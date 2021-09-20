Tunnel Vision of Week 2

SUNDAY SALUTES Quarterbacks Pass-Rush TD Kyler Murray 400-31 4 Tom Brady 276-6 5 Daniel Jones 249-95 2 Patrick Mahomes 343-3 3 Lamar Jackson 382-9 2 Running Backs Yards TD Derrick Henry 35-182 R

6-55 C 3 Christian McCaffrey 24-72 R

5-65 C 1 Tony Pollard 13-109 R

3-31 C 1 Austin Ekeler 9-54 R

9-61 C 0 J.D. McKissic 4-10 R

5-83 C 1 Wide Receivers Yards TD Cooper Kupp 9-163 2 Tyler Lockett 8-178 1 Courtland Sutton 9-159 0 Terry McLaurin 11-107 1 Mike Evans 5-75 2 Tight Ends Yards TD Rob Gronkowski 4-39 2 Maxx Williams 7-94 0 Jack Doyle 5-64 0 Noah Fant 4-33 1 Travis Kelce 7-109 1 Placekickers XP FG Graham Gano 2 5 Daniel Carlson 2 4 Randy Bullock 3 4 Nick Folk 1 4 Dustin Hopkins 3 3 Defense Sck-TO TD Bills 6 – 3 0 Patriots 4 – 4 0 Buccaneers 1 – 3 2 Bears 4 – 4 1 Panthers 3 – 2 0

Bumps, Bruises and Bowouts

And so it begins …

QB Tua Tagovailoa – Ribs

QB Andy Dalton – Ankle

QB Tyrod Taylor – Hamstring

QB Carson Wentz – Ankle

RB Dalvin Cook – Ankle (returned)

RB Trey Sermon – Concussion

RB Elijah Mitchell – Shoulder

RB JaMycal Hasty – Ankle

RB Darrell Henderson – Ribs

TE James O’Shaughnessy – Ankle

WR Nico Collins – Shoulder

WR Danny Amendola – Hamstring

WR Diontae Johnson – Knee

WR Jakeem Grant – Ankle

WR Russell Gage – Ankle

WR Jarvis Landry – Knee (returned)

Chasing Ambulances

No obvious season-enders, but plenty of players visited the medical tent this week. A few needed assistance to get there.

QB Tue Tagovailoa (MIA) – He injured his ribs but X-rays were negative. He was in a lot of pain, so his status won’t be sure until later in the week. If he cannot play, Jacoby Brissett would take his place again, but he was ineffective versus the Patriots. The Dolphins travel to play in Las Vegas this week, which would be a fantasy opportunity for Tagovailoa if he can play.

QB Andy Dalton (CHI) – Missed the second half with an ankle injury, and his status will be determined on Monday. Justin Fields takes the start if needed, though he finally looked like a rookie quarterback on Sunday.

QB Tyrod Taylor (HOU) – Injured his hamstring on his touchdown run. He’ll get an MRI on Monday to determine the severity. The rookie Davis Mills took over with mixed results against the Browns. The Texans are at home versus the Panthers, so Mills could be a low-level fantasy option if he ends up starting. The problem is that the Panthers play on Thursday night and have a short week to prepare.

QB Carson Wentz (IND) – His ankle rolled when DT Aaron Donald tackled him and he could miss this week’s divisional tilt at the Titans. Jacob Eason replaced him against the Rams, which went predictably bad. Wentz is already experiencing durability issues which is a major problem. Backup Eason was a fourth-round pick in 2020 and just played his first-ever NFL action. Facing the Titans is a good matchup, but the inexperienced Eason is still an unknown. His second pass was an overthrow that was intercepted.

SF Backfield – A sign of the continuing bad luck with injuries for the 49ers was losing THREE running backs during the win over the Eagles. Elijah Mitchell hurt his right shoulder, then JaMycal Hasty left with an ankle injury. Trey Sermon finally had a chance to shine and only needed one run to lose a fumble and get a concussion. Trenton Cannon was just signed to help out special teams but was the last running back standing in Week 2. HC Kyle Shanahan had hope that Mitchell only got a stinger, but he would get an MRI. Depending on how the three backs fare on their respective tests, the 49ers may need to call up Kerryon Johnson, who recently signed to their practice squad.

RB Darrell Henderson (LAR) – Left the win over the Colts in the fourth quarter with a reported rib injury. If he cannot play this week, Sony Michel would start, and Jake Funk would also contribute. The Rams host the Buccaneers this week, so the matchup will be bad regardless of which back is used.

WR Diontae Johnson (PIT) – He went down on the final play of the game and needed help by the trainers to get off the field with an unspecified lower-body injury. If he were to miss any time, it would benefit Chase Claypool the most, and James Washington would see an uptick in work as well.

