Fantasy football free-agent forecast: Week 1

Be sure to check the fantasy football waiver wire for the following players, provided your league’s settings permit acquisitions before Week 1. Depending on how early your league drafted, its bench depth, and a few other factors, the availability of these players is bound to vary.

5 fantasy football waiver wire picks before Week 1

Free-agent recommendations refer to 12-team league formats, unless specifically stated. FAAB $ amounts are based on a $100 budget.

1) RB Carlos Hyde, Jacksonville Jaguars: Depending upon when you drafted, Travis Etienne may have still been a factor in this backfield. With the rookie on the shelf for the year, Hyde, a former Urban Meyer rusher at Ohio State, gets thrown into the mix. While James Robinson will be the primary back, expect to see plenty of Hyde. He warrants a roster spot, even if Robinson isn’t on your team. Quality depth is hard to find at the running back position. Nab him while he remains a bargain.

Available: 56 percent

FAAB: <$8

2) WR Gabriel Davis, Buffalo Bills: Davis has a secure role on the team as a deep threat and also would be thrust into the WR1 role if Stefon Diggs were to miss time. The second-year receiver was Josh Allen’s favorite weapon in the last preseason game, connecting on all five targets, including a 31-yard score. The duo showed they picked up right where things left off in 2020.

Available: 37 percent

FAAB: $2-4

3) RB Tony Jones, New Orleans Saints: Reports out of NOLA suggest Jones is right on Latavius Murray’s heels for the top backup job to Alvin Kamara. Considering Murray is 30, and Kamara has never rushed for even 200 carries in a season, the No. 2 gig has plenty to offer for fantasy purposes. Jones is more of a grab-n-stash guy at the moment.

Available: 68 percent

FAAB: $1-2

4) QB Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints: Sticking in The Big Easy, some leagues drafted before Jameis officially was named the starter. The availability percentage is low, but it’s worth taking a gander in case your league picked early in August or even before. He may start slowly without Michael Thomas, but as long as the turnovers are kept in check, Winston will get his chance to shine as the year unfolds.

Available: 23 percent

FAAB: $1-2

5) WR Nico Collins, Houston Texans: On any other roster, with any other quarterback, Collins probably would be a WR3 or no worse than a fourth. Fantasy gamers have been scared away from the Deshaun Watson situation, and rightfully so, since Tyrod Taylor is left as the starter. Collins brings 6-foot-4 size, adequate speed, and a presence in the red zone this team desperately needs.

Available: 65 percent

FAAB: $0-1

Next week, our typical format will return full of player recommendations of all types. Best of luck in Week 1, and hopefully your players stay healthy!