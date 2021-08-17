USA Today Sports

The Huddle's Blitzed Fantasy Football Podcast: Episode 144

August 17, 2021 3:04 pm

In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL news, their top 12 tight ends and quarterbacks, and a discussion on drafting risk/upside players. So Huddle up, tune in, and get Blitzed!

