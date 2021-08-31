The Huddle's Blitzed Fantasy Football Podcast: Episode 146

USA Today Sports

August 31, 2021 1:14 pm

In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL news, and a little about preseason injuries, league formats, drafting early vs. late, and everything in between. So Huddle up, tune in, and get Blitzed!

