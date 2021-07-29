Fantasy football mock draft series: July takeaways

Here we are in late July with another fantasy football mock draft review. Feel free to compare and contrast the previous two — May and June — to see what has changed. The July draft involved a different group of participants from those two, so I’ve decided not to directly compare them but rather give thoughts on the picks and some rationale for my selections.

Before getting into my individual picks, here are a few positional observations from this 12-team, PPR draft.

Like in the June draft, Patrick Mahomes was a third-round pick (31st) overall. He and Josh Allen were the only two quarterbacks to go in the first four rounds. Eleven QBs were chosen in the first 100 picks.

Nine of the Round 1 choices were running backs. The position represented 14 of the first 24 chosen players. Among the first 100 picks, 40 running backs came off the board.

Wide receiver claimed 41 of the first 100 selections, splitting nearly even with 20 receivers in the first 50 spots. Among the 24 choices in Rounds 2 and 3, half went to the position.

Eight tight ends were chosen in the first 100 picks, and only two of them came off the board in the first 42 selections.

Below is a snapshot of the first 10 rounds broken down by number of positional picks from both the June and July drafts, including the change by round and overall. As mentioned, these drafts included different participants, so it may not be an entirely fair comparison. Note: This draft took place right before Cam Akers was injured.

June draft results July draft results Change +/- Rnd QB RB WR TE Rnd QB RB WR TE QB RB WR TE 1 0 9 2 1 1 0 9 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 6 5 1 2 0 5 6 1 0 -1 1 0 3 1 3 7 1 3 1 5 6 0 0 2 -1 -1 4 0 4 7 1 4 1 5 5 1 1 1 -2 0 5 1 6 5 0 5 2 2 8 0 1 -4 3 0 6 1 2 7 2 6 2 3 3 4 1 1 -4 2 7 2 2 7 1 7 2 7 3 0 0 5 -4 -1 8 2 5 4 1 8 2 3 6 1 0 -2 2 0 9 2 4 5 1 9 3 4 4 1 1 0 -1 0 10 0 8 4 0 10 1 0 8 3 1 -8 4 3 Total 9 49 53 9 Total 14 43 51 12 5 -6 -2 3

