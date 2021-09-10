Fantasy football injury report: Week 1

This is a team-by-team review of any key fantasy football player injury news after this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s official injury report will be addressed, unless the situation warrants further attention.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and may not be included in the initial publication.

This week’s key game-time decisions:

ARIZONA CARDINALS

No injuries of fantasy note

ATLANTA FALCONS

No injuries of fantasy note

BALTIMORE RAVENS – Monday night

RB Gus Edwards (knee) was lost for the year after suffering a torn ACL. RB Ty’Son Williams and newcomer Latavius Murray figure to share touches in a manner favoring the former.

BUFFALO BILLS

WR Emmanuel Sanders (foot) is questionable and was limited all week. He is likely a game-time decision.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

No injuries of fantasy note

CHICAGO BEARS

WR Darnell Mooney (back) is questionable but expected to play after fully practicing Friday.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

No injuries of fantasy note



CLEVELAND BROWNS

WR Odell Beckham Jr. (knee) is questionable and was limited all week, likely as a precaution.

DENVER BRONCOS

TE Noah Fant (knee) was a full-go Thursday and Friday week and is expected to play after avoiding the injury report.

DETROIT LIONS

TE T.J. Hockenson (shoulder) participated every day in full and is not on the injury report.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

No injuries of fantasy note

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

QB Carson Wentz (foot) fully practiced all week and is not on the injury report. Starting LT Eric Fisher (Achilles) has been ruled out, and star OG Quenton Nelson (back, foot) is questionable.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

WRs DJ Chark Jr. (finger) and Marvin Jones Jr. (shoulder) both avoided

the injury report and will play.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

WR Mecole Hardman (oblique) was a full participant Thursday and Friday after being limited Wednesday. He is not on the injury report.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS – Monday night

RB Josh Jacobs (toe) was limited in practice Thursday and Friday. He could see a lighter workload Monday night, but be prepared to have an option handy if this thing goes sideways prior to kickoff.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

RB Austin Ekeler (hamstring) didn’t go Wednesdays or Thursday but was limited Friday, suggesting he’ll be a game-time decision with his questionable tag.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

No injuries of fantasy note

MIAMI DOLPHINS

WR Preston Williams (foot) is questionable after being limited all week in practice.



MINNESOTA VIKINGS

No injuries of fantasy note

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

WR Nelson Agholor (ankle) is questionable after going limited, out, and limited, respectively, in practice Wednesday through Friday.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

TE Adam Trautman (foot) missed a few weeks but is not on the injury report for the season-opening week. WR Tre’Quan Smith (hamstring) has been ruled out.

NEW YORK GIANTS

RB Saquon Barkley (knee) is questionable after being limited all week. The expectation is he will play but on a snap count. TE Evan Engram (calf) has been ruled out, and WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring) is not on the injury report after being limited all week.

NEW YORK JETS

WR Jamison Crowder (illness) will not be activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list prior to kickoff.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

No injuries of fantasy note

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

No injuries of fantasy note

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

WR Brandon Aiyuk (hamstring) was a full participant all week and is not on the injury report. Backup QB Trey Lance (finger) was limited all week but didn’t receive a designation.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

RB Chris Carson (neck) appeared on the participation list as a full-go Friday. He is not on the injury report.

TENNESSEE TITANS

WR Josh Reynolds (foot) was limited Thursday and Friday, drawing a questionable tag for his Tennessee debut.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

WR Curtis Samuel (groin) was placed on the Reserve/Injured list and will miss at least three games.