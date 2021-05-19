USA Today Sports

Fantasy football: Players entering a contract year in 2021

Fantasy football: Players entering a contract year in 2021

NFL free agents and fantasy football impact

Fantasy football: Players entering a contract year in 2021

By May 19, 2021 4:08 pm

By |

While simply entering a contract year is not a guarantee of increased fantasy football production, gamers look for any extra on-field motivation to put their fake squads over the top.

The key when evaluating such data is to treat it as another piece of the puzzle and not get too caught up in this extra info. This offseason, largely due to COVID-19 creating a decrease in the salary cap, more free agents opted for one-year deals than usual. Therefore, an increase in players with greater focus on striking a monster payday following the upcoming campaign is at what could be an all-time high as they’ll return to the market in less than a calendar year.

The data is based on USA TODAY Sports’ partner Spotrac.com’s free-agent charts.

Notes: All notable players listed below will be unrestricted free agents as of March 2022. Ages reflect how old the player will be upon the opening free agency. Players in bold font are considered to have the most to gain from a strong season.

2021 Contract-year players

Player
Pos
Age
2021 team
Status
Ben Roethlisberger
QB
40
PIT
UFA
Taysom Hill
QB
32
NO
UFA
Teddy Bridgewater
QB
30
DEN
UFA
Ryan Fitzpatrick
QB
40
WAS
UFA
Andy Dalton
QB
35
CHI
UFA
Jameis Winston
QB
28
NO
UFA
Cam Newton
QB
33
NE
UFA
Jacoby Brissett
QB
30
MIA
UFA
Marcus Mariota
QB
29
LV
UFA
Mitchell Trubisky
QB
28
BUF
UFA
Dwayne Haskins
QB
25
PIT
RFA
Blake Bortles
QB
30
GB
UFA
Player
Pos
Age*
2021 team
Status
 Player
Pos
Age*
2021 team
Status
Melvin Gordon
RB
29
DEN
UFA
 James Conner
RB
27
ARI
UFA
David Johnson
RB
31
HOU
UFA
 Kerryon Johnson
RB
25
PHI
UFA
Gus Edwards
RB
27
BAL
UFA
 Giovani Bernard
RB
31
TB
UFA
Leonard Fournette
RB
27
TB
UFA
 Damien Williams
RB
30
CHI
UFA
Phillip Lindsay
RB
28
HOU
UFA
 Tevin Coleman
RB
29
NYJ
UFA
Raheem Mostert
RB
30
SF
UFA
 Matt Breida
RB
27
MIA
UFA
Rashaad Penny
RB
26
SEA
UFA
 Wayne Gallman
RB
28
SF
UFA
Mark Ingram
RB
33
HOU
UFA
 Jordan Howard
RB
28
PHI
UFA
James White
RB
30
NE
UFA
 Nyheim Hines
RB
26
IND
UFA
Sony Michel
RB
27
NE
UFA
 Chase Edmonds
RB
26
ARI
UFA
Jeff Wilson
RB
27
SF
UFA
 Jaylen Samuels
RB
26
PIT
UFA
Marlon Mack
RB
26
IND
UFA
 Justin Jackson
RB
26
LAC
UFA
Nick Chubb
RB
27
CLE
UFA
 Boston Scott
RB
27
PHI
RFA
Ronald Jones
RB
25
TB
UFA
 Salvon Ahmed
RB
24
MIA
RFA
Player
Pos
Age*
2021 team
Status
 Player
Pos
Age*
2021 team
Status
Allen Robinson
WR
29
CHI
UFA
 Rashard Higgins
WR
28
CLE
UFA
Chris Godwin
WR
26
TB
UFA
 Josh Reynolds
WR
27
TEN
UFA
Davante Adams
WR
30
GB
UFA
 Courtland Sutton
WR
27
DEN
UFA
Alshon Jeffery
WR
32
UFA
UFA
 Christian Kirk
WR
26
ARI
UFA
Will Fuller
WR
28
MIA
UFA
 Anthony Miller
WR
28
CHI
UFA
Robby Anderson
WR
29
CAR
UFA
 Demarcus Robinson
WR
29
KC
UFA
Jamison Crowder
WR
29
NYJ
UFA
 Willie Snead
WR
30
LV
UFA
T.Y. Hilton
WR
33
IND
UFA
 James Washington
WR
26
PIT
UFA
JuJu Smith-Schuster
WR
26
PIT
UFA
 DJ Chark Jr.
WR
26
JAC
UFA
Emmanuel Sanders
WR
35
BUF
UFA
 Michael Gallup
WR
26
DAL
UFA
A.J. Green
WR
34
ARI
UFA
 Tre’Quan Smith
WR
26
NO
UFA
Keelan Cole
WR
29
NYJ
UFA
 Keke Coutee
WR
25
HOU
UFA
Sammy Watkins
WR
29
BAL
UFA
 Marquez Valdes-Scantling
WR
28
GB
UFA
Mike Williams
WR
28
LAC
UFA
 Auden Tate
WR
25
CIN
UFA
DeSean Jackson
WR
36
LAR
UFA
 Greg Ward
WR
27
PHI
RFA
Tyrell Williams
WR
30
DET
UFA
 Allen Lazard
WR
27
GB
RFA
John Brown
WR
32
LV
UFA
 Steve Sims Jr.
WR
25
WAS
RFA
Tim Patrick
WR
29
DEN
UFA
 Jakobi Meyers
WR
26
NE
RFA
Antonio Brown
WR
34
TB
UFA
 Preston Williams
WR
25
MIA
RFA
Breshad Perriman
WR
29
DET
UFA
Player
Pos
Age*
2021 team
Status
Zach Ertz
TE
32
PHI
Team option
Jimmy Graham
TE
36
CHI
UFA
Rob Gronkowski
TE
33
TB
UFA
Eric Ebron
TE
29
PIT
UFA
Gerald Everett
TE
28
SEA
UFA
Jared Cook
TE
35
LAC
UFA
Mo Alie-Cox
TE
29
IND
UFA
Robert Tonyan
TE
28
GB
UFA
Logan Thomas
TE
31
WAS
UFA
O.J. Howard
TE
28
TB
UFA
Hayden Hurst
TE
29
ATL
UFA
Evan Engram
TE
28
NYG
UFA
David Njoku
TE
26
CLE
UFA
Mike Gesicki
TE
27
MIA
UFA
Mark Andrews
TE
26
BAL
UFA
Dallas Goedert
TE
27
PHI
UFA
Jordan Akins
TE
30
HOU
UFA
Ian Thomas
TE
26
CAR
UFA
Chris Herndon
TE
26
NYJ
UFA
Will Dissly
TE
26
SEA
UFA
Dalton Schultz
TE
26
DAL
UFA

Enjoying this content? Be sure to subscribe to our award-winning service with 25 years of online experience helping create winners!

, , , , , , , NFL free agents and fantasy football impact

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home