2021 NFL schedule release: bye weeks

2021 NFL Bye Weeks
|6
|ATL
|NO
|NYJ
|SF
|7
|BUF
|DAL
|MIN
|PIT
|LAC
|JAC
|8
|LV
|BAL
|9
|DET
|SEA
|TB
|WAS
|10
|CHI
|CIN
|NYG
|HOU
|11
|DEN
|LAR
|12
|KC
|ARI
|13
|CLE
|GB
|TEN
|CAR
|14
|IND
|MIA
|NE
|PHI
