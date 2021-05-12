USA Today Sports

2021 NFL schedule release: bye weeks

2021 NFL schedule release: bye weeks

NFL Schedule

2021 NFL schedule release: bye weeks

By May 12, 2021 11:52 pm

By |

2021 NFL Bye Weeks

6 ATL NO NYJ SF
7 BUF DAL MIN PIT LAC JAC
8 LV BAL
9 DET SEA TB WAS
10 CHI CIN NYG HOU
11 DEN LAR
12 KC ARI
13 CLE GB TEN CAR
14 IND MIA NE PHI

 

 

, , , , , , NFL Schedule

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home