Round-by-round picks

Pick Rnd Player Tm Pos Pos rnk Pick Rnd Player Tm Pos Pos rnk 1 1.1 Christian McCaffrey CAR RB RB1 101 9.5 Tyler Boyd CIN WR WR42 2 1.2 Dalvin Cook MIN RB RB2 102 9.6 Nyheim Hines IND RB RB41 3 1.3 Alvin Kamara NO RB RB3 103 9.7 Dallas Goedert PHI TE TE9 4 1.4 Saquon Barkley NYG RB RB4 104 9.8 Joe Burrow CIN QB QB12 5 1.5 Derrick Henry TEN RB RB5 105 9.9 J.D. McKissic WAS RB RB42 6 1.6 Ezekiel Elliott DAL RB RB6 106 9.1 Jalen Hurts PHI QB QB13 7 1.7 Jonathan Taylor IND RB RB7 107 9.11 Tony Pollard DAL RB RB43 8 1.8 Travis Kelce KC TE TE1 108 9.12 Will Fuller MIA WR WR43 9 1.9 Nick Chubb CLE RB RB8 109 10.1 Jaylen Waddle MIA WR WR44 10 1.1 Tyreek Hill KC WR WR1 110 10.2 Tyler Higbee LAR TE TE10 11 1.11 Davante Adams GB WR WR2 111 10.3 Marquise Brown BAL WR WR45 12 1.12 Aaron Jones GB RB RB9 112 10.4 Henry Ruggs III LV WR WR46 13 2.1 Cam Akers LAR RB RB10 113 10.5 Matt Ryan ATL QB QB14 14 2.2 Joe Mixon CIN RB RB11 114 10.6 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAX WR WR47 15 2.3 Antonio Gibson WAS RB RB12 115 10.7 Antonio Brown TB WR WR48 16 2.4 DeAndre Hopkins ARI WR WR3 116 10.8 Robert Tonyan GB TE TE11 17 2.5 Najee Harris PIT RB RB13 117 10.9 Michael Gallup DAL WR WR49 18 2.6 Stefon Diggs BUF WR WR4 118 10.1 Mike Williams LAC WR WR50 19 2.7 Calvin Ridley ATL WR WR5 119 10.11 Hunter Henry NE TE TE12 20 2.8 Austin Ekeler LAC RB RB14 120 10.12 Corey Davis NYJ WR WR51 21 2.9 A.J. Brown TEN WR WR6 121 11.1 Chuba Hubbard CAR RB RB44 22 2.1 D.K. Metcalf SEA WR WR7 122 11.2 Denzel Mims NYJ WR WR52 23 2.11 Justin Jefferson MIN WR WR8 123 11.3 T Y Hilton IND WR WR53 24 2.12 Darren Waller LV TE TE2 124 11.4 Kenyan Drake LV RB RB45 25 3.1 Terry McLaurin WAS WR WR9 125 11.5 Cole Beasley BUF WR WR54 26 3.2 Josh Jacobs LV RB RB15 126 11.6 Trevor Lawrence JAX QB QB15 27 3.3 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC RB RB16 127 11.7 Marvin Jones JAX WR WR55 28 3.4 Chris Carson SEA RB RB17 128 11.8 Phillip Lindsay HOU RB RB46 29 3.5 Michael Thomas NO WR WR10 129 11.9 Russell Gage ATL WR WR56 30 3.6 Keenan Allen LAC WR WR11 130 11.1 Jamaal Williams DET RB RB47 31 3.7 Patrick Mahomes KC QB QB1 131 11.11 AJ Dillon GB RB RB48 32 3.8 Allen Robinson CHI WR WR12 132 11.12 Tevin