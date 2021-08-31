The Huddle's Blitzed Fantasy Football Podcast: Episode 146

In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL news, and a little about preseason injuries, league formats, drafting early vs. late, and everything in between. So Huddle up, tune in, and get Blitzed!
THE LATEST
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 2d ago ET
Preseason Week 3: Most important fantasy football performances
What you need to know about from preseason’s final week.
General Fantasy Football Analysis, Tips, Strategy and Advice 3d ago ET
Ravens J.K. Dobbins injures knee
J.K. Dobbins injures knee in preseason game vs. Washington. That could boost Gus Edwards up in fantasy football rankings if it is (…)
Fantasy football draft strategy tips and advice 4d ago ET
Finding fantasy football PPR value buys: Running backs
Where can gamers turn to make up ground from PPR RBs?
Fantasy football draft strategy tips and advice 4d ago ET
Cory Bonini's top fantasy football sleepers and fliers
The top fantasy football sleepers and late-round fliers for 2021.
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 4d ago ET
Saints starter Jameis Winston faces uphill climb in fantasy football
Despite being named the starter, Winston’s outlook is far from pretty.
Fantasy football draft strategy tips and advice 5d ago ET
Fantasy football undervalued players: August edition
The best value buys in fantasy football drafts for 2021.
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 5d ago ET
Assessing fantasy football's top risk-reward targets
Recognizing risk is necessary in making sure the juice is worth squeeze.
Fantasy Football Sleepers and Undervalued Picks 5d ago ET
Fantasy football players on the rebound for 2021
Which fantasy football weapons are poised to rebound in 2021?
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 5d ago ET
Which Ravens players are worth drafting in fantasy football?
Expectations of fantasy-relevant Ravens for 2021.
Best Ball leagues 6d ago ET
Fantasy Football Strategy: How to win your best-ball league
Fantasy football best ball leagues offer invaluable practice, a fun challenge and a new way to enjoy the hobby. But this style of play (…)