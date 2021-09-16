Betting the NFL Line: Week 2

As we begin Week 2, there will be 16 teams that won in Week 1 looking to improve to 2-0 and start positive momentum building and 16 teams desperately looking to avoid dropping to 0-2.

There will be only three matchups featuring teams that are both 1-0 and three games with teams that are both 0-1. With 10 teams at 1-0 facing teams at 0-1, there could be a lot of separation when the week is over between the haves and the have nots of the critical early portion of the 2021 season.

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook (updated Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 10:00 p.m. ET) … If you’re in CO or NJ, place all of your legal, online sports wagers with Tipico Sportsbook.

New York Giants (+145) at Washington (-180)

Hard as it may be to believe, Giants QB Daniel Jones is 4-0 in his career against Washington. That will be enough to sway some to the moneyline. I’m not that excited about it, but Washington is favored by 3.5 points (New York -120, Washington -105). I’m willing to take those points, hoping Saquon Barkley is pushed hard and Jones looks to keep his record perfect against his division rival. Take the Giants plus 3.5 points (-120)

New England (-270) at New York Jets (+210)

Rookies Mac Jones and Zach Wilson are going to see things defensively they’ve never seen live or on film, which is what makes offensive coaches lose their hair. Only one Week 2 game has a lower Over/Under than this one at 44.5 points (-108 Over, -112 Under). My biggest concern with taking the Under is the likelihood of one or both rookie QBs coughing up a turnover to give the other team a short field that adds points. However, I’ll bet on both QBs throwing passes away and taking sacks instead of insane chances. Take the Under (-112)

Las Vegas (+190) at Pittsburgh (-240)

The Raiders are coming off an unexpected win over the Ravens (who are better than the Steelers) but are on a short week and heading across the country to face a team fresh off an upset road win over Buffalo with one more day of rest and preparation. I think the 5.5 points Pittsburgh is favored by (Las Vegas -107, Pittsburgh -115) is too high (I considered taking the moneyline, but it’s too steep a cost). But, all signs point to a Vegas letdown. With some hesitation, Take the Steelers and lay the 5.5 points (-115)

Denver (-260) at Jacksonville (+205)

Jacksonville’s stock took a huge hit with a resounding loss to Houston, which explains their big number against a Denver team that is far from dominant. The Over/Under in this one is 45.5 points (Over -105, Under -115). Denver’s defense is coming after Trevor Lawrence. Teddy Bridgewater is a consummate game manager and, more times than not, needs 10-play drives or more to score touchdowns – a “death by paper cut” guy. They are two quarterbacks who will look to play it safe – one by force, one by design. That lends itself to low-scoring, field position-dominated games. Take the Under (-115)

Buffalo (-190) at Miami (+155)

On face value, this should look like Miami win. The Dolphins can start the season with wins over both New England and Buffalo, but the Bills are the better team. Buffalo is a 3.5-point favorite (Buffalo -105, Miami -112) and, if they’re hitting on all cylinders, they can cover that with ease. I would have the spread closer to 6.5 than 3.5. Take the Bills and lay the 3.5 points (-105)

Los Angeles Rams (-190) at Indianapolis (-108)

I am very bullish on the NFC West and am unimpressed with the Colts cornerbacks, which were exposed by Russell Wilson. The Rams are a 3.5-point favorite (Los Angeles -112, Indianapolis -108). It’s hard to imagine the Colts starting 0-2 at home, but they knew this was the start of the schedule in April. The Rams defense has the ability to abuse Carson Wentz, who tends to fold like a card table when pressured early. Take the Rams and lay the 3.5 points (-112)

Cincinnati (+110) at Chicago (-135)

The Bengals won in Week 1 – no thanks to incredibly bad coaching decisions along the way – but weren’t the better team. They made the three or four biggest plays of the game. The Bears are 2.5-point favorites (Cincinnati -107, Chicago -115), which tells you on a neutral field, the Bengals are the better team. They are not. Take the Bears and lay the 2.5 points (-115)

San Francisco (-190) at Philadelphia (+155)