Coleman NYJ RB RB49 33 3.9 David Montgomery CHI RB RB18 133 12.1 Darnell Mooney CHI WR WR57 34 3.1 D’Andre Swift DET RB RB19 134 12.2 Mecole Hardman KC WR WR58 35 3.11 Robert Woods LAR WR WR13 135 12.3 Elijah Moore NYJ WR WR59 36 3.12 Mike Evans TB WR WR14 136 12.4 Javian Hawkins ATL RB RB50 37 4.1 J.K. Dobbins BAL RB RB20 137 12.5 Giovani Bernard TB RB RB51 38 4.2 CeeDee Lamb DAL WR WR15 138 12.6 Mike Gesicki MIA TE TE13 39 4.3 Miles Sanders PHI RB RB21 139 12.7 Pittsburgh Steelers PIT Def/ST DT1 40 4.4 Julio Jones TEN WR WR16 140 12.8 Zach Ertz PHI TE TE14 41 4.5 Mike Davis ATL RB RB22 141 12.9 Rob Gronkowski TB TE TE15 42 4.6 Chris Godwin TB WR WR17 142 12.1 Irv Smith Jr. MIN TE TE16 43 4.7 George Kittle SF TE TE3 143 12.11 Marlon Mack IND RB RB52 44 4.8 Myles Gaskin MIA RB RB23 144 12.12 Kirk Cousins MIN QB QB16 45 4.9 Josh Allen BUF QB QB2 145 13.1 Los Angeles Rams LAR Def/ST DT2 46 4.1 Kenny Golladay NYG WR WR18 146 13.2 Emmanuel Sanders BUF WR WR60 47 4.11 Cooper Kupp LAR WR WR19 147 13.3 Carson Wentz IND QB QB17 48 4.12 Chase Edmonds ARI RB RB24 148 13.4 Latavius Murray NO RB RB53 49 5.1 Adam Thielen MIN WR WR20 149 13.5 Nelson Agholor NE WR WR61 50 5.2 James Robinson JAX RB RB25 150 13.6 Jakobi Meyers NE WR WR62 51 5.3 Kyler Murray ARI QB QB3 151 13.7 Baker Mayfield CLE QB QB18 52 5.4 Brandon Aiyuk SF WR WR21 152 13.8 Tyrell Williams DET WR WR63 53 5.5 Lamar Jackson BAL QB QB4 153 13.9 Jared Cook LAC TE TE17 54 5.6 Kareem Hunt CLE RB RB26 154 13.1 Evan Engram NYG TE TE18 55 5.7 Amari Cooper DAL WR WR22 155 13.11 Alexander Mattison MIN RB RB54 56 5.8 Courtland Sutton DEN WR WR23 156 13.12 Darrell Henderson LAR RB RB55 57 5.9 Tyler Lockett SEA WR WR24 157 14.1 Salvon Ahmed MIA RB RB56 58 5.1 Diontae Johnson PIT WR WR25 158 14.2 Washington FB Team WAS Def/ST DT3 59 5.11 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE WR WR26 159 14.3 Jalen Reagor PHI WR WR64 60 5.12 D.J. Moore CAR WR WR27 160 14.4 Jameis Winston NO QB QB19 61 6.1 Kyle Pitts ATL TE TE4 161 14.5 Adam Trautman NO TE TE19 62 6.2 Dak Prescott DAL QB QB5 162 14.6 Baltimore Ravens BAL Def/ST DT4 63 6.3 T.J. Hockenson DET TE TE5 163 14.7 Justin Tucker BAL K PK1 64 6.4 Mark Andrews BAL TE TE6 164 14.8 Tua Tagovailoa MIA QB QB20 65 6.5 