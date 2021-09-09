Here's how you try to replace Gus Edwards in fantasy football

Just as fantasy football owners were starting to come to grips with the loss of J.K. Dobbins, his replacement, Gus Edwards, also tore an ACL, an injury that ends his 2021 NFL season before it began.

The snakebitten Baltimore Ravens have lost both of their top-two running backs in the past 10 days. A third running back, Justice Hill, joins them, but he had lost his job prior to an Achilles injury.

Veteran Le’Veon Bell was signed to the practice squad, it’s unclear how much of the offense he possibly could have digested in such a short period of time, even if he gets activated for Week 1’s Monday Night Football tilt at the Las Vegas Raiders.

Update: Devonta Freeman is expected to be added to the practice squad. He has limited appeal as a waiver claim.

Running back Ty’Son Williams, a 2020 rookie practice squader, is the safer bet for the bulk of the action this week, and likely the rest of the way. The Ravens may attempt to pair Williams with Bell, given the latter’s immense talent as a receiving outlet. Freeman is a quality receiving back, too, although a string of injuries have derailed his career.

If you have roster room and open waivers right now, check for Williams and Bell, but he looked fairly close to washed up in 2020. Williams is fresh and, at 6-foot, 220 pounds, has the size to withstand an NFL beating. The BYU product is no stranger to injury that granted him this opportunity, tearing an ACL of his own in 2019. He probably was drafted or added already on the wire in competitive leagues that chose late, but it’s worth a look.

The Ravens may not even be done yet adding running backs. There’s a chance someone like Todd Gurley, who has been in contact with the team this offseason, could be in the cards, given his receiving prowess.

