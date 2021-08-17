The Huddle's Blitzed Fantasy Football Podcast: Episode 144

In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL news, their top 12 tight ends and quarterbacks, and a discussion on drafting risk/upside players. So Huddle up, tune in, and get Blitzed!
THE LATEST
1hr
Fantasy football draft strategy tips and advice 1hr ago ET
Hunting for upside tight ends
Four tight ends with upside for 2021
1d
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 1d ago ET
Fantasy football outlook: Tampa Bay Buccaneers backfield
Where should all of the moving pieces fit for fantasy plans?
2d
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 2d ago ET
Preseason Week 1: Most important fantasy football performances
What is worthy of your attention from the first full week of preseason play?
3d
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 3d ago ET
Assessing fantasy football's top risk-reward targets
Recognizing risk is necessary in making sure the juice is worth squeeze.
3d
Fantasy Football Sleepers and Undervalued Picks 3d ago ET
Fantasy football players on the rebound for 2021
Which fantasy football weapons are poised to rebound in 2021?
3d
Fantasy football breakout players 3d ago ET
Fantasy football's top breakout candidates for 2021
Several second-year players are on the cusp of something special.
3d
Fantasy football draft strategy tips and advice 3d ago ET
Fantasy football undervalued players: August edition
The best value buys in fantasy football drafts for 2021.
3d
Fantasy Football Busts 3d ago ET
2021 fantasy football busts and overvalued players
Make sure you know which player pitfalls to avoid in 2021 fantasy football drafts.
4d
Fantasy Football auctions 4d ago ET
How to budget for your fantasy football auction
Fantasy football auctions let you obtain any player – just not every player.
4d
Fantasy football draft strategy tips and advice 4d ago ET
Cory Bonini's top fantasy football sleepers and fliers
The top fantasy football sleepers and late-round fliers for 2021.