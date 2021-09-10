Fantasy football injury report: Week 1

This is a team-by-team review of any key fantasy football player injury news after this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s official injury report will be addressed, unless the situation warrants further attention.
PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and may not be included in the initial publication.
This week’s key game-time decisions:
ARIZONA CARDINALS
No injuries of fantasy note
ATLANTA FALCONS
No injuries of fantasy note
BALTIMORE RAVENS – Monday night
RB Gus Edwards (knee) was lost for the year after suffering a torn ACL. RB Ty’Son Williams and newcomer Latavius Murray figure to share touches in a manner favoring the former.
BUFFALO BILLS
WR Emmanuel Sanders (foot) is questionable and was limited all week. He is likely a game-time decision.
CAROLINA PANTHERS
No injuries of fantasy note
CHICAGO BEARS
WR Darnell Mooney (back) is questionable but expected to play after fully practicing Friday.
CINCINNATI BENGALS
No injuries of fantasy note
CLEVELAND BROWNS
WR Odell Beckham Jr. (knee) is questionable and was limited all week, likely as a precaution.
DENVER BRONCOS
TE Noah Fant (knee) was a full-go Thursday and Friday week and is expected to play after avoiding the injury report.
DETROIT LIONS
TE T.J. Hockenson (shoulder) participated every day in full and is not on the injury report.
GREEN BAY PACKERS
No injuries of fantasy note
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
QB Carson Wentz (foot) fully practiced all week and is not on the injury report. Starting LT Eric Fisher (Achilles) has been ruled out, and star OG Quenton Nelson (back, foot) is questionable.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
WRs DJ Chark Jr. (finger) and Marvin Jones Jr. (shoulder) both avoided
the injury report and will play.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
WR Mecole Hardman (oblique) was a full participant Thursday and Friday after being limited Wednesday. He is not on the injury report.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS – Monday night
RB Josh Jacobs (toe) was limited in practice Thursday and Friday. He could see a lighter workload Monday night, but be prepared to have an option handy if this thing goes sideways prior to kickoff.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
RB Austin Ekeler (hamstring) didn’t go Wednesdays or Thursday but was limited Friday, suggesting he’ll be a game-time decision with his questionable tag.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
No injuries of fantasy note
MIAMI DOLPHINS
WR Preston Williams (foot) is questionable after being limited all week in practice.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
No injuries of fantasy note
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
WR Nelson Agholor (ankle) is questionable after going limited, out, and limited, respectively, in practice Wednesday through Friday.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
TE Adam Trautman (foot) missed a few weeks but is not on the injury report for the season-opening week. WR Tre’Quan Smith (hamstring) has been ruled out.
NEW YORK GIANTS
RB Saquon Barkley (knee) is questionable after being limited all week. The expectation is he will play but on a snap count. TE Evan Engram (calf) has been ruled out, and WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring) is not on the injury report after being limited all week.
NEW YORK JETS
WR Jamison Crowder (illness) will not be activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list prior to kickoff.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
No injuries of fantasy note
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
No injuries of fantasy note
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
WR Brandon Aiyuk (hamstring) was a full participant all week and is not on the injury report. Backup QB Trey Lance (finger) was limited all week but didn’t receive a designation.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
RB Chris Carson (neck) appeared on the participation list as a full-go Friday. He is not on the injury report.
TENNESSEE TITANS
WR Josh Reynolds (foot) was limited Thursday and Friday, drawing a questionable tag for his Tennessee debut.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM
WR Curtis Samuel (groin) was placed on the Reserve/Injured list and will miss at least three games.