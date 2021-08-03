The Huddle's Blitzed Fantasy Football Podcast: Episode 142

In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL news, their top 12 running backs, and a look at their Scott Fish Bowl drafts. So Huddle up, tune in, and get Blitzed!
THE LATEST
1hr
Fantasy football draft strategy tips and advice 1hr ago ET
Fantasy football best-ball gambles: Wagers of the week
A four-pack of fantasy football best-ball buys for the upcoming week.
2d
General Fantasy Football Analysis, Tips, Strategy and Advice 2d ago ET
Is there fantasy football value in new-look Bears QB room?
Does a trio of new QBs offer any hope?
3d
Fantasy football draft strategy tips and advice 3d ago ET
Fantasy football sleepers and fliers: August edition
The top fantasy football sleepers and late-round fliers for 2021.
3d
Fantasy Football Busts 3d ago ET
2021 fantasy football busts and overvalued players
Make sure you know which player pitfalls to avoid in 2021 fantasy football drafts.
3d
Fantasy football draft strategy tips and advice 3d ago ET
Fantasy football undervalued players: August edition
The best value buys in fantasy football drafts for 2021.
3d
Fantasy football breakout players 3d ago ET
Fantasy football's top breakout candidates for 2021
Several second-year players are on the cusp of something special.
3d
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 3d ago ET
Assessing fantasy football's top risk-reward targets
Recognizing risk is necessary in making sure the juice is worth squeeze.
3d
Fantasy Football Sleepers and Undervalued Picks 3d ago ET
Fantasy football players on the rebound for 2021
Which fantasy football weapons are poised to rebound in 2021?
4d
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 4d ago ET
Jaylen Waddle under the fantasy radar in Miami
Dolphins’ Waddle
5d
General Fantasy Football Analysis, Tips, Strategy and Advice 5d ago ET
Kyle Pitts can redefine rookie tight ends
Kyle Pitts looks to skip the obligatory unproductive year as a rookie