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT WR WR28 165 14.9 Joshua Kelley LAC RB RB57 66 6.6 Travis Etienne JAX RB RB27 166 14.1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB Def/ST DT5 67 6.7 Justin Herbert LAC QB QB6 167 14.11 Cleveland Browns CLE Def/ST DT6 68 6.8 Raheem Mostert SF RB RB28 168 14.12 Anthony Firkser TEN TE TE20 69 6.9 Noah Fant DEN TE TE7 169 15.1 Harrison Butker KC K PK2 70 6.1 Damien Harris NE RB RB29 170 15.2 Rodrigo Blankenship IND K PK3 71 6.11 Tee Higgins CIN WR WR29 171 15.3 Tyler Bass BUF K PK4 72 6.12 Ja’Marr Chase CIN WR WR30 172 15.4 Younghoe Koo ATL K PK5 73 7.1 Russell Wilson SEA QB QB7 173 15.5 Greg Zuerlein DAL K PK6 74 7.2 Javonte Williams DEN RB RB30 174 15.6 James White NE RB RB58 75 7.3 D.J. Chark JAX WR WR31 175 15.7 Tre’Quan Smith NO WR WR65 76 7.4 Chase Claypool PIT WR WR32 176 15.8 New England Patriots NE Def/ST DT7 77 7.5 David Johnson HOU RB RB31 177 15.9 Indianapolis Colts IND Def/ST DT8 78 7.6 Michael Carter NYJ RB RB32 178 15.1 Miami Dolphins MIA Def/ST DT9 79 7.7 Melvin Gordon DEN RB RB33 179 15.11 Ryan Succop TB K PK7 80 7.8 James Conner ARI RB RB34 180 15.12 Buffalo Bills BUF Def/ST DT10 81 7.9 Trey Sermon SF RB RB35 181 16.1 Wil Lutz NO K PK8 82 7.1 Jerry Jeudy DEN WR WR33 182 16.2 Daniel Jones NYG QB QB21 83 7.11 Zack Moss BUF RB RB36 183 16.3 Daniel Carlson LV K PK9 84 7.12 Ryan Tannehill TEN QB QB8 184 16.4 Jason Sanders MIA K PK10 85 8.1 Deebo Samuel SF WR WR34 185 16.5 Joey Slye CAR K PK11 86 8.2 Ronald Jones II TB RB RB37 186 16.6 Matt Gay LAR K PK12 87 8.3 DeVonta Smith PHI WR WR35 187 16.7 Cole Kmet CHI TE TE21 88 8.4 Matthew Stafford LAR QB QB9 188 16.8 San Francisco 49ers SF Def/ST DT11 89 8.5 Robby Anderson CAR WR WR36 189 16.9 Denver Broncos DEN Def/ST DT12 90 8.6 Leonard Fournette TB RB RB38 190 16.1 Breshad Perriman DET WR WR66 91 8.7 Brandin Cooks HOU WR WR37 191 16.11 Austin Hooper CLE TE TE22 92 8.8 DeVante Parker MIA WR WR38 192 16.12 Tarik Cohen CHI RB RB59 93 8.9 Michael Pittman Jr. IND WR WR39 94 8.1 Logan Thomas WAS TE TE8 95 8.11 Aaron Rodgers GB QB QB10 96 8.12 Devin Singletary BUF RB RB39 97 9.1 Jarvis Landry CLE WR WR40 98 9.2 Tom Brady TB QB QB11 99 9.3 Gus Edwards BAL RB RB40 100 9.4 Curtis Samuel WAS WR WR41

