Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 1

Week 1 gameday inactives, weather and notes

Key game-time decisions



Early games: RB Austin Ekeler, WR Emmanuel Sanders

Afternoon games: None

Sunday night: None

Monday night: None

Sunday early games

Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Eagles

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No noteworthy injuries for fantasy

Falcons

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No noteworthy injuries for fantasy

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 73 degrees, overcast



Steelers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No noteworthy injuries for fantasy

Bills

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Emmanuel Sanders (foot) is questionable and was limited all week. He is likely a game-time decision.

Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 81 degrees, partly cloudy



Vikings

Inactives:



Lineup notes: No noteworthy injuries for fantasy

Bengals

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No noteworthy injuries for fantasy

San Francisco 49ers at Detroit Lions (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



49ers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Brandon Aiyuk (hamstring) was a full participant all week and is not on the injury report. Backup QB Trey Lance (finger) was limited all week but didn’t receive a designation.

Lions

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE T.J. Hockenson (shoulder) participated every day in full and is not on the injury report. Starting LT Taylor Decker (finger) was placed on Injured Reserve.

Arizona Cardinals at Tennessee Titans (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 83 degrees, clear



Cardinals

Inactives:



Lineup notes: No noteworthy injuries for fantasy

Titans

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Josh Reynolds (foot) was limited Thursday and Friday, drawing a questionable tag for his Tennessee debut.

Seattle Seahawks at Indianapolis Colts (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 81 degrees, clear (retractable-roof dome)



SEahawks

Inactives:



Lineup notes: RB Chris Carson (neck) appeared on the participation list as a full-go Friday. He is not on the injury report. WR DK Metcalf (calf) was listed as limited Friday but didn’t get an injury designation.

Colts

Inactives:



Lineup notes: QB Carson Wentz (foot) fully practiced all week and is not on the injury report. Starting LT Eric Fisher (Achilles) has been ruled out, and star OG Quenton Nelson (back, foot) is questionable but expected to play.

Los Angeles Chargers at Washington Football Team (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 82 degrees, clear



Chargers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Austin Ekeler (hamstring) didn’t go Wednesdays or Thursday but was limited Friday, suggesting he’ll be a game-time decision with his questionable tag.

Football team



Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Curtis Samuel (groin) was placed on the Reserve/Injured list and will miss at least three games.

New York Jets at Carolina Panthers (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 82 degrees, clear



Jets

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Jamison Crowder (illness) will not be activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list prior to kickoff.

Panthers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No noteworthy injuries for fantasy

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 85 degrees, humid, mostly cloudy (retractable-roof dome)



Jaguars

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WRs DJ Chark Jr. (finger) and Marvin Jones Jr. (shoulder) both avoided the injury report and will play.

Texans

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No noteworthy injuries for fantasy

Sunday afternoon games

Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs (4:25 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 90 degrees, clear



Browns

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Odell Beckham Jr. (knee) is questionable and was limited all week, likely as a precaution.

Chiefs

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Mecole Hardman (oblique) was a full participant Thursday and Friday after being limited Wednesday. He is not on the injury report.

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots (4:25 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 80 degrees, partly cloudy



Dolphins

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Preston Williams (foot) is questionable after being limited all week in practice.

Patriots

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Nelson Agholor (ankle) is questionable after going limited, out, and limited, respectively, in practice Wednesday through Friday.

Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints* (4:25 p.m. EDT)

*played in Jacksonville, due to Hurricane Ida

Kickoff Weather: 86 degrees, partly cloudy



Packers

Lineup notes: No noteworthy injuries for fantasy

Saints

Lineup notes: TE Adam Trautman (foot) missed a few weeks but is not on the injury report for the season-opening week. WR Tre’Quan Smith (hamstring) has been ruled out.

Denver Broncos at New York Giants (4:25 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 85 degrees, partly cloudy



Broncos

Inactives:



Lineup notes: TE Noah Fant (knee) was a full-go Thursday and Friday week and is expected to play after avoiding the injury report.

Giants

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Saquon Barkley (knee) is questionable after being limited all week. The expectation is he will play but on a snap count. TE Evan Engram (calf) has been ruled out, and WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring) is not on the injury report after being limited all week.

Sunday Night Football

Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams (8:20 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 74 degrees, clear (open-air dome)



Bears

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Darnell Mooney (back) is questionable but expected to play after fully practicing Friday.

Rams

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No noteworthy injuries for fantasy

Monday Night Football

Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders (8:15 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Ravens

Lineup notes: RB Gus Edwards (knee) was lost for the year after suffering a torn ACL. RB Ty’Son Williams and newcomer Latavius Murray figure to share touches in a manner favoring the former.

Raiders

Lineup notes: RB Josh Jacobs (toe) was limited in practice Thursday and Friday. He could see a lighter workload Monday night, but Jacobs is not on the injury report after being limited as a precaution in Saturday’s practice.

