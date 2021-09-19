Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 2

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.
Weather forecasts are courtesy of The Football Database.
Week 2 gameday inactives, weather and notes
TODAY’S KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS
Early games: WR Gabriel Davis, WR Michael Pittman Jr., TE Jonnu Smith, WR Jamison Crowder
Afternoon games: none
Sunday night: WR Marquise Brown
Monday night: none
Cincinnati Bengals at Chicago Bears (1:00 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: 81 degrees, clear
Bengals
Inactives:
Lineup notes: QB Joe Burrow (knee) practiced fully all week and will play.
bears
Inactives:
Lineup notes: WR Marquise Goodwin (quadriceps) practiced fully all week, but he draws a questionable tag.
Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns (1:00 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: 77 degrees, clear
Texans
Inactives:
Lineup notes: QB Deshaun Watson (personal) is out for Week 2. PK Joey Slye was activated from the practice squad in a procedural move. He’ll handle the kicking duties once again with PK Ka’imi Fairbairn on IR.
Browns
Inactives:
Lineup notes: WR Odell Beckham Jr. (knee) has been ruled out for Week 2. WR Anthony Schwartz (knee) was limited all week and is questionable.
Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts (1:00 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: 83 degrees, mostly cloudy (retractable-roof dome stadium)
Rams
Inactives:
Lineup notes: WR DeSean Jackson (rest) took a seat Friday but will play.
Colts
Inactives:
Lineup notes: WR Michael Pittman (ankle) was upgraded to limited in practice Friday and is questionable. OT Eric Fisher (Achilles’) graduated to a full practice Friday but is still questionable to play. OG Quenton Nelson (foot, back) was idle until he managed a limited practice Friday. He’s questionable.
Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins (1:00 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: 88 degrees, humid, mostly cloudy
Bills
Inactives:
Lineup notes: WR Gabriel Davis (ankle) was limited in practice Thursday and Friday and is questionable for Week 2. WR Stefon Diggs (rest) had the day off Friday but is good to go. RB Zack Moss was deemed a healthy scratch last week after head coach Sean McDermott called it a numbers game, but the coach changed later his tune to pin the absence on Moss missing lengthy time in the offseason as he recovered from ankle surgery.
Dolphins
Inactives:
Lineup notes: WR Will Fuller (personal) has been ruled out for Week 2. WR Preston Williams (foot, knee) was limited Friday and draws a questionable tag. WR DeVante Parker (shoulder) was a full-go Friday.
New England Patriots at New York Jets (1:00 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: 75 degrees, clear
Patriots
Inactives:
Lineup notes: TE Jonnu Smith (hip) was limited Thursday and Friday and draws the questionable tag. WR Nelson Agholor (ankle) practiced fully all week and is not on the injury report. PK Nick Folk was activated from the practice squad to kick, and PK Quinn Nordin (abdomen) was put on IR.
Jets
Inactives:
Lineup notes: WR Keelan Cole (knee), WR Jamison Crowder (groin) were limited Thursday and Friday and are listed as questionable. OT Mekhi Becton (knee) was placed on IR and will miss several weeks after knee surgery.
San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles (1:00 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: 76 degrees, clear
49ers
Inactives:
Lineup notes: RB Raheem Mostert (knee) was lost for the season and placed on IR. RB Trey Sermon is expected to be active after being a healthy scratch in Week 1.
Eagles
Inactives:
Lineup notes: TE Zach Ertz (hamstring) and RB Miles Sanders (ankle) practiced fully Friday and are good for Week 2.
Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers (1:00 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: 73 degrees, partly cloudy
Raiders
Inactives:
Lineup notes: RB Josh Jacobs (toe, ankle) has been ruled out for Week 2. RB Peyton Barber will get a share the primary workload with RB Kenyan Drake also serving as a third-down outlet. WR Bryan Edwards (elbow) practiced fully Friday and is off the report.
Steelers
Inactives:
Lineup notes: TE Eric Ebron (hamstring) practiced fully Friday and is good to go.
New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers (1:00 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: 84 degrees, overcast
Saints
Inactives:
Lineup notes: WR Tre’Quan Smith (hamstring) remains on IR. Seven assistant coaches will miss the game while in COVID-19 protocol.
Panthers
Inactives:
Lineup notes: No noteworthy injuries for fantasy
Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars (1:00 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: 79 degrees, humid, possible light rain
Broncos
Inactives:
Lineup notes: TE Noah Fant (knee) practiced fully all week and is off the report. WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) went on IR and is expected to miss six weeks.
Jaguars
Inactives:
Lineup notes: No noteworthy injuries for fantasy
Minnesota Vikings at Arizona Cardinals (4:05 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: 95 degrees, clear (retractable-roof dome stadium)
Vikings
Inactives:
Lineup notes: No noteworthy injuries for fantasy
Cardinals
Inactives:
Lineup notes: No noteworthy injuries for fantasy
Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4:05 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: 86 degrees, humid, possible light rain
falcons
Inactives:
Lineup notes: No noteworthy injuries for fantasy
Buccaneers
Inactives:
Lineup notes: WR Antonio Brown (knee) didn’t practice Friday, but he’s not on the injury report. TE Rob Gronkowski (rest) didn’t practice Friday but is good to go.
Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers (4:25 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: 71 degrees, clear (open-air dome stadium)
Cowboys
Inactives:
Lineup notes: WR Michael Gallup (calf) went on IR and will miss three to five weeks with a calf strain.
Chargers
Inactives:
Lineup notes: No noteworthy injuries for fantasy
Tennessee Titans at Seattle Seahawks (4:25 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: 62 degrees, possible light rain
Titans
Inactives:
Lineup notes: WR A.J. Brown (knee) practiced fully Friday and will play.
Seahawks
Inactives:
Lineup notes: RB Rashaad Penny (calf) is listed as doubtful, but head coach Pete Carroll has already said Penny won’t play.
Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens (8:20 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: 73 degrees, clear
Chiefs
Inactives:
Lineup notes: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) and WR Tyreek Hill (toe) practiced fully Friday and are off the injury report.
Ravens
Inactives:
Lineup notes: WR Marquise Brown (ankle) upgraded to limited in practice Friday and is questionable for Week 2. RB Devonta Freeman was activated from the practice squad but may not see the gameday lineup.
Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers (8:15 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: 72 degrees, mostly cloudy
Lions
Lineup notes: WR Tyrell Williams(concussion) has been ruled out. RB D’Andre Swift (groin), RB Jamaal Williams (chest) were limited Friday. Both fully practiced Saturday and are expected to play. Williams avoided an injury tag, while Swift is questionable. WR Kalif Raymond (thing) is questionable and was limited Saturday.
Packers
Lineup notes: No noteworthy injuries for fantasy