Results by position

Pick Rnd Player Tm Pos Pos rnk Pick Rnd Player Tm Pos Pos rnk 31 3.7 Patrick Mahomes KC QB QB1 10 1.1 Tyreek Hill KC WR WR1 45 4.9 Josh Allen BUF QB QB2 11 1.11 Davante Adams GB WR WR2 51 5.3 Kyler Murray ARI QB QB3 16 2.4 DeAndre Hopkins ARI WR WR3 53 5.5 Lamar Jackson BAL QB QB4 18 2.6 Stefon Diggs BUF WR WR4 62 6.2 Dak Prescott DAL QB QB5 19 2.7 Calvin Ridley ATL WR WR5 67 6.7 Justin Herbert LAC QB QB6 21 2.9 A.J. Brown TEN WR WR6 73 7.1 Russell Wilson SEA QB QB7 22 2.1 D.K. Metcalf SEA WR WR7 84 7.12 Ryan Tannehill TEN QB QB8 23 2.11 Justin Jefferson MIN WR WR8 88 8.4 Matthew Stafford LAR QB QB9 25 3.1 Terry McLaurin WAS WR WR9 95 8.11 Aaron Rodgers GB QB QB10 29 3.5 Michael Thomas NO WR WR10 98 9.2 Tom Brady TB QB QB11 30 3.6 Keenan Allen LAC WR WR11 104 9.8 Joe Burrow CIN QB QB12 32 3.8 Allen Robinson CHI WR WR12 106 9.1 Jalen Hurts PHI QB QB13 35 3.11 Robert Woods LAR WR WR13 113 10.5 Matt Ryan ATL QB QB14 36 3.12 Mike Evans TB WR WR14 126 11.6 Trevor Lawrence JAX QB QB15 38 4.2 CeeDee Lamb DAL WR WR15 144 12.12 Kirk Cousins MIN QB QB16 40 4.4 Julio Jones TEN WR WR16 147 13.3 Carson Wentz IND QB QB17 42 4.6 Chris Godwin TB WR WR17 151 13.7 Baker Mayfield CLE QB QB18 46 4.1 Kenny Golladay NYG WR WR18 160 14.4 Jameis Winston NO QB QB19 47 4.11 Cooper Kupp LAR WR WR19 164 14.8 Tua Tagovailoa MIA QB QB20 49 5.1 Adam Thielen MIN WR WR20 182 16.2 Daniel Jones NYG QB QB21 52 5.4 Brandon Aiyuk SF WR WR21 1 1.1 Christian McCaffrey CAR RB RB1 55 5.7 Amari Cooper DAL WR WR22 2 1.2 Dalvin Cook MIN RB RB2 56 5.8 Courtland Sutton DEN WR WR23 3 1.3 Alvin Kamara NO RB RB3 57 5.9 Tyler Lockett SEA WR WR24 4 1.4 Saquon Barkley NYG RB RB4 58 5.1 Diontae Johnson PIT WR WR25 5 1.5 Derrick Henry TEN RB RB5 59 5.11 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE WR WR26 6 1.6 Ezekiel Elliott DAL RB RB6 60 5.12 D.J. Moore CAR WR WR27 7 1.7 Jonathan Taylor IND RB RB7 65 6.5 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT WR WR28 9 1.9 Nick Chubb CLE RB RB8 71 6.11 Tee Higgins CIN WR WR29 12 1.12 Aaron Jones GB RB RB9 72 6.12 Ja’Marr Chase CIN WR WR30 13 2.1 Cam Akers LAR RB RB10 75 7.3 D.J. Chark JAX WR WR31 14 2.2 Joe Mixon CIN RB RB11 76 7.4 Chase Claypool PIT WR WR32 15 2.3 Antonio Gibson WAS RB RB12 82 7.1 Jerry Jeudy DEN WR WR33 17 2.5 Najee Harris PIT RB RB13 85 8.1 Deebo Samuel SF WR WR34 20 2.8 Austin Ekeler LAC RB RB14 87 8.3 DeVonta Smith PHI WR WR35 26 3.2 Josh Jacobs LV RB RB15 89 8.5 Robby Anderson CAR WR WR36 27 3.3 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC RB RB16 91 8.7 Brandin Cooks HOU WR WR37 28 3.4 Chris Carson SEA RB RB17 92 8.8 DeVante Parker MIA WR WR38 33 3.9 David Montgomery CHI RB RB18 93 8.9 Michael Pittman Jr. IND WR WR39 34 3.1 D’Andre Swift DET RB RB19 97 9.1 Jarvis Landry CLE WR WR40 37 4.1 J.K. Dobbins BAL RB RB20 100 9.4 Curtis Samuel WAS WR WR41 39 4.3 Miles Sanders PHI RB RB21 101 9.5 Tyler Boyd CIN WR WR42 41 4.5 Mike Davis ATL RB RB22 108 9.12 Will Fuller MIA WR WR43 44 4.8 Myles Gaskin MIA RB RB23 109 10.1 Jaylen Waddle MIA WR WR44 48 4.12 Chase Edmonds ARI RB RB24 111 10.3 Marquise Brown BAL WR WR45 50 5.2 James Robinson JAX RB RB25 112 10.4 Henry Ruggs III LV WR WR46 54 5.6 Kareem Hunt CLE RB RB26 114 10.6 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAX WR WR47 66 6.6 Travis Etienne JAX RB RB27 115 10.7 Antonio Brown TB WR