Fantasy Football Roundtable: Season-long staff predictions

The Huddle’s main “voice” comes through the keyboard of David Dorey, whether it be with his sleepers and value picks, or through his in-depth rankings and game previews.

In today’s exercise, we see how Dorey’s favored selections across an array of fantasy topics matches up with The Huddle regulars. Let’s see if we can form any kind of consensus, and even if we cannot, it is always fun to have a snapshot of differing opinions.

2021 fantasy football and NFL staff predictions

NFL MVP?

David Dorey: Kyler Murray

Cory J. Bonini: Josh Allen

Ken Pomponio: Josh Allen

Harley Schultz: Patrick Mahomes

Steve Gallo: Patrick Mahomes

HC Green: Aaron Rodgers

Fantasy football MVP?

DMD: Alvin Kamara

CJB: Kyler Murray

KP: Christian McCaffrey

HS: Aaron Rodgers

SG: Dalvin Cook

HCG: Kyler Murray

Fantasy football Offensive Rookie of the Year?

DMD: Najee Harris

CJB: Trey Sermon

KP: Najee Harris

HS: Najee Harris

SG: DeVonta Smith

HCG: Najee Harris

Must-have sleeper?

DMD: Rhamondre Stevenson

CJB: Anthony Firkser

KP: Marquez Callaway

HS: Russell Gage

SG: Corey Davis

HCG: Marquez Callaway

Must-have breakout player?

DMD: Clyde Edwards-Helaire

CJB: Henry Ruggs

KP: Antonio Gibson

HS: Marquez Callaway

SG: Bryan Edwards

HCG: Brandon Aiyuk

Favorite late-round flier?

DMD: Jakobi Meyers

CJB: Amon-Ra St. Brown

KP: Gabriel Davis

HS: Sterling Shepard

SG: Anthony Miller

HCG: Larry Rountree

Biggest bust?

DMD: Saquon Barkley

CJB: Joe Mixon

KP: Saquon Barkley

HS: Russell Wilson

SG: Derrick Henry

HCG: Josh Jacobs

Most surprising turnaround team (bad to good)?

DMD: 49ers

CJB: Broncos

KP: 49ers

HS: Panthers

SG: 49ers

HCG: Broncos

Most surprising drop-off team (good to bad)?

DMD: Buccaneers

CJB: Saints

KP: Saints

HS: Seahawks

SG: Saints

HCG: Seahawks

Divisional winners?

DMD: Bills, Ravens, Colts, Chiefs | Cowboys, Packers, Saints, Rams

CJB: Bills, Browns, Chiefs, Titans | Cowboys, Packers, Buccaneers, Rams

KP: Bills, Browns, Titans, Chiefs | Washington, Packers, Buccaneers, Rams

HS: Bills, Browns, Titans, Chiefs | Washington, Packers, Buccaneers, Rams

SG: Bills, Browns, Colts, Chiefs | Eagles, Packers, Buccaneers, Rams

HCG: Bills, Ravens, Titans, Chiefs | Cowboys, Packers, Buccaneers, Rams

Wild Card teams?

DMD: Patriots, Dolphins, Steelers | Buccaneers, Cardinals, Seahawks

CJB: Patriots, Broncos, Steelers | Washington, Cardinals, Seahawks

KP: Dolphins, Ravens, Broncos | 49ers, Seahawks, Cowboys

HS: Ravens, Chargers, Colts | Vikings, Cowboys, Cardinals

SG: Chargers, Ravens, Titans | Washington, Seahawks, Cardinals

HCG: Browns, Patriots, Broncos | 49ers, Saints, Washington

AFC Champion?

DMD: Bills

CJB: Bills

KP: Bills

HS: Chiefs

SG: Chiefs

HCG: Bills

NFC Champion?

DMD: Packers

CJB: Packers

KP: Rams

HS: Packers

SG: Buccaneers

HCG: Packers

Super Bowl Champion?

DMD: Packers

CJB: Bills

KP: Bills

HS: Chiefs

SG: Chiefs

HCG: Packers