WR Jarvis Landry (CLE) – Reportedly suffered an MCL injury that will cause him to miss time. That should be verified on Monday but the Browns are already missing Odell Beckham. Donovan Peoples-Jones is Landry’s official backup but he only caught one pass on Sunday. The rookie Demetric Felton scored on his two catches for 51 yards. But there is no clear beneficiary and the Browns host the Bears this week, so the defense will be even tougher.

Free Agents, Flops, and Other Notables

The Rule of Three – Each season, it is not until after Week 3 that you can get any comfort level as to whether a team is good or bad. So don’t freak out or make sudden decisions on star players. Many teams/players now have two very different results from playing. The Saints are a good example. They could do no wrong versus the Packers, and then no right against the Panthers. You need at least three samples of anything to form a valid opinion.

QB Jameis Winston (NO) – After his five-touchdown debut, Winston flopped in Carolina with only 111 passing yards and two interceptions. He brought down the entire offense including Alvin Kamara. This week in New England needs to show improvement.

QB Sam Darnold (CAR) – Threw for 305 yards and two scores on the Saints. He looked better than he did against the Saints. His next games are against the Texans, Cowboys, Eagles, and Vikings which should keep him productive.

QB Justin Fields (CHI) – He only completed 6-of-13 for 60 yards and one interception replacing Andy Dalton against the Bengals. He ran for 31 yards on ten carries. His QB rating of 27.7 is a reminder that he’s a rookie with no NFL experience and could play in Cleveland this week. But sure, he’s still better than Dalton.

WR Demetric Felton (CLE) – The sixth-round pick out of UCLA led the Browns today with two catches for 51 yards and a touchdown. The interesting part of his production is that he was a running back in college and only ran a 4.58 40-time which made him fall in the draft. But the conversion worked for one week, and the Browns may have even more need for receivers.

WR Michael Pittman / Zach Pascal (IND) – Pittman experienced his first high production with Carson Wentz when he caught eight passes for 123 yards this week. He was held to only three receptions for 29 yards in Week 1. But Zach Pascal caught five passes for 38 yards and scored this week. Pascal not only has three touchdowns on the season, but he also accounts for all of the scoring for the Colts so far this year.

RB Javonte Williams / Melvin Gordon (DEN) – Both backs ran 13 times in the perfectly split backfield. But Williams gained 64 yards on his, while Gordon only managed 31 yards. Another week or two of that difference, and Williams could start to see a higher volume. The Broncos next host the Jets and Ravens.

QB Trevor Lawrence (JAC) – The growing pains are here. After opening his career with a monster game at the Texans, Lawrence settled for only 118 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in the loss to the Broncos. That, of course, brought all receivers down. He could bounce back this week hosting the Cardinals.

RB James Robinson (JAC) – After Week 1 saw Carlos Hyde with the higher workload, the Jaguars did not have the luxury of giving Hyde plenty of carries at the end of an easy win. The ratio for Week 2 was Robinson rushing for 47 yards on 11 carries and Hyde limited to only two runs for seven yards. Robinson also caught three passes for 17 yards, while Hyde failed to catch either of his targets.

RB Zack Moss (BUF) – Hope you didn’t dump him. Moss benefitted by the Bills easy 35-0 win over the Dolphins, but it was good to see him gain 26 yards and two touchdowns on eight runs. Devin Singletary (13-82, TD) is still rushing better than he did in 2020.

Dolphins backfield – Well, the loss to the Bills may have introduced a different rotation than we’ll often see, but the ineffective rushing was divided up between Miles Gaskin (5-25), Malcolm Brown (5-21), and Salvon Ahmed (6-17). That strips what little fantasy value there is.

WR Jaylen Waddle (MIA) – Still led the team with six catches for 48 yards, and DeVante Parker (5-42) was next best while Jacoby Brissett was the starting quarterback. And that was facing a stout Bills secondary. Waddle’s fantasy value may survive losing Tua Tagovailoa for a bit, but it will help that the upcoming schedule is the Raiders, Colts, Buccaneers, Jaguars, and Falcons. Plus, the chance of trash time goes up as well.

Jets backfield – Sure, they lost. And there is a committee. But at least the group had some success hosting the Patriots. Tevin Coleman (5-24), Ty Johnson (12-50), and Michael Carter (11-59) improved in Week 2, even if the passing game took a nosedive. Even more encouraging was that the rookie Carter not only ran the best, but his two catches for 29 yards were the only passes thrown by Zach Wilson to a running back. This week in Denver should be interesting to see what the rotation is like on the road facing an above-average defense.

WR Deebo Samuels (SF) – Followed up his career-best Week 1 by again leading the 49ers with six receptions for 93 yards. No other receivers topped 21 yards. Trent Sherfield (1-9) was an afterthought, and Brandon Aiyuk (1-6) still doesn’t matter to the game plan.