WR48 68 6.8 Raheem Mostert SF RB RB28 117 10.9 Michael Gallup DAL WR WR49 70 6.1 Damien Harris NE RB RB29 118 10.1 Mike Williams LAC WR WR50 74 7.2 Javonte Williams DEN RB RB30 120 10.12 Corey Davis NYJ WR WR51 77 7.5 David Johnson HOU RB RB31 122 11.2 Denzel Mims NYJ WR WR52 78 7.6 Michael Carter NYJ RB RB32 123 11.3 T Y Hilton IND WR WR53 79 7.7 Melvin Gordon DEN RB RB33 125 11.5 Cole Beasley BUF WR WR54 80 7.8 James Conner ARI RB RB34 127 11.7 Marvin Jones JAX WR WR55 81 7.9 Trey Sermon SF RB RB35 129 11.9 Russell Gage ATL WR WR56 83 7.11 Zack Moss BUF RB RB36 133 12.1 Darnell Mooney CHI WR WR57 86 8.2 Ronald Jones II TB RB RB37 134 12.2 Mecole Hardman KC WR WR58 90 8.6 Leonard Fournette TB RB RB38 135 12.3 Elijah Moore NYJ WR WR59 96 8.12 Devin Singletary BUF RB RB39 146 13.2 Emmanuel Sanders BUF WR WR60 99 9.3 Gus Edwards BAL RB RB40 149 13.5 Nelson Agholor NE WR WR61 102 9.6 Nyheim Hines IND RB RB41 150 13.6 Jakobi Meyers NE WR WR62 105 9.9 J.D. McKissic WAS RB RB42 152 13.8 Tyrell Williams DET WR WR63 107 9.11 Tony Pollard DAL RB RB43 159 14.3 Jalen Reagor PHI WR WR64 121 11.1 Chuba Hubbard CAR RB RB44 175 15.7 Tre’Quan Smith NO WR WR65 124 11.4 Kenyan Drake LV RB RB45 190 16.1 Breshad Perriman DET WR WR66 128 11.8 Phillip Lindsay HOU RB RB46 163 14.7 Justin Tucker BAL PK PK1 130 11.1 Jamaal Williams DET RB RB47 169 15.1 Harrison Butker KC PK PK2 131 11.11 AJ Dillon GB RB RB48 170 15.2 Rodrigo Blankenship IND PK PK3 132 11.12 Tevin Coleman NYJ RB RB49 171 15.3 Tyler Bass BUF PK PK4 136 12.4 Javian Hawkins ATL RB RB50 172 15.4 Younghoe Koo ATL PK PK5 137 12.5 Giovani Bernard TB RB RB51 173 15.5 Greg Zuerlein DAL PK PK6 143 12.11 Marlon Mack IND RB RB52 179 15.11 Ryan Succop TB PK PK7 148 13.4 Latavius Murray NO RB RB53 181 16.1 Wil Lutz NO PK PK8 155 13.11 Alexander Mattison MIN RB RB54 183 16.3 Daniel Carlson LV PK PK9 156 13.12 Darrell Henderson LAR RB RB55 184 16.4 Jason Sanders MIA PK PK10 157 14.1 Salvon Ahmed MIA RB RB56 185 16.5 Joey Slye CAR PK PK11 165 14.9 Joshua Kelley LAC RB RB57 186 16.6 Matt Gay LAR PK PK12 174 15.6 James White NE RB RB58 139 12.7 Pittsburgh Steelers PIT D/ST DT1 192 16.12 Tarik Cohen CHI RB RB59 145 13.1 Los Angeles Rams LAR D/ST DT2 8 1.8 Travis Kelce KC TE TE1 158 14.2 Washington FB Team WAS D/ST DT3 24 2.12 Darren Waller LV TE TE2 162 14.6 Baltimore Ravens BAL D/ST DT4 43 4.7 George Kittle SF TE TE3 166 14.1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB D/ST DT5 61 6.1 Kyle Pitts ATL TE TE4 167 14.11 Cleveland Browns CLE D/ST DT6 63 6.3 T.J. Hockenson DET TE TE5 176 15.8 New England Patriots NE D/ST DT7 64 6.4 Mark Andrews BAL TE TE6 177 15.9 Indianapolis Colts IND D/ST DT8 69 6.9 Noah Fant DEN TE TE7 178 15.1 Miami Dolphins MIA D/ST DT9 94 8.1 Logan Thomas WAS TE TE8 180 15.12 Buffalo Bills BUF D/ST DT10 103 9.7 Dallas Goedert PHI TE TE9 188 16.8 San Francisco 49ers SF D/ST DT11 110 10.2 Tyler Higbee LAR TE TE10 189 16.9 Denver Broncos DEN D/ST DT12 116 10.8 Robert Tonyan GB TE TE11 119 10.11 Hunter Henry NE TE TE12 138 12.6 Mike Gesicki MIA TE TE13 140 12.8 Zach Ertz PHI TE TE14 141 12.9 Rob Gronkowski TB TE TE15 142 12.1 Irv Smith Jr. MIN TE TE16 153 13.9 Jared Cook LAC TE TE17 154 13.1 Evan Engram NYG TE TE18 161 14.5 Adam Trautman NO TE TE19 168 14.12 Anthony Firkser TEN TE TE20 187 16.7 Cole Kmet CHI TE TE21 191 16.11 Austin Hooper CLE TE TE22

