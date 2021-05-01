2021 fantasy football player movement tracker

Updated: Wednesday, May 2, at 01:30 a.m. EDT
|QUARTERBACKS
|RUNNING BACKS
|WIDE RECEIVERS
|TIGHT ENDS
|ARI
|New:
|James Conner
|A.J. Green
Rondale Moore 2.17
|Gone:
|Kenyan Drake
|ATL
|New:
|Mike Davis
|Kyle Pitts 1.04
|Gone:
|BAL
|New:
|Sammy Watkins
Rashod Bateman 1.27
|Gone:
|Mark Ingram
|Chris Moore
Willie Snead
|BUF
|New:
|Mitchell Trubisky
|Matt Breida
|Emmanuel Sanders
|Gone:
|John Brown
|CAR
|New:
|Sam Darnold
|Chuba Hubbard 4.21
|David Moore
Terrace Marshall 2.27
|Tommy Tremble 3.20
|Teddy Bridgewater
|Mike Davis
|Curtis Samuel
|CHI
|New:
|Justin Fields 1.11
Andy Dalton
|Damien Williams
|Marquise Goodwin
|Jimmy Graham
|Gone:
|Mitchell Trubisky
|CIN
|New:
|Ja’Marr Chase 1.05
|Thaddeus Moss
|Gone:
|Giovani Bernard
|John Ross
A.J. Green
|CLE
|New:
|Anthony Schwartz 3.28
|Gone:
|DAL
|New:
|Gone:
|Andy Dalton
|DEN
|New:
|Teddy Bridgewater
|Javonte Williams 2.03
|Gone:
|Phillip Lindsay
|Nick Vannett
|DET
|New:
|Jared Goff
|Jamaal Williams
|Tyrell Williams
Breshad Perriman
Kalif Raymond
Amon-Ra St. Brown 4.07
|Gone:
|Matt Stafford
|Marvin Jones
Kenny Golladay
Mohamed Sanu
|GB
|New:
|Tavon Austin
Amari Rodgers 3.22
|Gone:
|Jamaal Williams
|HOU
|New:
|Tyrod Taylor
Davis Mills 3.03
|Mark Ingram
Phillip Lindsay
|Chris Moore
Chris Conley
Nico Collins 3.26
|Gone:
|Duke Johnson
|IND
|New:
|Carson Wentz
|Gone:
|Philip Rivers (ret.)
Jacoby Brissett
|JAC
|New:
|Trevor Lawrence 1.01
C.J. Beathard
|Travis Etienne 1.25
Carlos Hyde
|Phillip Dorsett
Marvin Jones
|Gone:
|Keelan Cole
Chris Conley
|KC
|New:
|Gone:
|Damien Williams
|Sammy Watkins
|LAC
|New:
|Josh Palmer 3.14
|Jared Cook
Trey McKinney 3.34
|Gone:
|Tyrod Taylor
|Kalen Ballage
|Hunter Henry
|LAR
|New:
|Matt Stafford
|DeSean Jackson
TuTu Atwell 2.25
|Gone:
|Jared Goff
|Malcolm Brown
|Josh Reynolds
|Gerald Everett
|LVR
|New:
|Kenyan Drake
|John Brown
Willie Snead
|Gone:
|Devontae Booker
|Tyrell Williams
Nelson Agholor
|Jason Witten (ret.)
|MIA
|New:
|Jacoby Brissett
|Malcolm Brown
|Will Fuller
Jaylen Waddle 1.06
|Hunter Long 3.18
|Gone:
|Ryan Fitzpatrick
|Matt Breida
|MIN
|New:
|Kellen Mond 3.02
|Kene Nwangwu 4.14
|Gone:
|Kyle Rudolph
|NE
|New:
|Mac Jones 1.15
|Rhamondre Stevenson 4.15
|Kendrick Bourne
Nelson Agholor
|Jonnu Smith
Hunter Henry
|Gone:
|Julian Edelman (ret.)
|NO
|New:
|Nick Vannett
|Gone:
|Drew Brees (ret)
|Emmanuel Sanders
|Josh Hill
Jared Cook
|NYG
|New:
|Devontae Booker
|John Ross
Kenny Golladay
Kadarius Toney 1.20
|Kyle Rudolph
|Gone:
|Wayne Gallman
|Golden Tate
|NYJ
|New:
|Zach Wilson 1.02
|Tevin Coleman
Michael Carter 4.02
|Corey Davis
Keelan Cole
Elijah Moore 2.02
|Gone:
|Sam Darnold
Joe Flacco
|Breshad Perriman
|PHI
|New:
|Joe Flacco
|Kenneth Gainwell 5.06
|Devonta Smith 1.10
|Gone:
|Carson Wentz
|Alshon Jeffery
DeSean Jackson
|PIT
|New:
|Kalen Ballage
Najee Harris 1.24
|Pat Freiermuth 2.23
|Gone:
|Vance McDonald (ret.)
|SEA
|New:
|D’Wayne Eskridge 2.24
|Gerald Everett
|Gone:
|Carlos Hyde
|Phillip Dorsett
David Moore
|Greg Olsen (ret)
|SF
|New:
|Trey Lance 1.03
|Wayne Gallman
Trey Sermon 3.25
|Mohamed Sanu
|Gone:
|C.J. Beathard
|Tevin Coleman
|Kendrick Bourne
|TB
|New:
|Kyle Trask 2.32
|Giovani Bernard
|Gone:
|TEN
|New:
|Josh Reynolds
Dez Fitzpatrick 4.04
|Gone:
|Adam Humphries
Corey Davis
Kalif Raymond
|Jonnu Smith
|WAS
|New:
|Ryan Fitzpatrick
|Lamar Miller
|Curtis Samuel
Adam Humphries
Dyami Brown 3.19
|Gone:
|Alex Smith(ret)