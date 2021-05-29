USA Today Sports

Sound Off: Which RB do you plan to draft third in 2021?

Fantasy football strategy

By May 29, 2021 2:08 pm

We always enjoy seeing reader feedback at The Huddle, making the “Sound Off” series is a fine way to get a finger on the pulse of our viewers.

In today’s poll, the answers should help illustrate whether there’s a clear consensus or a more polarized view on the elite players at the running back position. Christian McCaffrey and Dalvin Cook consistently are the first two backs to come off the board in PPR drafts, which brings us to the third overall pick’s lack of consensus.

Presume this is a 12-team, PPR draft. Which back will you take third?

 

