First 3 Picks: 10-team league

The first three picks are going to define your team and set-up the rest of your draft. The optimal team is built by understanding the nuances of a scoring system and how it fits into your league rules.

A 10-team league means positional quality lasts longer. Everyone has a “good” team. You don’t need depth, you need difference-makers. Depth is less important and owning elite players are even more critical.

To follow are sample three-round drafts for 10-team fantasy football leagues. They use either standard performance scoring, performance plus a point per reception, or “2QB/Super Flex” leagues where you can start two of any position. Those three formats cover almost all leagues.

The names are less important than the positions because each draft slot has its own unique situation. Just as important are your future picks and what you need after three rounds. Rankings can change daily so these may not exactly match rankings.

Performance scoring league

Pick Round 1 Pick Round 2 (reverse) Pick Round 3 1.01 RB Christian McCaffrey 2.10 QB Patrick Mahomes 3.01 WR Justin Jefferson 1.02 RB Dalvin Cook 2.09 RB Saquon Barkley 3.02 WR DK Metcalf 1.03 RB Derrick Henry 2.08 WR Calvin Ridley 3.03 RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire 1.04 RB Alvin Kamara 2.07 RB Aaron Jones 3.04 RB Josh Jacobs 1.05 RB Nick Chubb 2.06 RB Chris Carson 3.05 QB Josh Allen 1.06 RB Jonathan Taylor 2.05 WR Davante Adams 3.06 RB J.K. Dobbins 1.07 RB Ezekiel Elliott 2.04 RB David Montgomery 3.07 WR DeAndre Hopkins 1.08 TE Travis Kelce 2.03 RB Antonio Gibson 3.08 RB D’Andre Swift 1.09 RB Joe Mixon 2.02 WR Tyreek Hill 3.09 TE Darren Waller 1.10 WR Stefon Diggs 2.01 RB Najee Harris 3.10 QB Kyler Murray

Performance scoring without reception points means that running backs are a premium and quarterbacks are a bit more valuable as well. Wide receivers and tight ends are devalued but are still usually four starters in a fantasy football league. Almost all teams will look to get two running backs in their first three picks and it’s hard to argue against the logic.

Team 1: RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Patrick Mahomes, WR Justin Jefferson

The first team started with a standard Christian McCaffrey and then used the next two picks to snap up the best quarterback and a Top-5 wideout. Certainly a star-filled roster so far, and owning McCaffrey makes delaying running backs feel better. Next up – that all said, has to look at a running back in the next two picks and maybe two of the next four. But a fast start in a smaller league size.

Team 2: RB Dalvin Cook, RB Saquon Barkley, WR DK Metcalf

Start with Dalvin Cook was solid, then opted to control the running back at RB2 of Saquon Barkley not knowing what Team 1 would take. DK Metcalf at WR1 allowed a balanced start. Next Up – the Barkley owner needs to shore up his backfield in case he is slow to start. But the reality is that even if he is eased back into a heavy load, there is never a time that he should be benched if the Giants are starting him. So a running back next is not as big of a need as it may seem. Balanced start means can go anywhere.

Team 3: RB Derrick Henry, WR Calvin Ridley, RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Derrick Henry offers even more in this scoring format that it affords the luxury of taking a wideout in the second round (Top-4), and then went back to the well for his RB2 in the third round. Strong enough start and owns two difference-makers so far. Next up – could consider a quarterback soon for some firepower there. Ridley anchors the wideouts that can wait a few rounds while quarterback and a third running back are valuable options.

Team 4: RB Alvin Kamara, RB Aaron Jones, RB Josh Jacobs

Team went for three straight running backs – it always happens in this format and it can be effective with the right players. It netted the No. 4, No. 13, and the No. 16 running backs. And in this scoring format with smaller rosters, you can still access relatively highly ranked players in other positions. Next up – can go anywhere. Next three picks could be quarterback, tight end, wideout, whatever. Probably should not wait too long on wideout since high-quality players drain quickly even in this format.

Team 5: RB Nick Chubb, RB Chris Carson, QB Josh Allen

Nick Chubb is a beast without reception points an issue and opting to add Chris Carson as the No. 12 running back selected means a very solid backfield core. Love adding the No. 2 quarterback in the third round. No reception points? Starting RB-RB-QB is hard to fault in a ten-team league regardless of the draft slot. Next up – should consider wideouts in two of the next three picks to avoid a liability. Could even think about tight end though the true difference-makers would already be gone.