There isn’t a bet among this that I really like – which is the ideal way to set a betting line – but the 49ers have better depth on both sides of the ball and are being favored on the road by 3.5 points (San Francisco -110, Philadelphia -110). Jimmy Garoppolo is looking over his shoulder and needs to play the best ball of his career. The Eagles are a work-in-progress two years behind that of the 49ers. Take the 49ers and lay the 3.5 points (-110)

Houston (+500) at Cleveland (-750)

The spread is extremely high for the Browns at 11.5 points (Houston -107, Cleveland -115). That being said, Cleveland should have beaten Kansas City – the best team in the AFC. Now they’re salty, at home, and playing the worst team in the AFC (with all due respect to their Week 1 win over the Jags). This has beatdown written all over it. Take the Browns and lay the 11.5 points (-115)

New Orleans (-190) at Carolina (+155)

The Saints are coming off a shocking dominance of Green Bay, and the Panthers coasted past the Jets. Something smells like a trap for the Saints, but they’re the more talented team, and Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara will likely cancel each other out. Seeing as both of them capable of making the big plays that shorten a field, the Over/Under of 44.5 points (-115 Over, -105 Under) seems a little too low given these two generational talents at their position. Take the Over (-115)

Atlanta (+470) at Tampa Bay (-700)

This one hinges only on the point spread or the Over/Under – nobody should bet this moneyline. The Bucs are going to dismantle Atlanta. If the Falcons lost by 26 at home to Philadelphia, they should lose by 50 to Tampa. I rarely like a 12.5-point spread, but I do here. Matt Ryan has a made a career of garbage time yards and points, so it comes to the Over/Under of 51.5 points (-115 Over, -105 Under). Atlanta likely needs to score only 17 points to hit this number. Take the Over (-115)

Minnesota (+160) at Arizona (-200)

The Vikings lost to the worst team in the AFC North, now face the Cardinals, and are on the road again. Both teams have solid defenses, which makes the Over/Under of 50.5 (-110 Over, -110 Under) is a shade too high. To hit that number may require a defense/special teams touchdown to hit. Both teams are capable of putting up big points, but the defenses may require as many field goals as touchdowns. Take the Under (-110)

Tennessee (+190) at Seattle (-240)

There is one overriding factor that makes the most sense here. The Titans are at their best with saddling up Derrick Henry and riding him 25 times. The Seahawks have a back in Chris Carson capable of doing the same thing. This is a game that seems destined to have four or five 10-play scoring drives. That takes too much time off the clock to have an Over/Under of 54.5 points (-108 Over, -112 Under). Take the Under (-112)

Dallas (+135) at Los Angeles Chargers (-170)

There are few things I dislike more than seeing Dallas as the consensus choice to win the NFC East every year when they rarely do – and when they do, they tend to exit the playoffs quickly and quietly. However, the Cowboys offense is capable of putting up big points and are rested from a Thursday opener when they gave the Bucs everything they wanted at home. They’re daring Cowboys apologists to jump on. I’m not one, but I like this. Take the Cowboys on the Moneyline (+135)

Kansas City (-190) at Baltimore (+155)

The best thing that can happen for fans in this game is that one team gets ahead by two scores early. Then, it’s on. For my money, Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson are the two most explosively talented quarterbacks in the NFL. I didn’t think they could put a number too high for the Over/Under. They made it 55.5 points (-108 Over, -112 Under). That is about my limit, but not with Mahomes and Jackson in prime time. Take the Over (-108)

Detroit (+470) at Green Bay (-700)

This one seems too easy. ESPN has to allow a diversity of teams to play under the MNF spotlight, and the Lions are one of those teams. But they schedule them in the untenable position of being offered up to Green Bay at Lambeau. It’s not fair, but that’s part of the TV contract. Green Bay was humiliated by New Orleans in Week 1. The Packers are a 10.5-point favorite (Detroit -107, Green Bay -115). Expect that to be covered by halftime. R-E-L-A-X. Take the Packers and lay the 10.5 points (-115)

