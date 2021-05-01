USA Today Sports

2021 fantasy football player movement tracker

2021 fantasy football player movement tracker

Fantasy football player movement

2021 fantasy football player movement tracker

By May 1, 2021 10:39 pm

By |

Updated: Wednesday, May 2, at 01:30 a.m. EDT

QUARTERBACKS RUNNING BACKS WIDE RECEIVERS TIGHT ENDS
ARI New: James Conner A.J. Green
Rondale Moore 2.17
Gone: Kenyan Drake
ATL New: Mike Davis Kyle Pitts 1.04
Gone:
BAL New: Sammy Watkins
Rashod Bateman 1.27
Gone: Mark Ingram Chris Moore
Willie Snead
BUF New: Mitchell Trubisky Matt Breida Emmanuel Sanders
Gone: John Brown
CAR New: Sam Darnold Chuba Hubbard 4.21 David Moore
Terrace Marshall 2.27		 Tommy Tremble 3.20
Teddy Bridgewater Mike Davis Curtis Samuel
CHI New: Justin Fields 1.11
Andy Dalton		 Damien Williams Marquise Goodwin Jimmy Graham
Gone: Mitchell Trubisky
CIN New: Ja’Marr Chase 1.05 Thaddeus Moss
Gone: Giovani Bernard John Ross
A.J. Green
CLE New: Anthony Schwartz 3.28
Gone:
DAL New:
Gone: Andy Dalton
DEN New: Teddy Bridgewater Javonte Williams 2.03
Gone: Phillip Lindsay Nick Vannett
DET New: Jared Goff Jamaal Williams Tyrell Williams
Breshad Perriman
Kalif Raymond
Amon-Ra St. Brown 4.07
Gone: Matt Stafford Marvin Jones
Kenny Golladay
Mohamed Sanu
GB New: Tavon Austin
Amari Rodgers 3.22
Gone: Jamaal Williams
HOU New: Tyrod Taylor
Davis Mills 3.03		 Mark Ingram
Phillip Lindsay		 Chris Moore
Chris Conley
Nico Collins 3.26
Gone: Duke Johnson
IND New: Carson Wentz
Gone: Philip Rivers (ret.)
Jacoby Brissett
JAC New: Trevor Lawrence 1.01
C.J. Beathard		 Travis Etienne 1.25
Carlos Hyde		 Phillip Dorsett
Marvin Jones
Gone: Keelan Cole
Chris Conley
KC New:
Gone: Damien Williams Sammy Watkins
LAC New: Josh Palmer 3.14 Jared Cook
Trey McKinney 3.34
Gone: Tyrod Taylor Kalen Ballage Hunter Henry
LAR New: Matt Stafford DeSean Jackson
TuTu Atwell 2.25
Gone: Jared Goff Malcolm Brown  Josh Reynolds
 Gerald Everett
LVR New: Kenyan Drake John Brown
Willie Snead
Gone: Devontae Booker Tyrell Williams
Nelson Agholor		 Jason Witten (ret.)
MIA New: Jacoby Brissett Malcolm Brown Will Fuller
Jaylen Waddle 1.06		 Hunter Long 3.18
Gone: Ryan Fitzpatrick Matt Breida
MIN New: Kellen Mond 3.02 Kene Nwangwu 4.14
Gone: Kyle Rudolph
NE New: Mac Jones 1.15 Rhamondre Stevenson 4.15 Kendrick Bourne
Nelson Agholor		 Jonnu Smith
Hunter Henry
Gone: Julian Edelman (ret.)
NO New: Nick Vannett
Gone: Drew Brees (ret) Emmanuel Sanders Josh Hill
Jared Cook
NYG New: Devontae Booker John Ross
Kenny Golladay
Kadarius Toney 1.20		 Kyle Rudolph
Gone: Wayne Gallman Golden Tate
NYJ New: Zach Wilson 1.02 Tevin Coleman
Michael Carter 4.02		 Corey Davis
Keelan Cole
Elijah Moore 2.02
Gone: Sam Darnold
Joe Flacco		 Breshad Perriman
PHI New: Joe Flacco Kenneth Gainwell 5.06 Devonta Smith 1.10
Gone: Carson Wentz Alshon Jeffery
DeSean Jackson
PIT New: Kalen Ballage
Najee Harris 1.24		 Pat Freiermuth 2.23
Gone: Vance McDonald (ret.)
SEA New: D’Wayne Eskridge 2.24 Gerald Everett
Gone: Carlos Hyde Phillip Dorsett
David Moore		 Greg Olsen (ret)
SF New: Trey Lance 1.03 Wayne Gallman
Trey Sermon 3.25		 Mohamed Sanu
Gone: C.J. Beathard Tevin Coleman Kendrick Bourne
TB New: Kyle Trask 2.32 Giovani Bernard
Gone:
TEN New: Josh Reynolds
Dez Fitzpatrick 4.04
Gone: Adam Humphries
Corey Davis
Kalif Raymond
 Jonnu Smith
WAS New: Ryan Fitzpatrick Lamar Miller Curtis Samuel
Adam Humphries
Dyami Brown 3.19
Gone: Alex Smith(ret)

 

, , , Fantasy football player movement

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home