Team 6: RB Jonathan Taylor, WR Davante Adams, RB J.K. Dobbins

Still started with a running back, but then went with the No. 3 wideout in Davante Adams for a spark at that position. Safe play going with J.K. Dobbins in the third and he offers some upside without any penalty for his lack of receptions in this format. Next Up – balanced start means can go anywhere. Next three picks should include another wideout, running back, and at least consider a quarterback or tight end if the quality is still high.

Team 7: RB Ezekiel Elliott, RB David Montgomery, WR DeAndre Hopkins

The smaller size of the league makes this more workable. Ezekiel Elliott is the seventh-straight running back, and that seems excessive, but Team 7 also knows that the next three teams are going to mine running backs, and there is a ton of talent in non-running back positions in the second round. Opted for David Montgomery instead of a different position, but hard to argue with the backfield. Went with DeAndre Hopkins for WR1 in the third to lock down a Top-8 wideout. Next up – can be anything but needs to weigh the fourth pick heavily because the fifth will see all the top players from all the positions already gone. Quarterback like Lamar Jackson or Dak Prescott could be difference-makers.

Team 8: TE Travis Kelce, RB Antonio Gibson, RB D’Andre Swift

Travis Kelce could go anywhere in the first round as the only tight end with such a high reward-to-risk ratio. And following the run on running backs seems counterproductive with Kelce on the board. But taking a tight end with the first pick led Team 8 to grabbing running backs for the next two rounds. Next up – wideouts need to be on tap in two of the next three or four rounds. Kelce is a difference-maker in this format, but this plan (which is very common when Kelce is involved) could end up with him as the only difference-maker.

Team 9: RB Joe Mixon, WR Tyreek Hill, TE Darren Waller

Opted to start with running back even though Joe Mixon was the eighth back taken in the first round of a 10-team league. The reasoning is that Team 9 knows he wants a running back in the first two picks or they’ll have a hole in a very important position in a non-reception point league. But almost all non-running backs are on the board and only one team go next. Still added Tyreek Hill and then went with Darren Waller at tight end in the third. That’s harder to do in this format, but he is a difference-maker and the team owner picks again in just two more picks. Next up – almost has to be a running back in the fourth. The fifth and sixth picks can look at best available since the core of the starters are taken aside from quarterback.

Team 10: WR Stefon Diggs, RB Najee Harris, QB Kyler Murray

Final pick in the first round comes away with a very nice start. First swing picks netted the best wideout and then high-upside running back with Najee Harris. Had he not taken Harris, his RB1 would have been the No. 18 back for a sure disadvantage. His second wrap-around pair of picks starts with Kyler Murray at quarterback. A top quarterback and wideout offer difference makers and if Harris meets expectations, this is a hot start. Next up – the next pick should consider running back (Mike Davis, Kareem Hunt, Myles Gaskin) that should be good enough to prevent a liability. The third swing at rounds 5 and 6 can consider best available but likely wideout and running back.

Reception-point league

Pick Round 1 Pick Round 2 (reverse) Pick Round 3 1.01 RB Christian McCaffrey 2.10 TE Darren Waller 3.01 WR DK Metcalf 1.02 RB Alvin Kamara 2.09 RB Saquon Barkley 3.02 QB Patrick Mahomes 1.03 RB Dalvin Cook 2.08 WR Justin Jefferson 3.03 RB Antonio Gibson 1.04 RB Jonathan Taylor 2.07 RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire 3.04 WR Keenan Allen 1.05 RB Ezekiel Elliott 2.06 WR Calvin Ridley 3.05 RB David Montgomery 1.06 RB Derrick Henry 2.05 RB Najee Harris 3.06 WR Terry McLaurin 1.07 TE Travis Kelce 2.04 RB Aaron Jones 3.07 RB Austin Ekeler 1.08 WR Stefon Diggs 2.03 WR DeAndre Hopkins 3.08 RB D’Andre Swift 1.09 WR Davante Adams 2.02 RB Joe Mixon 3.09 TE George Kittle 1.10 RB Nick Chubb 2.01 WR Tyreek Hill 3.10 WR CeeDee Lamb

This style of scoring boosts the value of wide receivers and elite tight ends but devalues quarterbacks relative to other positions. Running backs are going to be popular in any scoring scenario but the added reception point means the position becomes deeper with third-down backs able to offer “start-able” fantasy value.

