Vegas odds chart for daily fantasy football play: Week 2

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (daily fantasy sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds around Week 2.

These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

NFL Odds: Week 2

Day Time (ET) Away Home Away odds Home Odds Total points O/U Sunday, Sept. 19 1:00 PM Cincinnati Chicago +2.5 -2.5 45.5 Sunday, Sept. 19 1:00 PM Houston Cleveland +12.5 -12.5 47.5 Sunday, Sept. 19 1:00 PM Los Angeles Rams Indianapolis -3.5 +3.5 48.5 Sunday, Sept. 19 1:00 PM Buffalo Miami -3.5 +3.5 47.5 Sunday, Sept. 19 1:00 PM New England New York Jets -5.5 +5.5 42.5 Sunday, Sept. 19 1:00 PM San Francisco Philadelphia -3.5 +3.5 49.5 Sunday, Sept. 19 1:00 PM Las Vegas Pittsburgh +6.5 -6.5 46.5 Sunday, Sept. 19 1:00 PM New Orleans Carolina -3.5 +3.5 44.5 Sunday, Sept. 19 1:00 PM Denver Jacksonville -6.5 +6.5 43.5 Sunday, Sept. 19 4:05 PM Minnesota Arizona +3.5 -3.5 50.5 Sunday, Sept. 19 4:05 PM Atlanta Tampa Bay +12.5 -12.5 51.5 Sunday, Sept. 19 4:25 PM Dallas Los Angeles Chargers +3.5 -3.5 54.5 Sunday, Sept. 19 4:25 PM Tennessee Seattle +6.5 -6.5 54.5 Sunday, Sept. 19 8:20 PM Kansas City Baltimore -3.5 +3.5 54.5 Monday, Sept. 20 8:15 PM Detroit Green Bay +11.5 -11.5 47.5

