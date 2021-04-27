Rookie Rundown: WR Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State

Tylan Wallace and his twin Bracin Wallace went to Oklahoma Stats in 2017, but his brother retired from football after several ACL tears in his first two seasons. Tylan saw minimal action as a freshman but became a starter in 2018 after James Washington and Marcell Ateman left for the NFL.
Wallace blew up in his sophomore year, netting 86 receptions for 1,491 yards and 13 touchdowns. That ranked No. 6 in the FBS for catches that year. He was a first-team All-Big 12 and a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award.
He suffered an ACL injury in 2019 that limited him to only nine games. He was on the path to another fine season and still was voted as the Cowboy’s Most Outstanding Offensive Player. His senior season saw him with lower stats during the COVID-19 impacted season but was again named as a first-team All-Big 12.
Height: 5-11
Weight: 190 pounds
40 time: 4.48 seconds
There was a chance in quarterback after 2018 that impacted Wallace. But he was consistently their best option at receiver and showed consistency throughout his three seasons as a starter. He played his best when in the biggest games and should end up as a slot receiver in the NFL.
WR Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State stats
|Year
|Games
|Catch
|Yards
|Avg.
|TD
|Runs
|Yards.
|TD
|Total Yards
|Total TDs
|2017
|5
|7
|118
|16.9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|118
|0
|2018
|13
|86
|1491
|17.3
|12
|1
|6
|1
|1497
|13
|2019
|9
|53
|903
|17.0
|8
|1
|0
|0
|903
|8
|2020
|10
|59
|922
|15.6
|6
|1
|7
|0
|929
|6
Pros
- Dynamic receiver in all facets of the position
- Dangerous after the catch
- Strong hands can catch contested passes
- Nice usage of body to shield defenders
- Can win most 50/50 balls
- Crisp route runner
- Adept at adjusting to deep balls
- Works to add positive yardage
- Hand/eye coordination helps to snag over the shoulder targets
- Gains solid separation
- Good run blocking
Cons
- Faced lesser quality of coverage in Big 12
- Only average speed
- Lacks a deep burst
- Under-sized for NFL
- Concerns about knee
Fantasy outlook
Wallace was a tremendous weapon for the Cowboy’s offense and many scouts believe he will have a significant role in the NFL as a well-rounded, consistent player that plays bigger than he is. But if he falls in the draft, it will likely be regarding his knee. His twin brother tore his ACL three times in two years and retired from football. Wallace tore his during a practice session in 2019 but bounced back nicely in 2020.
Fair or not, it draws concern with his long-term durability.
Wallace may not have the perfect measurables, but he’s always delivered. And aside from the one knee issue, he’s been very durable for a receiver who can deliver a physical presence and works well in traffic. He projects as slot receiver that can work the middle with the occasional deep route. He’s speculated to go as early as Day 2, but likely will be Day 3 in a receiver-rich draft class.
Wallace doesn’t have the elite characteristics that will make his quarterback a better passer. But if he lands with one of the better passers in the NFL, he could surprise. His possession skills will get him onto the field, and his run blocking will help him stay on the field. He’s sensitive to where he lands, but his potential will likely exceed where he is drafted.