My team

1:09) RB Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns: I had hoped somehow Jonathan Taylor would fall to me, but that was wishful thinking. The selection of Chubb gives me a legitimate RB1 with double-digit TD potential in a run-heavy offense.

2:04) WR DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals: There would have been an internal debate over Nuk and Washington RB Antonio Gibson in this spot, until the latter was taken a pick beforehand. Hopkins is arguably the safest WR1 in the game today, and his selection gives me two elite players to anchor the lineup.

3:09) RB David Montgomery, Chicago Bears: If I’m being candidate, Montgomery worries me to a degree. He will have more competition for touches this year, and I’m not keen on what may happen if Andy Dalton loses the starting job at some point to a rookie. Even still, I chose Monty for variety and because he should still shoulder the load. D’Andre Swift was a consideration here.

4:04) WR Julio Jones, Tennessee Titans: If healthy, Jones is a dynamic WR2 behind Hopkins. The selection of Baltimore RB J.K. Dobbins a few picks before made my decision much easier. The former Falcons star could put my team over the top.

5:09) WR Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks: This selection would have been Courtland Sutton, but in classic fantasy fashion, he went one pick ahead of me. Lockett is a slightly safer choice anyway and still has upper-end WR2 potential as my third.

6:04) TE Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens: While tight ends usually are not my thing this early, Andrews is basically the WR1 of this offense and gives me a plug-n-play starter. T.J. Hockenson would have been the guy if he hadn’t gone the with the prior pick.

7:09) RB Trey Sermon, San Francisco 49ers: There is no running back I rather gamble on in 2021 drafts than the rookie. I’m not convinced Raheem Mostert will be even the “1a” of the backfield, and his durability concerns could make Sermon as close to a workhorse as possible in a Kyle Shanahan offense.

8:04) QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams: The weaponry and system are in place for Stafford to be dominant. Even though Round 8 may be a hair on the early side for my tastes, I wasn’t going to miss out on him after eight other QBs had been chosen.

9:09) RB J.D. McKissic, Washington Football Team: After taking a chance on Sermon, it was time to practice what I’ve been preaching all offseason: McKissic is a steal, even with Curtis Samuel’s addition to the roster. Last year’s RB17 is going in the RB40+ range. Huge discount.

10:04) WR Henry Ruggs III, Las Vegas Raiders: Forget last year’s unmitigated disaster of a rookie campaign. There’s little concern when making a 10th-round investment while already having three strong wideouts rostered.

11:09) WR Russell Gage, Atlanta Falcons: A season after filling in admirably for an injured Julio Jones, Gage gets an opportunity to become the team’s No. 2. Strong PPR potential at a low-cost price tag. Late-rounders like Gage help win fantasy championships.

12:04) RB Javian Hawkins, Atlanta Falcons: Consecutive Dirty Birds may not be appealing to many drafters, yet I couldn’t pass on the upside of Hawkins in PPR. He may turn out to be nothing at all, which is perfectly fine in Round 12 as my RB5.

13:09) TE Jared Cook, Los Angeles Chargers: It is quite rare for me to draft two tight ends, especially after investing early in my first one. However, Cook’s reunion with new Bolts OC Joe Lombardi has my interest piqued. LA has all of the factors in place to make Cook a borderline starting option.

14:04) QB Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints: The former Buccaneer vs. Daniel Jones was my decision here. Timing couldn’t have been much worse, since Michael Thomas surgery news broke shortly thereafter.

