye, and I don’t see quarterback being a realistic option after the Sam Darnold trade — if for no reason other than politics. There is still a need for receiver help and a tight end upgrade, but both can wait. The Panthers and Bears swap No. 1 picks, in addition to Carolina picking up future choices for going down to No. 20, which enables Chicago to land North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance to learn in the short term behind Andy Dalton. Provided the GM and coaching staff survives, here’s their chance to get it right after whiffing on Mitchell Trubisky.\
  • I have the New England Patriots mocked for a trade with the Detroit Lions to get into the No. 7 spot to select Justin Fields, leapfrogging other quarterback-needy franchises that may be looking at dealing with Carolina for the eighth pick. Fields can learn for a year behind Cam Newton and then take over in 2022. Josh McDaniels’ system is notoriously complex, and there’s no need to throw Fields to the wolves in the upcoming season’s opening few weeks. If Newton struggles or gets hurt, then all bet are off as to when we’ll see the Ohio State product. I believe McDaniels will indeed replace Bill Belichick one day, and the current OC will have a say in which player he prefers to mold his playbook around.
  • The trade sends Detroit down to 15, where they can still land the best receiver remaining. It could be DeVonta Smith, if the Philadelphia Eagles find Jaylen Waddle to be a better fit for their plans. Waddle could “fall” a few spots and give Detroit the playmaker it likely would have chosen at No. 7.
Pick
 Team
Pos
 Player School
1
 Jacksonville Jaguars
QB
 Trevor Lawrence Clemson
2
 New York Jets
QB
 Zach Wilson BYU
3
 San Francisco 49ers (via MIA>HOU)
QB
 Mac Jones Alabama
4
 Atlanta Falcons
TE
 Kyle Pitts Florida
5
 Cincinnati Bengals
OT
 Penei Sewell Oregon
6
 Miami Dolphins (via PHI)
WR
 Ja’Marr Chase LSU
7
 New England Patriots* (via DET)
QB
 Justin Fields Ohio State
8
 Chicago Bears* (via CAR)
QB
 Trey Lance North Dakota State
9
 Denver Broncos
LB
 Micah Parsons Penn State
10
 Dallas Cowboys
CB
 Patrick Surtain II Alabama
11
 New York Giants
EDGE
 Jaelen Phillips Miami (Fla.)
12
 Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA>SF)
WR
 DeVonta Smith Alabama
13
 Los Angeles Chargers
OT
 Christian Darrisaw Virginia Tech
14
 Minnesota Vikings
OT
 Rashawn Slater Northwestern
15
 Detroit Lions* (via NE)
WR
 Jaylen Waddle Alabama
16
 Arizona Cardinals
EDGE
 Kwity Paye Michigan
17
 Las Vegas Raiders
LB
 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Notre Dame
18
 Miami Dolphins
RB
 Najee Harris Alabama
19
 Washington Football Team
CB
 Caleb Farley Virginia Tech
20
 Carolina Panthers* (via CHI)
OT
 Dillon Radunz North Dakota State
21
 Indianapolis Colts
DE
 Gregory Rousseau Miami (Fla.)
22
 Tennessee Titans
CB
 Jaycee Horn South Carolina
23
 New York Jets (via SEA)
RB
 Travis Etienne Clemson
24
 Pittsburgh Steelers
OG/OT
 Alijah Vera-Tucker USC
25
 Jacksonville Jaguars (via LAR)
S
 Trevon Moehrig TCU
26
 Cleveland Browns
WR
 Kadarius Toney Florida
27
 Baltimore Ravens
EDGE
 Zaven Collins Tulsa
28
 New Orleans Saints
CB
 Greg Newsome II Northwestern
29
 Green Bay Packers
OT
 Jalen Mayfield Michigan
30
 Buffalo Bills
EDGE
 Azeez Ojulari Georgia
31
 Kansas City Chiefs
OG/C
 Landon Dickerson Alabama
32
 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LB
 Nick Bolton Missouri

*projected trade

