Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 2

By Huddle Staff | September 19, 2021 12:01 am ET

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

Weather forecasts are courtesy of The Football Database.

Week 2 gameday inactives, weather and notes

TODAY’S KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early games: WR Gabriel Davis, WR Michael Pittman Jr., TE Jonnu Smith, WR Jamison Crowder

Afternoon games: none

Sunday night: WR Marquise Brown

Monday night: none

Cincinnati Bengals at Chicago Bears (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 81 degrees, clear



Bengals

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Joe Burrow (knee) practiced fully all week and will play.

bears

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Marquise Goodwin (quadriceps) practiced fully all week, but he draws a questionable tag.

Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 77 degrees, clear



Texans

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Deshaun Watson (personal) is out for Week 2. PK Joey Slye was activated from the practice squad in a procedural move. He’ll handle the kicking duties once again with PK Ka’imi Fairbairn on IR.

Browns

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Odell Beckham Jr. (knee) has been ruled out for Week 2. WR Anthony Schwartz (knee) was limited all week and is questionable.

Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 83 degrees, mostly cloudy (retractable-roof dome stadium)



Rams

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR DeSean Jackson (rest) took a seat Friday but will play.

Colts

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Michael Pittman (ankle) was upgraded to limited in practice Friday and is questionable. OT Eric Fisher (Achilles’) graduated to a full practice Friday but is still questionable to play. OG Quenton Nelson (foot, back) was idle until he managed a limited practice Friday. He’s questionable.

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 88 degrees, humid, mostly cloudy



Bills

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Gabriel Davis (ankle) was limited in practice Thursday and Friday and is questionable for Week 2. WR Stefon Diggs (rest) had the day off Friday but is good to go. RB Zack Moss was deemed a healthy scratch last week after head coach Sean McDermott called it a numbers game, but the coach changed later his tune to pin the absence on Moss missing lengthy time in the offseason as he recovered from ankle surgery.

Dolphins

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Will Fuller (personal) has been ruled out for Week 2. WR Preston Williams (foot, knee) was limited Friday and draws a questionable tag. WR DeVante Parker (shoulder) was a full-go Friday.

New England Patriots at New York Jets (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 75 degrees, clear



Patriots



Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Jonnu Smith (hip) was limited Thursday and Friday and draws the questionable tag. WR Nelson Agholor (ankle) practiced fully all week and is not on the injury report. PK Nick Folk was activated from the practice squad to kick, and PK Quinn Nordin (abdomen) was put on IR.

Jets

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Keelan Cole (knee), WR Jamison Crowder (groin) were limited Thursday and Friday and are listed as questionable. OT Mekhi Becton (knee) was placed on IR and will miss several weeks after knee surgery.

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 76 degrees, clear



49ers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Raheem Mostert (knee) was lost for the season and placed on IR. RB Trey Sermon is expected to be active after being a healthy scratch in Week 1.

Eagles

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Zach Ertz (hamstring) and RB Miles Sanders (ankle) practiced fully Friday and are good for Week 2.

Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 73 degrees, partly cloudy



Raiders

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Josh Jacobs (toe, ankle) has been ruled out for Week 2. RB Peyton Barber will get a share the primary workload with RB Kenyan Drake also serving as a third-down outlet. WR Bryan Edwards (elbow) practiced fully Friday and is off the report.

Steelers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Eric Ebron (hamstring) practiced fully Friday and is good to go.

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 84 degrees, overcast



Saints

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Tre’Quan Smith (hamstring) remains on IR. Seven assistant coaches will miss the game while in COVID-19 protocol.

Panthers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No noteworthy injuries for fantasy

Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 79 degrees, humid, possible light rain



Broncos

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Noah Fant (knee) practiced fully all week and is off the report. WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) went on IR and is expected to miss six weeks.

Jaguars

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No noteworthy injuries for fantasy

Minnesota Vikings at Arizona Cardinals (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 95 degrees, clear (retractable-roof dome stadium)



Vikings

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No noteworthy injuries for fantasy

Cardinals



Inactives:

Lineup notes: No noteworthy injuries for fantasy

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 86 degrees, humid, possible light rain



falcons

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No noteworthy injuries for fantasy

Buccaneers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Antonio Brown (knee) didn’t practice Friday, but he’s not on the injury report. TE Rob Gronkowski (rest) didn’t practice Friday but is good to go.

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 71 degrees, clear (open-air dome stadium)



Cowboys

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Michael Gallup (calf) went on IR and will miss three to five weeks with a calf strain.

Chargers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No noteworthy injuries for fantasy

Tennessee Titans at Seattle Seahawks (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 62 degrees, possible light rain



Titans

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR A.J. Brown (knee) practiced fully Friday and will play.

Seahawks

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Rashaad Penny (calf) is listed as doubtful, but head coach Pete Carroll has already said Penny won’t play.

Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens (8:20 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 73 degrees, clear



Chiefs

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) and WR Tyreek Hill (toe) practiced fully Friday and are off the injury report.

Ravens

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Marquise Brown (ankle) upgraded to limited in practice Friday and is questionable for Week 2. RB Devonta Freeman was activated from the practice squad but may not see the gameday lineup.

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers (8:15 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 72 degrees, mostly cloudy



Lions

Lineup notes: WR Tyrell Williams(concussion) has been ruled out. RB D’Andre Swift (groin), RB Jamaal Williams (chest) were limited Friday. Both fully practiced Saturday and are expected to play. Williams avoided an injury tag, while Swift is questionable. WR Kalif Raymond (thing) is questionable and was limited Saturday.



Packers

Lineup notes: No noteworthy injuries for fantasy