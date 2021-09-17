Fantasy football injury report: Week 2

This is a team-by-team review of any key fantasy football player injury news after this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s official injury report will be addressed, unless the situation warrants further attention.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and may not be included in the initial publication.

This week’s key game-time decisions: WR Marquise Brown, WR Gabriel Davis, WR Michael Pittman Jr., TE Jonnu Smith, WR Jamison Crowder

ARIZONA CARDINALS

No noteworthy injuries for fantasy

ATLANTA FALCONS

No noteworthy injuries for fantasy

BALTIMORE RAVENS

WR Marquise Brown (ankle) upgraded to limited in practice Friday and is questionable for Week 2.

BUFFALO BILLS

WR Gabriel Davis (ankle) was limited in practice Thursday and Friday and is questionable for Week 2. WR Stefon Diggs (rest) had the day off Friday but is good to go.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

No noteworthy injuries for fantasy

CHICAGO BEARS

WR Marquise Goodwin (quadriceps) practiced fully all week, but he draws a questionable tag.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

QB Joe Burrow (knee) practiced fully all week and will play.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

WR Odell Beckham Jr. (knee) has been ruled out for Week 2. WR Anthony Schwartz (knee) was limited all week and is questionable.

DALLAS COWBOYS

WR Michael Gallup (calf) went on IR and will miss three to five weeks with a calf strain.

DENVER BRONCOS

TE Noah Fant (knee) practiced fully all week and is off the report. WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) went on IR and is expected to miss six weeks.

DETROIT LIONS – Monday night

WR Tyrell Williams (concussion) missed practice Thursday and Friday. He could return for Saturday’s practice, but he looks to be doubtful for Monday night. RB D’Andre Swift (groin), RB Jamaal Williams (chest) were limited Friday. Check their status Saturday, but they should play.

GREEN BAY PACKERS – Monday night

No noteworthy injuries for fantasy

HOUSTON TEXANS

QB Deshaun Watson (personal) is out for Week 2.



INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

WR Michael Pittman (ankle) was upgraded to limited in practice Friday and is questionable. OT Eric Fisher (Achilles’) graduated to a full practice Friday but is still questionable to play. OG Quenton Nelson (foot, back) was idle until he managed a limited practice Friday. He’s questionable.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

No noteworthy injuries for fantasy

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) and WR Tyreek Hill (toe) practiced fully Friday and are off the injury report.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

No noteworthy injuries for fantasy

LOS ANGELES RAMS

WR DeSean Jackson (rest) took a seat Friday but will play.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

WR Will Fuller (personal) has been ruled out for Week 2. WR Preston Williams (foot, knee) was limited Friday and draws a questionable tag. WR DeVante Parker (shoulder) was a full-go Friday.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

No noteworthy injuries for fantasy

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

TE Jonnu Smith (hip) was limited Thursday and Friday and draws the questionable tag. WR Nelson Agholor (ankle) practiced fully all week and is not on the injury report.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

No noteworthy injuries for fantasy

NEW YORK GIANTS

No noteworthy injuries for fantasy

NEW YORK JETS

WR Keelan Cole (knee), WR Jamison Crowder (groin) were limited Thursday and Friday and are listed as questionable. OT Mekhi Becton (knee) was placed on IR and will miss several weeks after knee surgery.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

RB Josh Jacobs (toe, ankle) has been ruled out for Week 2. WR Bryan Edwards (elbow) practiced fully Friday and is off the report.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

TE Zach Ertz (hamstring) and RB Miles Sanders (ankle) practiced fully Friday and are good for Week 2.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

TE Eric Ebron (hamstring) practiced fully Friday and is good to go.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

RB Raheem Mostert (knee) was lost for the season and placed on IR.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

RB Rashaad Penny (calf) is listed as doubtful, but head coach Pete Carroll has already said Penny won’t play.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

WR Antonio Brown (knee) didn’t practice Friday, but he’s not on the injury report. TE Rob Gronkowski (rest) didn’t practice Friday but is good to go.

TENNESSEE TITANS

WR A.J. Brown (knee) practiced fully Friday and will play.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM – Thursday night

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick (hip) went on IR and will miss at least eight weeks. WR Curtis Samuel (groin) is on IR, too, and could return after three weeks.