With a reception point and only ten teams, your roster should look very strong after three picks. All positions are deep in this format.

Team 1: RB Christian McCaffrey, TE Darren Waller, WR DK Metcalf

Started with Christian McCaffrey, then opted for the No. 2 tight end (Darren Waller) and No. 7 wideout in DK Metcalf. Opened with a balanced approach but will find a riskier (or weaker) RB2 when picking at the end of the fourth round. Next up – has to pick up a running back at their next turn in rounds four and five. Also should consider wideout at that turn.

Team 2: RB Alvin Kamara, RB Saquon Barkley, QB Patrick Mahomes

Alvin Kamara was a great start and then opted to take the No. 12 running back for a solid and safe beginning. Went with Patrick Mahomes for the top dog at the highest scoring position. First three picks addressed the reality of the rapid decline in running back value and the best bet for the highest-scoring player in the fantasy league. Next up – starting RB-RB-QB felt good but now all wideouts and tight ends are not going to be difference-makers and could be a liability. This plan means using most of the next picks on wideouts and adding another running back when the value merits delaying the wideouts.

Team 3: RB Dalvin Cook, WR Justin Jefferson, RB Antonio Gibson

Standard start in this format with a Top-3 running back, then a Top-6 wideout. Followed with a return to running backs to feel safe about the backfield. Decent plan no matter where it is used. Next up – can go anywhere for best available. Top tight ends will be hard to reach, so mostly switching up running back and wideout while deciding where the quarterback makes sense.

Team 4: RB Jonathan Taylor, RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, WR Keenan Allen

In a reception-points league, this is the safest plan even though it doesn’t so far produce any real difference makers and could end up with an average team. In the end, it is always about picking the best players and avoiding the busts. This is the most risk-adverse plan. Next up – can go anywhere with a balanced start. Would have to overpay for any difference-making tight ends, so wideouts need to be two of the next three or four picks. Can wait a little on RB3, but those using this plan rarely do.

Team 5: RB Ezekiel Elliott, WR Calvin Ridley, RB David Montgomery

This is just Team No. 3 with a better wideout and a slightly worse running back. In a reception-points league, this is safe and yet yields slightly better results than starting RB-RB-WR. Next up – balanced team probably better off with taking a wideout next before the value starts to decline more rapidly. Solid enough start but needs to keep an eye out for players that are falling in the draft or take some later chances to find difference-makers.

Team 6: RB Derrick Henry, RB Najee Harris, WR Terry McLaurin

The middle of a 10-team league can lead to this sort of plan that doesn’t quite work as well as it seems it will. This year, one of the middle teams is likely to go for Travis Kelce to shake up the run on running backs. Not doing so led to this team with the No. 6 running back (meaning lesser half of the RB1’s in a ten team league), and then the No. 10 running back. Next up – more wideouts and a quarterback should take up the next three rounds.

Team 7: TE Travis Kelce, RB Aaron Jones, RB Austin Ekeler

Finally, Kelce is taken. He goes between the No. 4 and No. 10 picks, it just depends on the league. With reception points, he’s a major difference-maker but still delays all other positions. That led to this plan that doubles down on running backs to prevent any liability in the backfield. Next up – a couple of wideouts are in order and likely two in the next three picks. Could swerve and get a top quarterback in the fourth or fifth but then the wideouts would start to suffer.

Team 8: WR Stefon Diggs, WR DeAndre Hopkins, RB D’Andre Swift

This is a great plan here nearing the end of the first round. Ignoring wideouts makes no sense in the first round and accessed the top receiver. Starting out with two of the top four wide receivers is a huge advantage at the position and there is none to be had with running backs already drained. D’Andre Swift was a need pick in the third but overall this is an exciting to start to the draft. Next up – could accept that running backs are not going to be a strength and opt for quarterback and tight end, then scramble for whatever running back crumbs are left but would have fireworks at all position besides running back. It works better in the ten-team league where running backs last a bit longer.

