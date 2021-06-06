Julio Jones heads to the Titans

The Titans traded their 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick in exchange for Julio Jones and a 2023 sixth-round pick. This leaves the Falcons with a starting set of wide receivers of Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage with Olamide Zaccheaus as the likely top player in the rotation for the No. 3 wideout that still won’t see enough to merit any fantasy attention. The loss of Jones is cushioned by the addition of their 1.04 selection of Kyle Pitts whose expectations rise even higher as the top-drafted tight end in NFL history.

The departure of Jones casts a darker shadow on the Falcons for at least the early part of the 2021 season as they install the new offense under head coach Arthur Smith. This will be the first year to open without Jones on the roster since 2010 and he leaves the team with seven 1,000-yard seasons.

His addition to the Titans upgrades a team that ranked No. 30 in pass attempts (484), No. 23 in pass yards (3,826) and No. 9 in pass touchdowns (33) for the 2020 season.

A.J. Brown will remain the No. 1 wideout but Josh Reynolds steps down on the depth chart after signing this spring following his time with the Rams.

The Titans ranked No. 1 in rushing attempts (463) and rushing yardage (2,389) thanks to Derrick Henry’s monster season. The directive this year was already to throw the ball more, and the addition of Jones upgrades the wideouts that lost Corey Davis to the Jets.

Jones has not lost his 4.4/40-time speed but at 32 years old, is on the decline. That won’t change with A.J. Brown the rising star and No. 1 wideout for the Titans. Jones broke down last year with hip and hamstring issues that limited him to only nine games. A lighter workload and no longer being the primary concern for the opposing secondary will help Jones to extend his career and offer the Titans with a valuable deep threat. His consistent days may be on the decline, but he’ll still offer some big fantasy days.