Ravens J.K. Dobbins injures knee

The Ravens exhibition game against the Washington Football Team opened with running back J.K. Dobbins injuring his knee on the first series during a short pass. Dobbins had already rushed twice for 15 yards but is not expected to return to the game.

He remained on the ground holding his left knee after being tackled awkwardly on a screen pass and was carried to the sidelines. He was unable to put weight on the leg and was later carted to the locker room after spending time in the blue medical tent. The prognosis may not be known until tomorrow and speculation was that he either hyperextended his knee or worse.

Should Dobbins miss time – which initially seems likely – he’ll be replaced by Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. Edwards signed a two-year, $10 million extension in June as the No. 2 back. Edwards has consistently rushed for around 700 yards in each of his three previous seasons and is already a reliable part of the backfield.

Hill has been only a minor contributor in his two seasons but had received positive reviews in training camp. Edwards is the main beneficiary for fantasy football if Dobbins injury proves to be serious as feared.