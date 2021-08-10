The Huddle's Blitzed Fantasy Football Podcast: Episode 143

USA Today Sports

In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL news, their top 12 wide receivers, and a discussion on when to draft Saquon Barkley, Michael Thomas, Deshaun Watson and Kyle Pitts. So Huddle up, tune in, and get Blitzed!

