Fantasy football IDP free-agent report: Week 2

Week 1 is in the books, and we saw some breakout performances from unlikely sources. If you play in IDP leagues, it’s not likely that you’re a novice in fantasy football. We’re here to give you that extra edge over your competition with key roster decisions.

Defensive Linemen

DE Haason Reddick, Carolina Panthers

Reddick signed a one-year, $8 million deal to do some edge rushing in a rotation with the Panthers in the offseason. After a banner Week 1, he might be seeing more than “rotational” playing time. He had four tackles (three solo), 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble in the season opener. His Panthers face the maligned New Orleans Saints, who lost their starting center, among other issues in the season opener. Reddick has staying power opposite of Brian Burns.

DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, New Orleans Saints

While it was a costly win on the injury front for the Saints, a lane has opened for the 27-year-old Kpassagnon. He had two tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble in the season-opening win against the Green Bay Packers. The Saints also lost DE Marcus Davenport to a pectoral strain that could keep Kpassagnon on the field for increased snaps.

DE Rasheem Green, Seattle Seahawks

Green came out of nowhere, seemingly, in Week 1 with four total tackles, a sack, and two passes swatted down at the line. It’s a crowded position, though, with Green, Darrell Taylor, Benson Mayowa and Carlos Dunlap also reaching the quarterback in the opener. Pick up Green in deeper formats, but he may not stick as well with the traffic around him on the depth chart.

Linebackers

OLB Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals

Well that’s one way to make a return into the fantasysphere. Jones’ line in Week 1: six solo tackles, five sacks and two forced fumbles. Now 31, and coming off his worst statistical pace of his career prior to the injury, Jones is hungry to get back into the limelight. He needs to be scooped up in all formats, and if you’re able to trade him to someone that failed to claim him, look to do so if you have depth.

OLB Matt Judon, New England Patriots

Judon was quiet in the first game of the season with four total tackles. That could change as the weakside linebacker will line up opposite of the New York Jets, who lost their starting left tackle for a minimum of four weeks. The Jets allowed six sacks last week, and Judon figures to wreak havoc in the backfield. Pick him up for a potential flex play this week.

LB Del’Shawn Phillips, New York Jets

It’s not often a player comes up from the practice squad, leads the team in tackles in a game, and heads back to the practice squad. That is what took place for procedural reasons, but Phillips is expected to be back up for Week 2. He had only three solo tackles (with nine assisted), which could hurt in leagues that only count solos or greatly diminish assisted stops. He’s one to watch at a position that doesn’t typically have double-digit tacklers available on the wire.

Defensive Backs

FS Bobby McCain, Washington Football Team



McCain opened the season with 10 total tackles, which instantly grabs your attention. He figures to be busy again Thursday night against a New York Giants team that couldn’t get anything going on the ground. Giants QB Daniel Jones was forced to throw often and left a few potential picks in the air. McCain has staying power opposite of All-Pro SS Landon Collins.

CB Eli Apple, Cincinnati Bengals

Apple came through in CB Trae Waynes’ (leg) absence with six solo tackles in Week 1. Waynes is likely out again this week, and the Bengals face the Chicago Bears, who gave up the most points to opposing DBs in Week 1. Apple is a late-bloomer possibility worth a scoop in deeper leagues.