Team 9: WR Davante Adams, RB Joe Mixon, TE George Kittle

Starting with wideout makes sense since it is better to control the No. 2 wideout than the No. 7 running back. After Davante Adams and Joe Mixon, went for George Kittle who should be the No. 3 tight end and a difference maker as well. It is usually a three-man race for elite tight ends, and Kittle brings some risk but considerable upside. Next up – has to consider running backs one or twice in the next three rounds but otherwise free to take best available regardless of position.

Team 10: RB Nick Chubb, WR Tyreek Hill, WR CeeDee Lamb

This is normally the team that starts WR-WR, but this plan went for RB1 with Nick Chubb before doubling on wideouts with Tyreek Hill and CeeDee Lamb. And it works better in this size league because the running back is slightly better than in a 12-team league, and the wideout in the third round is still the No. 10 wide receiver taken, right before a natural tier-break. Next up – the next pick in the draft belongs to Team 10 who could use that for Josh Allen at quarterback for an advantage at the highest scoring position. That takes some guts though, since anything other than a running back at the 4.01 pick means the RB1 would be no better than the No. 18 to No. 20 taken.

QB-heavy league

Pick Round 1 Pick Round 2 (reverse) Pick Round 3 1.01 RB Christian McCaffrey 2.10 QB Russell Wilson 3.01 RB Aaron Jones 1.02 RB Alvin Kamara 2.09 TE Darren Waller 3.02 WR Calvin Ridley 1.03 QB Patrick Mahomes 2.08 RB Joe Mixon 3.03 RB Najee Harris 1.04 RB Dalvin Cook 2.07 WR DeAndre Hopkins 3.04 WR Justin Jefferson 1.05 RB Jonathan Taylor 2.06 QB Dak Prescott 3.05 WR DK Metcalf 1.06 QB Josh Allen 2.05 WR Tyreek Hill 3.06 RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire 1.07 RB Ezekiel Elliott 2.04 WR Davante Adams 3.07 QB Aaron Rodgers 1.08 TE Travis Kelce 2.03 QB Lamar Jackson 3.08 RB Saquon Barkley 1.09 WR Stefon Diggs 2.02 RB Nick Chubb 3.09 RB Antonio Gibson 1.10 QB Kyler Murray 2.01 RB Derrick Henry 3.10 TE George Kittle

This sort of league will seed quarterbacks in varying measures depending on how and why quarterbacks are so valuable. The most common is the ability to start two quarterbacks which change drafts significantly.

It will extend the quality of running backs and wideouts deeper into the draft since quarterbacks will go far earlier than the mid-draft than is common in other sorts of leagues. This run-through assumes two quarterbacks and that well over half of the starters are taken by the third round.

Viewing the previous year’s results are best for this sort of starting rule because quarterbacks can go slower – or much faster – than what this draft assumes. Keep up with the other picks in the league to make sure you don’t get stuck at the end of a run on quarterbacks.

In a smaller 10-team league with additional valuable players from the quarterback boost, almost every fantasy team is going to look great so taking elite players is paramount to winning – get starters before worrying about depth.

Team 1: RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Russell Wilson, RB Aaron Jones

After starting with Christian McCaffrey, was able to reach Russell Wilson as the No. 6 quarterback and then played it safer going RB1 with Aaron Jones. In this format, a Top-10 running back can reach the start of the third round. While not taking advantage as much of the reception point aspect, this plan is a solid one in this format regardless of draft slot. Next up – the next two picks should at least consider wideout. Elite tight ends are gone, and there will be a run on the position already started by the 4.12 pick.

Team 2: RB Alvin Kamara, TE Darren Waller, WR Calvin Ridley

Opened with Alvin Kamara and then opted for the No. 2 tight end for an advantage in a position that nosedives in value after two or three are gone. Was able to take Calvin Ridley as the No. 5 wideout in the third round. Balanced and strong start. Next up – the tight ends are already sewn up. Can go anywhere but more likely to weigh the RB2 and then the quarterback next.

Team 3: QB Patrick Mahomes, RB Joe Mixon, RB Najee Harris

Why not? Patrick Mahomes is scraped off the heap with the 1.03 pick as the top quarterback in a league where elite players make a tremendous difference. Added two straight running backs but still reached the No. 8 and No. 10 players for a solid backfield. Splashy picks like a quarterback at the 1.03 usually prompt team owners to go a little more conservative for the next few picks. Next up – difference making tight ends are gone, but only seven wideouts were taken in the first three rounds. Should strongly consider two or even three in a row.