QB Derek Carr (LV) – He followed up his monster Week 1 with 392 yards and two scores in the win at the Steelers. His 817 passing yards rank No. 1 in the NFL so far. And that came against the Ravens and Steelers’ defense. He still faces a tough stretch of games facing the Dolphins, Chargers, Bears, and Broncos, but he’s been up to the task. Given history, it does feel like he’ll drop a dud if he gets a fantasy start.

RB Najee Harris (PIT) – The rookie rushed even worse in Week 2 when he gained only 38 yards on ten carries, but he added five catches for 43 yards and the lone passing score by the Steelers. It was fair since JuJu Smith-Schuster ran in a 3-yard touchdown as their only rushing score. The offensive line does him no favors, but it is a positive that they are including Harris in the passing game.

WR K.J. Osborn (MIN) – The fifth-round pick in 2020 never had a pass as a rookie, but he helped replace Chad Beebe in Week 1, who is on injured reserve. He was an unknown receiver that never drew any attention until he caught seven passes for 76 yards at the Bengals. This week at the Cardinals, he led the team with 91 yards and a touchdown on five receptions. No. 3 receivers rarely offer enough consistency to merit a fantasy start, and less so when he’s never done anything in the NFL and you’ve never heard of him. But the ex-Miami wideout is currently the No. 19 fantasy wideout despite playing alongside two superstar receivers.

WR Ronald Moore (ARI) – The Cardinals rookie was everyone’s favorite secret sleeper wideout this summer (well, not everyone). He opened the year with four catches for 68 yards at the Titans, and this week, he led the team with seven receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown. He only scored once but leads the Cards in receptions (11) and receiving yardage (182) which ranks No. 9 among all NFL wideouts. This week? The Jaguars!

Cardinals backfield – Two games with the same results, so there is confidence in what to expect between Chase Edmonds and James Conner. The rushing workload will be a near even split each week but Conner has yet to be thrown any passes. Edmonds totals nine receptions on the year. There is fantasy gold here if either is injured, but failing that, Edmonds offers moderate value in a reception point league. Sadly, there was a rushing touchdown in each game, and Kyler Murray ran in both.

RB/WR Cordarrelle Patterson (ATL) – He’s listed as either depending on where you look, but the Falcons official listing has him as a running back. The rushing offense of the Falcons totals up just 42 carries for 168 yards over two games and Mike Davis owns 24 rushes for 87 yards of that. But Patterson opened the year with 54 yards on seven rushes and then scored twice last Sunday. He ran for a score on his seven carries for 11 yards and caught five passes for 58 yards and a second touchdown in the loss to the Buccaneers. That alone should get him wiped off the waiver wire in many leagues, but the 30-year-old is on his fifth NFL team and still being used in ever-changing ways. The Falcons have little else on their roster for running back, so Patterson should continue to contribute. At least until you feel safe in starting him.

QB Matt Ryan (ATL) – Week 1 saw him with only 164 passing yards and no scores. That was a rude awakening for fantasy owners thinking they had a middle-of-the-road option at quarterback. Ryan passed for 300 yards and two scores against the Buccaneers, so it’s still okay to roster him for a bye week or advantageous matchup. He threw mostly to Kyle Pitts (5-73) and Calvin Ridley (7-63, TD), so their owners get some relief after a terrible Week 1.

RB Tony Pollard (DAL) – After minimal use in Week 1, Pollard ran for 109 yards on 13 carries for a touchdown and caught three passes for 31 yards in the win at the Chargers. That compared well against Ezekiel Elliott who ran for 71 yards and a score on 16 rushes and caught two passes for 26 yards. This has never been a split backfield and Elliott is paid like a workhorse. But Pollard is effective whenever given the chance.

Huddle player of the week

Derrick Henry – At the rate he is going, he will rewrite all the record books on how long a workhorse running back can turn in monster games. Henry was at the Seahawks, and gained 182 yards on 35 carries, and caught a career-high six passes for 55 yards. That was 11 more carries than anyone else in the NFL this week.

Salute!

Drama 101 – Somebody has to laugh, somebody has to cry

Comedy Yards TDs Tragedy Yards TDs QB Tyler Heinicke 336 2 QB Dak Prescott 237 0 RB Tony Pollard 140 1 RB Jonathan Taylor 53 0 RB J.D. McKissic 93 1 RB Alvin Kamara 30 0 WR C. Patterson 69 2 WR Amari Cooper 24 0 WR Freddie Swain 100 1 WR AJ Brown 43 0 WR K.J. Osborn 91 1 WR DJ Chark 19 0 TE Maxx Williams 94 0 TE George Kittle 17 0 PK Graham Gano 2 XP 5 FG PK Jason Sanders Nada Huddle Fantasy Points = 138 Huddle Fantasy Points = 25

Now get back to work…