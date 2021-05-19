Fantasy football: Players entering a contract year in 2021

While simply entering a contract year is not a guarantee of increased fantasy football production, gamers look for any extra on-field motivation to put their fake squads over the top.

The key when evaluating such data is to treat it as another piece of the puzzle and not get too caught up in this extra info. This offseason, largely due to COVID-19 creating a decrease in the salary cap, more free agents opted for one-year deals than usual. Therefore, an increase in players with greater focus on striking a monster payday following the upcoming campaign is at what could be an all-time high as they’ll return to the market in less than a calendar year.

The data is based on USA TODAY Sports’ partner Spotrac.com’s free-agent charts.

Notes: All notable players listed below will be unrestricted free agents as of March 2022. Ages reflect how old the player will be upon the opening free agency. Players in bold font are considered to have the most to gain from a strong season.

2021 Contract-year players



Player Pos Age 2021 team Status Ben Roethlisberger QB 40 PIT UFA Taysom Hill QB 32 NO UFA Teddy Bridgewater QB 30 DEN UFA Ryan Fitzpatrick QB 40 WAS UFA Andy Dalton QB 35 CHI UFA Jameis Winston QB 28 NO UFA Cam Newton QB 33 NE UFA Jacoby Brissett QB 30 MIA UFA Marcus Mariota QB 29 LV UFA Mitchell Trubisky QB 28 BUF UFA Dwayne Haskins QB 25 PIT RFA Blake Bortles QB 30 GB UFA

Player Pos Age* 2021 team Status Player Pos Age* 2021 team Status Melvin Gordon RB 29 DEN UFA James Conner RB 27 ARI UFA David Johnson RB 31 HOU UFA Kerryon Johnson RB 25 PHI UFA Gus Edwards RB 27 BAL UFA Giovani Bernard RB 31 TB UFA Leonard Fournette RB 27 TB UFA Damien Williams RB 30 CHI UFA Phillip Lindsay RB 28 HOU UFA Tevin Coleman RB 29 NYJ UFA Raheem Mostert RB 30 SF UFA Matt Breida RB 27 MIA UFA Rashaad Penny RB 26 SEA UFA Wayne Gallman RB 28 SF UFA Mark Ingram RB 33 HOU UFA Jordan Howard RB 28 PHI UFA James White RB 30 NE UFA Nyheim Hines RB 26 IND UFA Sony Michel RB 27 NE UFA Chase Edmonds RB 26 ARI UFA Jeff Wilson RB 27 SF UFA Jaylen Samuels RB 26 PIT UFA Marlon Mack RB 26 IND UFA Justin Jackson RB 26 LAC UFA Nick Chubb RB 27 CLE UFA Boston Scott RB 27 PHI RFA Ronald Jones RB 25 TB UFA Salvon Ahmed RB 24 MIA RFA

Player Pos Age* 2021 team Status Player Pos Age* 2021 team Status Allen Robinson WR 29 CHI UFA Rashard Higgins WR 28 CLE UFA Chris Godwin WR 26 TB UFA Josh Reynolds WR 27 TEN UFA Davante Adams WR 30 GB UFA Courtland Sutton WR 27 DEN UFA Alshon Jeffery WR 32 UFA UFA Christian Kirk WR 26 ARI UFA Will Fuller WR 28 MIA UFA Anthony Miller WR 28 CHI UFA Robby Anderson WR 29 CAR UFA Demarcus Robinson WR 29 KC UFA Jamison Crowder WR 29 NYJ UFA Willie Snead WR 30 LV UFA T.Y. Hilton WR 33 IND UFA James Washington WR 26 PIT UFA JuJu Smith-Schuster WR 26 PIT UFA DJ Chark Jr. WR 26 JAC UFA Emmanuel Sanders WR 35 BUF UFA Michael Gallup WR 26 DAL UFA A.J. Green WR 34 ARI UFA Tre’Quan Smith WR 26 NO UFA Keelan Cole WR 29 NYJ UFA Keke Coutee WR 25 HOU UFA Sammy Watkins WR 29 BAL UFA Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR 28 GB UFA Mike Williams WR 28 LAC UFA Auden Tate WR 25 CIN UFA DeSean Jackson WR 36 LAR UFA Greg Ward WR 27 PHI RFA Tyrell Williams WR 30 DET UFA Allen Lazard WR 27 GB RFA John Brown WR 32 LV UFA Steve Sims Jr. WR 25 WAS RFA Tim Patrick WR 29 DEN UFA Jakobi Meyers WR 26 NE RFA Antonio Brown WR 34 TB UFA Preston Williams WR 25 MIA RFA Breshad Perriman WR 29 DET UFA

Player Pos Age* 2021 team Status Zach Ertz TE 32 PHI Team option Jimmy Graham TE 36 CHI UFA Rob Gronkowski TE 33 TB UFA Eric Ebron TE 29 PIT UFA Gerald Everett TE 28 SEA UFA Jared Cook TE 35 LAC UFA Mo Alie-Cox TE 29 IND UFA Robert Tonyan TE 28 GB UFA Logan Thomas TE 31 WAS UFA O.J. Howard TE 28 TB UFA Hayden Hurst TE 29 ATL UFA Evan Engram TE 28 NYG UFA David Njoku TE 26 CLE UFA Mike Gesicki TE 27 MIA UFA Mark Andrews TE 26 BAL UFA Dallas Goedert TE 27 PHI UFA Jordan Akins TE 30 HOU UFA Ian Thomas TE 26 CAR UFA Chris Herndon TE 26 NYJ UFA Will Dissly TE 26 SEA UFA Dalton Schultz TE 26 DAL UFA

