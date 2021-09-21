Fantasy football IDP free-agent report: Week 3

Two games down, and 15 to go in the new 17-game season. That makes each week’s waivers a little more important early in the season to bank on those gems hiding in the rough. We’re here to give you that extra edge over your competition with key roster decisions.

Defensive Linemen

DT Jonathan Allen, Washington Football Team

Allen has performed like an edge rusher through the first two weeks, so he might not be available in deeper formats. His nine tackles and three sacks peg him among the top 10 of linemen in a lot of leagues. He had 61 tackles and eight sacks in 2018, and he’s rounding back into that form with the weapons around him. He’s a flex option in most leagues right now.

DT Javon Hargrave, Philadelphia Eagles

The 28-year-old is off to a fast start in what could be a post-hype breakout on the interior. He had seven tackles in Week 1 and six tackles and two sacks in Week 2. That doesn’t look too fluky. DT Fletcher Cox is commanding a lot of the attention beside him, and he has been kept at bay. Ride Hargrave’s wave while you can.

Linebackers

LB Jordyn Brooks, Seattle Seahawks

Edge rushers and sack totals are the new craze, but consistent stoppers are the staple of IDP leagues. Brooks has 20 total tackles in two games, but he hasn’t reached the quarterback yet. Last year’s first-round pick is available in far too many leagues for the early returns.

LB Robert Spillane, Pittsburgh Steelers

Spillane had a couple of standout games last season and has re-emerged due to injuries to the Steelers once again. He had 12 total tackles in his first sniff of action in Week 2. He can pile up the tackles given the opportunity. He looks like he has that now and will be a flex option in the interim.

LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, Houston Texans

Use a little bit of caution here because Grugier-Hill (knee) was limited in Monday’s practice estimation, and they play Thursday night. He broke out in a big way in Week 2 with nine tackles, a sack and a forced fumble. He may be more of a watch list option, but keep him in mind.

Defensive Backs

SS Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars



Wingard entered the season in a rotation at safety, but he appears to have separated himself with 14 tackles and a sack in the first two weeks. He had 49 tackles and five pass defenses in limited action last year and looks like he could be a compiler.

FS Micah Hyde, Buffalo Bills

Blessed with immense talent around him, Hyde has been busy with 13 tackles and a sack in two games to start the season. He will have peaks and valleys, but he averaged 71 tackles each of the last two years. There should be ample opportunities for Hyde to make plays.