DFS Fantasy Football: Favorite Pro Plays - Week 2

Quarterbacks

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

$8,200 DRAFTKINGS

$8,700 FANDUEL

What else can we say other than Murray is electric. Kyler can’t be stopped if he’s healthy, and we have the game logs to prove it. Before getting injured, last year he was QB1 in fantasy by a substantial amount. After putting up a massive game in Week 1, we can expect more of the same against a Minnesota team with weaknesses across the entire defense. Murray provides a safe floor with his running upside and provides a tournament ceiling not many quarterbacks can think of hitting. Vegas has this game at an over/under of 50.5 and expects this game to be close with Arizona leading by 4.5 points. I wouldn’t be shocked to see Murray putting up another 30-plus-point fantasy game in Week 2 and the Cardinals winning this one pretty easy. Lock him up in both cash games and tournaments, and lay a small bet on the Cardinals to cover, if you’re in a legal state to do so.

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

$6,700 DRAFTKINGS

$7,600 FANDUEL

You will see a lot of Herbert talk in this article all season. I am heavily invested into Herbert and this offense, in general. The man is the truth, and I think he will have a very long career in the NFL. What he did as a rookie last year was remarkable. Herbert going on the road in Week 1 and defeating Washington is a statement that this kid is progressing at a very high rate. He now goes from one of the worse defensive matchups to one of the best. I love this game against Dallas as a full stack, and I’m willing to take almost any offensive skilled player in this game. The over/under is 54.5, and the Cowboys are going to be a defense we are going to pick on all season. Stack up Herbert with Austin Ekeler, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and Jared Cook in different variations. Feel free to run it back with Zeke Elliott, Amari Cooper, and CeeDee Lamb.

Running backs

Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns



$7,800 DRAFTKINGS

$8,400 FANDUEL I expect the Browns to bounce back in a big way and roll over the Houston Texans in Week 2. That means a big lead and a dominant run force, led by Chubb. Coming off a two-touchdown game, where they were trailing late, Chubb failed to rack up 100 yards and missed out on DraftKings bonus points, but that should be almost a guarantee in Week 2. I expect a 125-plus-yard game from Chubb and would love him to pair that with a two-plus-touchdown performance against an average at best Houston defense. I think we see lower ownership on Chubb with ownership floating towards the higher-priced players, like Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook, Alvin Kamara, and Derrick Henry. Give me the steady hand of a big favorite and a workhorse in Chubb in both cash games in and tournaments in Week 2.

Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers



$6,300 DRAFTKINGS

$6,100 FANDUEL

The volume was there for Harris in his NFL debut, and we didn’t get a massive game as far as his stat line goes, so I’m hoping ownership stays low in Week 2. He drew a tough matchup versus Buffalo in his debut and now gets a big boost by facing off against Vegas on Sunday. With Vegas flying across country after a wild Monday night game, this sets up to be a letdown for Vegas and a game where I see a lot of Harris handling the rock late. We have Najee as the best value running back on our projection models at WinDailySports.com, and he should be a safe play with upside. If you would like to pivot or potentially go with two value running backs, I also like another Harris as well. Damien Harris is even cheaper at $5,400 and is also set up with a solid game script versus the New York Jets.

Wide receivers

Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

$7,000 DRAFTKINGS

$7,400 FANDUEL

This game in Los Angeles will have guaranteed fireworks! This will be a high-scoring affair, and we could see both quarterbacks throwing 400 yards when it’s all said and done. That means a ton of yardage and receptions to both receiving corps. I love this game from a stacking perspective. If I had room to fill in four receivers in this article, I would list Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, CeeDee Lamb, and Amari Cooper. Allen is coming off a nine-reception, 100-yard game, and I feel confident to say he outscores his 22-point production in Week 2.

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys



$6,400 DRAFTKINGS

$6,800 FANDUEL

For the same reason I mentioned above, I will be all over this game from both sides. Give me a 54.5-point over/under and two explosive offenses, and we should see big numbers out of both Lamb and Cooper. They both are coming off huge games in Week 1. With the injury to WR Michael Gallup, they will be targeted even more in Week 2, if that’s possible. The matchup for Lamb is not as strong as it was in Week 1. But based off pure volume, I still see Lamb pushing over 100 yards here, and my gut is telling me the Cowboys will be playing from behind in LA. This should lead to even more receiving yards for Lamb in Week 2.

Tight ends

Noah Fant, Denver Broncos

$4,200 DRAFTKINGS

$5,700 FANDUEL

Fant is coming off a six-reception, 62-yard game in Week 1, where he led the team in targets. The numbers point to Fant exceeding expectations and value in Week 2, now that WR Jerry Jeudy will be out for some time with an ankle injury. This is a great matchup versus Jacksonville, who just got beat down by Houston of all teams, when the Texans put up 37 points against this weak defense. The price tag is right, the matchup is elite, and the target share and floor Fant provides makes him a nice cash game as well as tournament play for Week 2.

Jared Cook, Los Angeles Chargers

$3,900 DRAFTKINGS

$5,400 FANDUEL

Cook is the forgotten tight end in both season-long and DFS. If he is still available in your redraft leagues, I highly suggest scooping him up on the waiver wire. You will want and need shares of this Chargers offense, and he is a weapon you can unleash in DFS. Cook had five receptions and 56 yards receiving versus a tough Washington defense, and that should be his floor moving into Week 2 against an already banged-up Dallas defense. Dallas is one of the worst at defending the tight end, and this should open up scoring for Cook. I expect another double-digit output for Cook in Week 2, and don’t be surprised if he finds his way into the end zone.

Jason Mezrahi has been a professional, top-ranked Daily Fantasy Player on FanDuel and DraftKings for more than eight years. He has won FanDuel’s $155,555 King of the Diamond competition and placed second in DraftKings’ Fantasy Basketball World Championship, earning him $300,000. He owns and operates WinDailySports.com, which supports the DFS and Sports Betting community with resources such as tools, projection models, expert chat, in-depth written analysis and podcasts, plus much more.