Team 4: RB Dalvin Cook, WR DeAndre Hopkins, WR Justin Jefferson

After getting Dalvin Cook in the first round, went to double up on wideouts. The pick before him (2.06) tabbed Dak Prescott as the No. 5 quarterback so there was less advantage in the position since it hits a lower tier. DeAndre Hopkins and Justin Jefferson provide him two of the Top-6 wideouts for a strong start. Next up – The double wideouts means team can ignore the position for several rounds as the other core starters are secured. Should consider RB2 and two quarterbacks over the next four picks.

Team 5: RB Jonathan Taylor, QB Dak Prescott, WR DK Metcalf

Strong opening for a middle pick drafter. Opted for the No. 4 running back and then still reached Dak Prescott in the second. Landed DK Metcalf as WR1 in the third. All top tier players and yet none of the Top-3 in their position. Next up – can go anywhere and will include running back in the next few picks to be sure. But a run on wideouts is coming, so that is more prudent in the fourth and switch back to running back for the fifth.

Team 6: QB Josh Allen, WR Tyreek Hill, RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Josh Allen is usually more of a third round pick in the other formats, but he makes sense in the first round in a QB-heavy league. Was still able to grab Tyreek Hill in the second for a Top-3 wideout and then brought on Clyde Edwards-Helaire as a need pick from the declining stock of running backs. Next up – Balanced start allows freedom to take best available. Mixing in running backs and wideouts for the next three rounds is most prudent.

Team 7: RB Ezekiel Elliott, WR Davante Adams, QB Aaron Rodgers

Ezekiel Elliott is a Top-5 running back, but doesn’t offer enough bang for the buck in this format as it is unlikely the next three teams are all going to load up on running backs. Was able to reach Davante Adams as the No. 2 wideout and then opted for Aaron Rodgers since the risk/reward ratio declines for the position. The Rodgers pick is interesting in that of the next three teams, two already took a quarterback and would be less likely to double down on the position in the third or fourth rounds before it wraps back Next up – Running backs and wideouts over the next several round but seeding an earlier second quarterback would make up ground from starting the No. 7 as their QB1.

Team 8: TE Travis Kelce, QB Lamar Jackson, RB Saquon Barkley

This plan is a little scary. But if Saquon Barkley returns to form, this plan could be highly effective. Started with Travis Kelce as the ultimate difference-maker of the last four years. Was still able to take Lamar Jackson even though that delayed both running backs and wide receivers. Went with the risky but upside pick of Barkley who could have been Antonio Gibson or David Montgomery. The smaller the league, the more using a first round pick on Kelsey doesn’t hurt you. Next up – next pick is only four turns away and could still reach Allen Robinson, A.J. Brown, Keenan Allen, and the like. That makes this plan start with a great core (assuming Barkley is returns to form, at least eventually). Waiting until the fifth round for that RB2 could still access a starting running back, though obviously a lower tier player.

Team 9: WR Stefon Diggs, RB Nick Chubb, RB Antonio Gibson

The ninth team finally opts for the best wideout on the board, then doubles down on running backs which feels very safe and netted the No. 7 and No. 13 running backs for a solid but unspectacular backfield. At least this plan gives the team freedom with his remaining picks. Next up – quarterback should be on tap in the fourth which is only three picks away. It won’t be an elite fantasy quarterback but still can draw from either Justin Herbert or Tom Brady. Otherwise, the 5.9 pick is 15 selections away and that most likely dips deeply enough into quarterbacks that the team will have one of the weakest QB1’s. Wideouts are a need as well, but can wait a bit for that quarterback and even another running back if the value is there.

Team 10: QB Kyler Murray, RB Derrick Henry, TE George Kittle

The smaller league size and QB-heavy format is kinder to the final team in the first round than usual. Top-3 quarterback with Kyler Murray paired with Derrick Henry at the turn, then in the third added George Kittle for another Top-3 player. Granted – Kittle carries risk after last year, but this is a formidable start. Next up – has to consider wideouts in two of the next three picks while wedging in the best value in running backs.