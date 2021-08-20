Fantasy Football Expert League Auction Results: 12-team, PPR Scoring

These are the results from the Huddle Fantasy Football Expert League Auction with 12 teams. The auction was held on August 19. Use these results to learn how players are being valued and how the resulting teams were built. Each team had a salary cap of $200 for a roster of 18 players.

This is an actual league that is played out and starts the standard line-up of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, Flex (RB, WR or TE), PK and DEF. Scoring is one point per ten yards rushed or received and one point per 20 yards passing. All touchdowns are six points except four points per passing score. One point per reception is used. Standard scoring for both defenses and kickers.

A fantasy auction can be approached in many ways with differing results. Some teams spent almost all of their cash on just four or five elite players and then tried to fill out their team with $1 scrubs. Others held back and didn’t buy into the most expensive players. They went for the strategy of a deep team with multiple options for starters in every position. The beauty of a fantasy auction is that you can buy any player you want – just not every player you want.

Bidding Teams

DrRoto.com – Bob Lung

Fantasy Alarm – Howard Bender

Fantasy Sharks – Tony Holm

FF Today – Doug Orth

Football Diehards – Emil Kadlec

Footballguys – Jeff Haseley

Gridiron Experts – Zach Greubel

RotoViz – David Caban

SportsbookWire – Esten McLaren

The Blitzed Podcast – Steve Gallo

The Huddle – David Dorey

USA TODAY Sports – Cory Bonini

Fantasy Football Auction Results

Quarterbacks Tight Ends $20 Mahomes, Patrick $30 Kelce, Travis $19 Allen, Josh $24 Waller, Darren $15 Murray, Kyler $18 Kittle, George $13 Jackson, Lamar $14 Pitts, Kyle $12 Prescott, Dak $11 Andrews, Mark $8 Rodgers, Aaron $11 Hockenson, T.J. $7 Wilson, Russell $7 Tonyan, Robert $5 Brady, Tom $5 Fant, Noah $5 Tannehill, Ryan $4 Thomas, Logan $4 Herbert, Justin $2 Cook, Jared $4 Hurts, Jalen $2 Goedert, Dallas $4 Stafford, Matthew $2 Higbee, Tyler $3 Fields, Justin $2 Trautman, Adam $2 Cousins, Kirk $1 Smith Jr., Irv $2 Lance, Trey $1 Ebron, Eric $2 Ryan, Matt $1 Engram, Evan $1 Burrow, Joe $1 Ertz, Zach $1 Carr, Derek $1 Firkser, Anthony $1 Lawrence, Trevor $1 Gesicki, Mike $1 Mayfield, Baker $1 Gronkowski, Rob $1 Tagovailoa, Tua $1 Henry, Hunter $1 Watson, Deshaun $1 Hooper, Austin $1 Jarwin, Blake . $1 Smith, Jonnu

Running Backs $60 McCaffrey, Christian $11 Edmonds, Chase $54 Kamara, Alvin $10 Gordon, Melvin $50 Chubb, Nick $9 Williams, Jamaal $50 Cook, Dalvin $8 Drake, Kenyan $49 Elliott, Ezekiel $7 Conner, James $48 Gibson, Antonio $7 Moss, Zack $48 Jones, Aaron $6 Edwards, Gus $45 Edwards-Helaire, Clyde $6 Lindsay, Phillip $43 Henry, Derrick $5 Bernard, Giovani $42 Ekeler, Austin $5 Penny, Rashaad $41 Taylor, Jonathan $5 Singletary, Devin $40 Barkley, Saquon $4 Dillon, AJ $39 Harris, Najee $4 Hubbard, Chuba $34 Carson, Chris $4 McKissic, J.D. $34 Mixon, Joe $3 Hines, Nyheim $32 Dobbins, J.K. $3 Johnson, David $31 Montgomery, David $2 Fournette, Leonard $30 Davis, Mike $2 Hawkins, Javian $24 Williams, Javonte $2 Stevenson, Rhamondre $23 Jacobs, Josh $2 White, James $22 Swift, D’Andre $1 Ahmed, Salvon $21 Henderson, Darrell $1 Booker, Devontae $18 Hunt, Kareem $1 Brown, Malcolm $18 Sanders, Miles $1 Cohen, Tarik $17 Harris, Damien $1 Coleman, Tevin $16 Etienne, Travis $1 Jones, Xavier $16 Sermon, Trey $1 Mack, Marlon $15 Mostert, Raheem $1 Mattison, Alexander $14 Gaskin, Myles $1 Murray, Latavius $12 Jones, Ronald $1 Pollard, Tony $12 Robinson, James $1 Scott, Boston $11 Carter, Michael . $1 Williams, Darrel

Wide Receivers $43 Adams, Davante $7 Samuel, Curtis $43 Hill, Tyreek $7 Smith-Schuster, JuJu $40 Ridley, Calvin $6 Fuller, Will $38 Diggs, Stefon $6 Shenault, Laviska $37 Brown, A.J. $5 Gallup, Michael $37 Hopkins, DeAndre $5 Williams, Mike $35 Jefferson, Justin $4 Chark, D.J. $35 McLaurin, Terry $4 Davis, Corey $34 Metcalf, DK $4 Jones, Marvin $32 Lamb, CeeDee $4 Moore, Elijah $31 Allen, Keenan $4 Parker, DeVante $27 Kupp, Cooper $4 Ruggs, Henry $27 Robinson, Allen $4 Smith, DeVonta $24 Evans, Mike $3 St. Brown, Amon-Ra $24 Johnson, Diontae $3 Brown, Dyami $24 Lockett, Tyler $3 Brown, Marquise $21 Jones, Julio $3 Callaway, Marquez $21 Woods, Robert $3 Mooney, Darnell $20 Godwin, Chris $3 Sanders, Emmanuel $19 Moore, D.J. $3 Williams, Tyrell $18 Chase, Ja’Marr $2 Davis, Gabriel $17 Cooper, Amari $2 Edwards, Bryan $17 Thielen, Adam $2 Green, A.J. $16 Jeudy, Jerry $2 Marshall, Terrace $15 Aiyuk, Brandon $2 Perriman, Breshad $15 Beckham, Odell $2 Smith, Tre’Quan $14 Higgins, Tee $1 Agholor, Nelson $13 Golladay, Kenny $1 Beasley, Cole $11 Boyd, Tyler $1 Campbell, Parris $11 Cooks, Brandin $1 Cobb, Randall $10 Landry, Jarvis $1 Cole, Keelan $10 Samuel, Deebo $1 Crowder, Jamison $10 Waddle, Jaylen $1 Hardman, Mecole $9 Brown, Antonio $1 Hilton, T.Y. $9 Sutton, Courtland $1 Kirk, Christian $8 Meyers, Jakobi $1 Moore, Rondale $8 Thomas, Michael $1 Pittman, Michael $7 Anderson, Robby $1 Shepard, Sterling $7 Claypool, Chase $1 Valdes-Scantling, Marquez $7 Gage, Russell $1 Washington, James $7 Reagor, Jalen